  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Inpex Corporation
  News
  Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/11 02:00:00 am EDT
1478.00 JPY   +0.48%
02:12aINPEX : Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2022 Support Material (PDF 1.45MB)
PU
02:12aANNOUNCEMENT OF REVISION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FORECASTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2022 AND FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022[PDF : 424.6 kb]
PU
05/09INPEX Commences Exploratory Drilling Offshore Shimane, Yamaguchi Prefectures in Japan
AQ
Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2022 and Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022[PDF:424.6 KB]

05/11/2022 | 02:12am EDT
May 11, 2022

Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2022 and Fiscal Year Ending

December 31, 2022

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today the revision of its consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2022 and for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 announced on February 9, 2022.

1. Revision of consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2022 (From January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Net income per share

Previous forecasts (February 9, 2022): A

Millions of yen 820,000

Millions of yen 394,000

Millions of yen 466,000

Millions of yen 150,000

Yen 108.18

Revised forecasts: B

1,019,000

535,000

613,000

200,000

144.25

Increase (decrease): B-A

199,000

141,000

147,000

50,000

Percentage (%) change

24.3

35.8

31.5

33.3

Reference:

Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021

498,397

223,673

219,845

51,982

35.60

2. Revision of consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 -December 31, 2022)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Net income per share

Previous forecasts (February 9, 2022): A

Millions of yen

1,541,000

Millions of yen

716,000

Millions of yen

824,000

Millions of yen

250,000

Yen 180.31

Revised forecasts: B

1,851,000

924,000

1,042,000

300,000

216.37

Increase (decrease): B-A

310,000

208,000

218,000

50,000

Percentage (%) change

20.1

29.1

26.5

20.0

Reference:

Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021

1,244,369

590,657

657,627

223,048

153.87

3. Reasons for the revisions

Crude oil and natural gas production operations largely progressed steadily, and INPEX revised its consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2022 and for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 due to factors including the upturn in crude oil prices in the first quarter and the revision of its crude oil price assumptions for the year1 as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen against the US dollar.

1 Crude oil price and exchange rate assumptions

Previous Forecasts

(February 9, 2022)

Revised Forecasts

(May 11, 2022)

Crude oil price (Brent)

  • 1st Half:US$ 80.0/bbl

  • 2nd Half:

US$ 70.0/bbl

3rd quarter

US$ 75.0/bbl

4th quarter Full Year:

US$ 65.0/bbl

US$ 75.0/bbl

  • 1st Half:

    US$ 95.0/bbl

  • 2nd Half:

US$ 75.0/bbl

3rd quarter

US$ 80.0/bbl

4th quarter Full Year:

US$ 70.0/bbl

US$ 85.0/bbl

Exchange rate

1st Half: ¥110.0/US$

2nd Half: ¥110.0/US$

Full Year: ¥110.0/US$

1st Half: ¥120.0/US$

2nd Half: ¥120.0/US$

Full Year: ¥120.0/US$

NB: Forecasts above are based on information that is currently available and reflect uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas prices, production and sales plans, project development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes, etc.

Based on the shareholder return policy outlined in INPEX Vision@2022, INPEX will, in principle, maintain stable dividend payouts during the period covered by the medium-term business plan from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2024 with a total payout ratio of around 40 percent or greater, and a minimum annual dividend per share of 30 yen. During this period, INPEX will also strive to strengthen shareholder returns through means including share buybacks based on the company's business environment, financial base and management conditions, etc.

The annual dividend forecast amounts for the year ending December 31, 2022 remains unchanged as of now at 27 yen per common stock for the interim dividend and 27 yen per common stock for the year-end dividend. INPEX will determine its shareholder returns for this fiscal year based on the above shareholder return policy after assessing its year-end forecasts etc. in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 11 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2022 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
