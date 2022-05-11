Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2022 and Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022[PDF:424.6 KB]
May 11, 2022
Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Six Months Ending June 30, 2022 and Fiscal Year Ending
December 31, 2022
Tokyo, Japan-INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today the revision of its consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2022 and for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 announced on February 9, 2022.
1. Revision of consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2022 (From January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent
Net income per share
Previous forecasts (February 9, 2022): A
Millions of yen820,000
Millions of yen394,000
Millions of yen466,000
Millions of yen150,000
Yen108.18
Revised forecasts: B
1,019,000
535,000
613,000
200,000
144.25
Increase (decrease): B-A
199,000
141,000
147,000
50,000
Percentage (%) change
24.3
35.8
31.5
33.3
Reference:
Consolidated financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021
498,397
223,673
219,845
51,982
35.60
2. Revision of consolidated financial forecasts for the year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 -December 31, 2022)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent
Net income per share
Previous forecasts (February 9, 2022): A
Millions of yen
1,541,000
Millions of yen
716,000
Millions of yen
824,000
Millions of yen
250,000
Yen180.31
Revised forecasts: B
1,851,000
924,000
1,042,000
300,000
216.37
Increase (decrease): B-A
310,000
208,000
218,000
50,000
Percentage (%) change
20.1
29.1
26.5
20.0
Reference:
Consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021
1,244,369
590,657
657,627
223,048
153.87
3. Reasons for the revisions
Crude oil and natural gas production operations largely progressed steadily, and INPEX revised its consolidated financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2022 and for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 due to factors including the upturn in crude oil prices in the first quarter and the revision of its crude oil price assumptions for the year1as well as the depreciation of the Japanese yen against the US dollar.
1Crude oil price and exchange rate assumptions
Previous Forecasts
(February 9, 2022)
Revised Forecasts
(May 11, 2022)
Crude oil price (Brent)
1st Half:US$ 80.0/bbl
2nd Half:
US$ 70.0/bbl
・3rdquarter
・US$ 75.0/bbl
・4thquarter Full Year:
・US$ 65.0/bbl
US$ 75.0/bbl
1st Half:
US$ 95.0/bbl
2nd Half:
US$ 75.0/bbl
・3rdquarter
・US$ 80.0/bbl
・4thquarter Full Year:
・US$ 70.0/bbl
US$ 85.0/bbl
Exchange rate
1st Half: ¥110.0/US$
2nd Half: ¥110.0/US$
Full Year: ¥110.0/US$
1st Half: ¥120.0/US$
2nd Half: ¥120.0/US$
Full Year: ¥120.0/US$
NB: Forecasts above are based on information that is currently available and reflect uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas prices, production and sales plans, project development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes, etc.
Based on the shareholder return policy outlined in INPEX Vision@2022, INPEX will, in principle, maintain stable dividend payouts during the period covered by the medium-term business plan from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2024 with a total payout ratio of around 40 percent or greater, and a minimum annual dividend per share of 30 yen. During this period, INPEX will also strive to strengthen shareholder returns through means including share buybacks based on the company's business environment, financial base and management conditions, etc.
The annual dividend forecast amounts for the year ending December 31, 2022 remains unchanged as of now at 27 yen per common stock for the interim dividend and 27 yen per common stock for the year-end dividend. INPEX will determine its shareholder returns for this fiscal year based on the above shareholder return policy after assessing its year-end forecasts etc. in the second quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2022.
