Annual Report 2021(Single page)[PDF:5.95MB]

06/30/2022 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report

2 0 2 1For the period ended December 31, 2021

Basic management policy towards a net zero carbon society by 2050

As a pioneer in energy transformation (EX), INPEX will provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil and natural gas, hydrogen and renewable power.

Vision for around 2030

INPEX will transform net zero carbon from an ideal to reality. Invest up to about 1 trillion JPY in the 5 net zero businesses and aim for these businesses to generate about 10% of operating cash flow by 2030

As a pioneer in energy transformation (EX), INPEX will seek to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil and natural gas, hydrogen and renewable energy. Through these business activities, the company will promote initiatives towards the realization of a net zero carbon society and aim to increase the corporate value of the INPEX Group as a whole.

Our Mission

We are committed to contributing to the creation of a brighter future for society through our efforts to develop, produce and deliver energy in a sustainable way.

CONTENTS

02 INPEX's Vision and Value Creation

02

A History of Value Creation

18

Sustainability Highlights

04

Value Creation Process

20

Segment Overview

06

Message from the

22

INPEX's Business

Representative Directors

24

INPEX at a Glance

08 Message from the President & CEO

16 Financial and Operating Highlights

26 Growth Strategies for Value Creation

26 INPEX Vision @2022 Long-term Strategy

34 INPEX Vision @2022 Medium-term Business Plan 2022-2024

38 Message from the Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting

40 11-Year Financial Information

Communication Tool Map

Financial Information Non-financial Information

Annual Reports

Securities Reports

Publications

Fact Books

Sustainability Reports

Corporate Brochures

Online

Corporate Website

Securities Reports (available in Japanese only)

https://www.inpex.co.jp/ir/library/securities.html Fact Books

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/ir/library/factbook.html Sustainability Reports

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/csr/csr/ Corporate Brochures (available in Japanese only)

https://www.inpex.co.jp/company/pdf/brochure.pdf Corporate Website

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/

ABOUT OUR REPORTING

In editing this Annual Report, we have referred to documents such as the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) International Integrated Reporting Framework and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation issued by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), incorporating information with the aim of straightforwardly conveying our business activities within the reporting period from both financial and non-financial perspectives.

In this Annual Report we seek to more concretely present our vision, value creation process, strengths, initiatives towards a net zero carbon so- ciety, sustainability initiatives and other topics in line with INPEX Vision @2022, our Long-term Strategy and Medium-term Business Plan announced in February in 2022. This Annual Report is intended to function as a communication tool contributing to dialogue with our stakeholders.

DISCLAIMER

Information contained in this Annual Report is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. You are requested to make investment decisions using your own judgment.

Although the Company has made sufficient effort to ensure the accuracy of information provided herein, the Company assumes no responsibility for any damages or liabilities including, but not limited to, those due to incorrect information or any other reason.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This Annual Report includes forward-looking information that reflects the Company's plans and expectations. Such forward-looking information is based on the current assumptions and beliefs of the Company in light of the information currently available to it, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without lim- itations, fluctuations in the following:

the price of and demand for crude oil and natural gas;

exchange rates; and

the costs associated with exploration, develop- ment, production and other related expenses.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any information in this Annual Report (including forward-looking information).

NOTES REGARDING FIGURES

Financial figures in this Annual Report have been, in principle, rounded down. The "Project Overview by Core Business Areas" section (starting on page 62) describes, in principle, the operating situation as of March 31, 2022. Figures in parentheses denote negative amounts. The natural gas production volume for projects in production is not the volume at wellheads but corresponds to the gas volume sold to buyers. INPEX CORPORATION is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 1605. The Company is also included in the Nikkei Stock Average (Nikkei 225) and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 (JPX400).

42 Management Foundation to

62 Business and Financial Overview

Advance Growth Strategies

62

Project Overview by Core Business Areas

104

Independent Auditor's Report

42

Sustainability

74

Background Information: Oil and Gas

108

Subsidiaries and Affiliates

52

Corporate Governance

76

Accounting Policies and Practices

110

Business Risks

60

Internal & Outside Officer Roundtable

Management's Discussion and Analysis

117

Oil and Gas Reserves and

of Financial Condition and Results of

Production Volume

Operations

120

Corporate Information

82

Consolidated Financial Statements /

Notes

INPEX's Vision and Value Creation

A History of Value Creation

INPEX has developed as a company built around upstream businesses consisting of the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. Going forward, we are committed to contributing to the creation of a brighter future for society through the stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources, from oil and natural gas to hydrogen and renewable energy, while sustainably increasing our corporate value.

Ltd.

1950

Teikoku Oil, Co.,

Yabase Oil Field (deep zone

development)

1959

Founded in Production starts at Kubiki

1970

Production starts at Higashi- Kashiwazaki Gas Field

1975

Production starts at Offshore

1984

Production starts at Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field and Offshore Iwaki Gas Field

From 1996

Expansion of domestic trunk pipelines Shin Tokyo Line Stage 1-3

Matsumoto, Iruma, Kofu Lines

1992

Launches an oil field reactivation project in Venezuela

2006

Shizuoka Line is completed

1941

Oil and Gas Field

1960

D.R. Congo Oil Field

1970

1980

1990

2000

1965

Production starts at Minami-Aga Oil Field

1962

Tokyo Line is completed

2003

2004

Production starts at

Launches gas field

Ohanet Gas Field

development services

in northeast Mexico

1980

Production starts at

West Bakr Oil Field

Corporation

Production starts one after another in oil fields in Offshore Mahakam Block

1974

1975

Production starts

Production

at Bekapai Field

starts at

Handil Field

1994

1972

Production starts at Griffin oil

Founded in

fields

Production starts

1966

at Attaka Field

1970

1980

1990

2004

Production starts at Bayu- Undan Gas-Condensate Field

2000

INPEX

Oil and gas fields in various

locations commences production

2003

Acquires

interest in

ACG Oil

Fields

2000

2000

1984-1992

Discovers Abadi Gas Field and Ichthys Gas-Condensate Field

Discovers Kashagan Oil Field

1984: Tambora Field (oil and gas)/ 1990: Tunu and Widuri Fields/ 1992: Belida Field

Changes in 1966 North Sumatra Offshore Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. 1967 Japex Indonesia, Ltd. 1975 Indonesia Petroleum, Ltd. corporate name 2001 INPEX CORPORATION

Established 1973

DevelopmentOil Ltd..,Co

Participates in development

1980

1990

2000

of Umm Shaif and Lower

Zakum Oil Fields through

acquisition of interest in

Japan

ADMA Block

1982

1985

1987

Production starts at Upper

Production starts at Umm

Production starts at Satah Oil

02

INPEX CORPORATION Annual Report 2021

Zakum Oil Field

Al-Dalkh Oil Field

Field

2004

Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd. becomes

a wholly owned subsidiary of INPEX

Energy Situation in Japan and Worldwide

Amidst the lingering impact of COVID-19 that surfaced in 2019, the world economy is at last showing signs of a gradual recovery. In line with this, and with demand for energy in fiscal 2021 also having been on track for recovery, it is widely thought that the current fiscal year will see an even greater increase in demand. In addition, over the medium- to long- term, we anticipate energy demand to increase continuously due to the expansion of the world's population and economic growth, mainly in emerging countries. For oil and natural gas, which account for the majority of energy needs, demand is expected to rise in line with global economic recovery, and we believe that, over the medium to long term, Asia will be a main driver behind demand that will continue to be firm. On the other hand, the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) was held in 2021 to discuss the strengthening of efforts to achieve the long-term goal of limiting the average temperature increase from pre-industrial revolution levels to less than 2°C and further to 1.5°C in order to address climate change. In addition, major countries such as the EU nations, the U.K. and Japan have announced so-called "net zero targets" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to effectively zero in 2050.

We believe that the urgency of addressing carbon neutrality will increase as these discussions toward a net zero carbon society progress. We will also work to advance steadily toward achieving our own climate change response targets, such as net zero carbon emissions on INPEX equity share basis by 2050, to contribute to realizing the Paris Agreement's climate change goals.

Natural gas,

Other 1%

Other 42%

LPG 40%

Natural gas,

Crude oil

LPG

73%

26%

Creation Value and Vision INPEX's

Teikoku Oil Co., Ltd.

INPEX

FY2005/12

FY2021/12

Net sales

Net sales

¥100,716

2016

¥1,244,369

million

2012

Kashagan Oil Field

million

Final investment

commences crude

decision (FID) for

oil shipments

Ichthys LNG Project

2017

Crude oil 18%

2013

Extension of the

Naoetsu LNG

production sharing

Terminal is

agreement for the

2021

2006

2008

completed

ACG Oil Fields

Changes its

Founded

INPEX

Founded INPEX

Japanese

Holdings, Inc.

corporate name

CORPORATION

to Kabushiki

2015

2019

Kaisha INPEX

Acquires interest in

Completes

ADCO onshore

financing for

Natural gas, LPG

concession

Ichthys LNG Project

34%

2014

2018

Extension of concession

Production starts at Ichthys

INPEX

agreement for Upper

LNG Project

Zakum Oil Field

FY2006/3

Net sales

¥704,234

From 2022

Formulates INPEX Vision @2022, our Long-term Strategy and Medium-term Business Plan with

an eye toward 2030 and 2050

See page 26

million

Crude oil

66%

Business Development Strategy

Towards a Net Zero Carbon Society by 2050

Medium- to Long- term Vision of INPEX

Ichthys and our growth over the next decade

Vision 2040

Delivering Tomorrow's Energy Solutions

Medium-term Business Plan 2018-2022

Outlines specific initiatives and targets for the five-year period between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2022

Clarifies key initiatives and targets for the period leading up to the Ichthys production start-up

Net sales

2007/3 2008/3 2009/3 2010/3 2011/3 2012/3 2013/3 2014/3 2015/3 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2019/122020/122021/122022/12*

*As of May 11, 2022 earnings report

INPEX CORPORATION Annual Report 2021 03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

