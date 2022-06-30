Annual Report 2021(Single page)[PDF:5.95MB]

Basic management policy towards a net zero carbon society by 2050
As a pioneer in energy transformation (EX), INPEX will provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil and natural gas, hydrogen and renewable power.
Vision for around 2030
INPEX will transform net zero carbon from an ideal to reality. Invest up to about 1 trillion JPY in the 5 net zero businesses and aim for these businesses to generate about 10% of operating cash flow by 2030
As a pioneer in energy transformation (EX), INPEX will seek to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil and natural gas, hydrogen and renewable energy. Through these business activities, the company will promote initiatives towards the realization of a net zero carbon society and aim to increase the corporate value of the INPEX Group as a whole.
Our Mission
We are committed to contributing to the creation of a brighter future for society through our efforts to develop, produce and deliver energy in a sustainable way.
CONTENTS
02 INPEX's Vision and Value Creation
02
A History of Value Creation
18
Sustainability Highlights
04
Value Creation Process
20
Segment Overview
06
Message from the
22
INPEX's Business
Representative Directors
24
INPEX at a Glance
08 Message from the President & CEO
16 Financial and Operating Highlights
26 Growth Strategies for Value Creation
26 INPEX Vision @2022 Long-term Strategy
34 INPEX Vision @2022 Medium-term Business Plan 2022-2024
38 Message from the Senior Vice President, Finance & Accounting
In editing this Annual Report, we have referred to documents such as the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) International Integrated Reporting Framework and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation issued by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), incorporating information with the aim of straightforwardly conveying our business activities within the reporting period from both financial and non-financial perspectives.
In this Annual Report we seek to more concretely present our vision, value creation process, strengths, initiatives towards a net zero carbon so- ciety, sustainability initiatives and other topics in line with INPEX Vision @2022, our Long-term Strategy and Medium-term Business Plan announced in February in 2022. This Annual Report is intended to function as a communication tool contributing to dialogue with our stakeholders.
DISCLAIMER
Information contained in this Annual Report is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. You are requested to make investment decisions using your own judgment.
Although the Company has made sufficient effort to ensure the accuracy of information provided herein, the Company assumes no responsibility for any damages or liabilities including, but not limited to, those due to incorrect information or any other reason.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This Annual Report includes forward-looking information that reflects the Company's plans and expectations. Such forward-looking information is based on the current assumptions and beliefs of the Company in light of the information currently available to it, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without lim- itations, fluctuations in the following:
the price of and demand for crude oil and natural gas;
exchange rates; and
the costs associated with exploration, develop- ment, production and other related expenses.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any information in this Annual Report (including forward-looking information).
NOTES REGARDING FIGURES
Financial figures in this Annual Report have been, in principle, rounded down. The "Project Overview by Core Business Areas" section (starting on page 62) describes, in principle, the operating situation as of March 31, 2022. Figures in parentheses denote negative amounts. The natural gas production volume for projects in production is not the volume at wellheads but corresponds to the gas volume sold to buyers. INPEX CORPORATION is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the securities code 1605. The Company is also included in the Nikkei Stock Average (Nikkei 225) and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 (JPX400).
42 Management Foundation to
62 Business and Financial Overview
Advance Growth Strategies
62
Project Overview by Core Business Areas
104
Independent Auditor's Report
42
Sustainability
74
Background Information: Oil and Gas
108
Subsidiaries and Affiliates
52
Corporate Governance
76
Accounting Policies and Practices
110
Business Risks
60
Internal & Outside Officer Roundtable
Management's Discussion and Analysis
117
Oil and Gas Reserves and
of Financial Condition and Results of
Production Volume
Operations
120
Corporate Information
82
Consolidated Financial Statements /
Notes
INPEX's Vision and Value Creation
A History of Value Creation
INPEX has developed as a company built around upstream businesses consisting of the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. Going forward, we are committed to contributing to the creation of a brighter future for society through the stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources, from oil and natural gas to hydrogen and renewable energy, while sustainably increasing our corporate value.
Ltd.
1950
Teikoku Oil, Co.,
Yabase Oil Field (deep zone
development)
1959
Founded in Production starts at Kubiki
1970
Production starts at Higashi- Kashiwazaki Gas Field
1975
Production starts at Offshore
1984
Production starts at Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field and Offshore Iwaki Gas Field
From 1996
Expansion of domestic trunk pipelines Shin Tokyo Line Stage 1-3
Matsumoto, Iruma, Kofu Lines
1992
Launches an oil field reactivation project in Venezuela
2006
Shizuoka Line is completed
1941
Oil and Gas Field
1960
D.R. Congo Oil Field
1970
1980
1990
2000
1965
Production starts at Minami-Aga Oil Field
1962
Tokyo Line is completed
2003
2004
Production starts at
Launches gas field
Ohanet Gas Field
development services
in northeast Mexico
1980
Production starts at
West Bakr Oil Field
Corporation
Production starts one after another in oil fields in Offshore Mahakam Block
1974
1975
Production starts
Production
at Bekapai Field
starts at
Handil Field
1994
1972
Production starts at Griffin oil
Founded in
fields
Production starts
1966
at Attaka Field
1970
1980
1990
2004
Production starts at Bayu- Undan Gas-Condensate Field
2000
INPEX
Oil and gas fields in various
locations commences production
2003
Acquires
interest in
ACG Oil
Fields
2000
2000
1984-1992
Discovers Abadi Gas Field and Ichthys Gas-Condensate Field
Discovers Kashagan Oil Field
1984: Tambora Field (oil and gas)/ 1990: Tunu and Widuri Fields/ 1992: Belida Field
Changes in1966 North Sumatra Offshore Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. 1967 Japex Indonesia, Ltd. 1975 Indonesia Petroleum, Ltd. corporate name2001 INPEX CORPORATION
Established 1973
DevelopmentOil Ltd..,Co
Participates in development
1980
1990
2000
of Umm Shaif and Lower
Zakum Oil Fields through
acquisition of interest in
Japan
ADMA Block
1982
1985
1987
Production starts at Upper
Production starts at Umm
Production starts at Satah Oil
02
INPEX CORPORATION Annual Report 2021
Zakum Oil Field
Al-Dalkh Oil Field
Field
2004
Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd. becomes
a wholly owned subsidiary of INPEX
Energy Situation in Japan and Worldwide
Amidst the lingering impact of COVID-19 that surfaced in 2019, the world economy is at last showing signs of a gradual recovery. In line with this, and with demand for energy in fiscal 2021 also having been on track for recovery, it is widely thought that the current fiscal year will see an even greater increase in demand. In addition, over the medium- to long- term, we anticipate energy demand to increase continuously due to the expansion of the world's population and economic growth, mainly in emerging countries. For oil and natural gas, which account for the majority of energy needs, demand is expected to rise in line with global economic recovery, and we believe that, over the medium to long term, Asia will be a main driver behind demand that will continue to be firm. On the other hand, the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) was held in 2021 to discuss the strengthening of efforts to achieve the long-term goal of limiting the average temperature increase from pre-industrial revolution levels to less than 2°C and further to 1.5°C in order to address climate change. In addition, major countries such as the EU nations, the U.K. and Japan have announced so-called "net zero targets" to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to effectively zero in 2050.
We believe that the urgency of addressing carbon neutrality will increase as these discussions toward a net zero carbon society progress. We will also work to advance steadily toward achieving our own climate change response targets, such as net zero carbon emissions on INPEX equity share basis by 2050, to contribute to realizing the Paris Agreement's climate change goals.
Natural gas,
Other 1%
Other 42%
LPG 40%
Natural gas,
Crude oil
LPG
73%
26%
Creation Value and Vision INPEX's
Teikoku Oil Co., Ltd.
INPEX
FY2005/12
FY2021/12
Net sales
Net sales
¥100,716
2016
¥1,244,369
million
2012
Kashagan Oil Field
million
Final investment
commences crude
decision (FID) for
oil shipments
Ichthys LNG Project
2017
Crude oil 18%
2013
Extension of the
Naoetsu LNG
production sharing
Terminal is
agreement for the
2021
2006
2008
completed
ACG Oil Fields
Changes its
Founded
INPEX
Founded INPEX
Japanese
Holdings, Inc.
corporate name
CORPORATION
to Kabushiki
2015
2019
Kaisha INPEX
Acquires interest in
Completes
ADCO onshore
financing for
Natural gas, LPG
concession
Ichthys LNG Project
34%
2014
2018
Extension of concession
Production starts at Ichthys
INPEX
agreement for Upper
LNG Project
Zakum Oil Field
FY2006/3
Net sales
¥704,234
From 2022
Formulates INPEX Vision @2022, our Long-term Strategy and Medium-term Business Plan with
an eye toward 2030 and 2050
See page 26
million
Crude oil
66%
Business Development Strategy
Towards a Net Zero Carbon Society by 2050
Medium- to Long- term Vision of INPEX
Ichthys and our growth over the next decade
Vision 2040
Delivering Tomorrow's Energy Solutions
Medium-term Business Plan 2018-2022
Outlines specific initiatives and targets for the five-year period between fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2022
Clarifies key initiatives and targets for the period leading up to the Ichthys production start-up