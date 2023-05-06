Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-02 am EDT
1484.00 JPY   +0.20%
05/06Australian Treasurer urges parliament to back petroleum tax changes
RE
05/06Australia govt to change petroleum tax, LNG projects to pay more
RE
05/03Monadelphous Group Wins Extension to INPEX Offshore Maintenance Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian Treasurer urges parliament to back petroleum tax changes

05/06/2023 | 09:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
G20 finance ministers, central bankers and senior officials meet in Bali

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers urged minor political parties on Sunday to back proposed changes to the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) paid by the offshore LNG industry, as the industry's lobby group welcomed the move.

The government estimates the changes, which would hike tax paid by the industry, will lift revenue by A$2.4 billion ($1.6 billion) over the next four fiscal years.

It comes as Australia, which has 10 LNG plants run by companies including Woodside, Chevron Corp, Santos Ltd, Japan's Inpex Corp, ConocoPhillips and Shell, vies with Qatar and the United States as top global LNG supplier.

Asked about potential opposition to the PRRT changes from minor party senators, Chalmers told Sky News television: "I'd encourage the parliament to support this".

The Labor government will need the support of minor parties in the Senate, where it is in a minority, to push the reform through.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's 2023/24 federal budget release, Chalmers said the changes balanced getting "more revenue sooner to fund our cost of living package" while protecting "investment, and supply, and our international relationships".

Under the changes, the government will adopt most recommendations of a Treasury review - initiated by the previous conservative government - of gas transfer pricing rules, including limiting how much PRRT assessable income on LNG projects can be offset by deductions to 90%, from July 1.

It also plans to equalise treatment of notional upstream and downstream entities so losses will be split evenly rather that attributed entirely to the upstream entity.

Australia's gas industry lobby group, the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association, said in a statement that the proposals accounted for the "undeniable need" for a strong gas sector and "a more sustainable national budget".

However, the chief executive of Woodside Energy Group urged the government last month not to change the tax, saying "over-reaching" on tax reform could undercut future revenue and hamper investment needed to boost supply.

A spokesperson for Woodside was not immediately available for comment on the proposed changes announced on Saturday.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 2.55% 160.21 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 3.09% 100.37 Delayed Quote.-14.94%
INPEX CORPORATION 0.20% 1484 Delayed Quote.6.30%
SANTOS LIMITED 0.85% 7.16 Delayed Quote.0.28%
SHELL PLC 1.92% 2390.5 Delayed Quote.2.77%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 0.46% 33.1 Delayed Quote.-6.60%
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
05/06Australian Treasurer urges parliament to back petroleum tax changes
RE
05/06Australia govt to change petroleum tax, LNG projects to pay more
RE
05/03Monadelphous Group Wins Extension to INPEX Offshore Maintenance Contract
MT
05/01Ueda Gas and INPEX Sign Gas Carbon Neutralization Agreement
AQ
04/30Inpex : Idemitsu to Supply ANA with Japan's First Jet Fuel Achieving Supply Chain Carbon N..
PU
04/28Inpex : Ueda Gas and INPEX Sign Gas Carbon Neutralization Agreement
PU
04/27Inpex : Conducts Successful Drone-based Gas Detection Test
PU
04/26The Katatsumuri Yama Power Plant of Oyasu Geothermal Co.,Ltd. (Yuzawa City, Akita Prefe..
AQ
04/25Inpex : The Katatsumuri Yama Power Plant of Oyasu Geothermal Co.,Ltd. (Yuzawa City, Akita ..
PU
04/24Inpex : Convenes 20th Advisory Committee Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 091 B 15 505 M 15 505 M
Net income 2023 346 B 2 563 M 2 563 M
Net Debt 2023 247 B 1 832 M 1 832 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,67x
Yield 2023 4,46%
Capitalization 1 938 B 14 368 M 14 368 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 364
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 484,00 JPY
Average target price 1 786,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President
Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION6.30%14 368
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.74%303 541
CONOCOPHILLIPS-14.94%121 454
CNOOC LIMITED23.65%74 794
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-11.85%66 773
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED2.53%63 124
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer