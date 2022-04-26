Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Consortium Awarded Japan's First Public Offering Plan Certification for Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facility Maintenance Promotion Area Offshore Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan [PDF:328.7 KB]

Press Release

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Consortium Awarded Japan's First Public Offering Plan Certification for Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facility

Maintenance Promotion Area Offshore Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan

- Towards Realization of Floating Offshore Wind Power Generator -

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC announced today that it has been awarded Japan's first public offering plan certification as an offshore wind power generation facility to be constructed based on the Act of Promoting Utilization of Sea Areas in Development of Power Generation Facilities Using Maritime Renewable Energy Resources (hereinafter "the Act") by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land,

Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan.

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC was established on October 6, 2022 by TODA CORPORATION (Otani Seisuke, President and Representative Director), ENEOS

Corporation (Saito Takeshi , Representative Director, President), OSAKA GAS (Fujiwara Masataka, Representative Director and President), INPEX CORPORATION (Ueda Takayuki, Representative Director, President & CEO), Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (Morimoto Takashi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President) and Chubu

Electric Power Co., Inc. (Hayashi Kingo, President & Director) (hereinafter "Consortium") . The Consortium was selected in a public bid as the contractor within the "Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facility Maintenance Promotion Area Offshore Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan" (hereinafter "Project") on June 11, 2021.

Construction work will begin in the promotion area in September 2022, and commercial operations are scheduled to begin in January 2024.

Through the Project, Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC will contribute to the development of local communities while focusing on the construction and operation of the offshore wind farm towards the early diffusion of floating offshore wind power generation contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality in Japan.

Power generation facility Floating offshore wind power generation facility (Hitachi, Ltd. Product・Hybrid spar type, 3-point mooring method) Power Output 16,800kW (2,100kW×8) Supply price 36 yen/kWh Construction startdate (Scheduled) September 1, 2022 (Equipment installation work started in the promotion area) Operation start date (Scheduled) January 1, 2024 Business end date (Scheduled) December 31, 2043 (Scheduled outage date)

Company name Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Headquaters 708-42 Shimootsu-machi Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan Shareholders TODA CORPORATION ENEOS Corporation OSAKA GAS CO., LTD. INPEX CORPORATION Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. Date of establishment October 6, 2021 Representative Director TODA CORPORATION

Established January 1881 Representative Otani Seisuke, President and Representative Director Head Office 8-5 Hatchobori 2-Chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Business Areas ・Research, planning, design, management, and execution related to all aspects of architectural and civil engineering comprehensive engineering and consulting related thereto ・Research, planning, design, management, and execution related to local development, urban development, etc., comprehensive engineering and consulting related thereto ・Real estate sale and purchase, rental, intermediary services, management, and appraisal

ENEOS Corporation

Established May 1888 Representative Saito Takeshi , Representative Director, President Head Office 1-1-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan Business Areas ・Refining and sales of petroleum products (such as gasoline, kerosene, and lubricating oil) ・Import and sale of gas and coal ・Manufacture and sale of petrochemical products ・Supply of electricity and hydrogen

OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.

Established April 1897 Representative Fujiwara Masataka, Representative Director and President Head Office 4-1-2 Hirano-machi, Chuo-ku, Osaka Business Areas ・Production, supply and sale of gas ・Power generation and sale of electricity, etc.

INPEX CORPORATION

Established April 2006 Representative Ueda Takayuki, Representative Director, President & CEO Head Office Akasaka Biz Tower, Akasaka 5-3-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo Business Areas In addition to the exploration, development, production and marketing of petroleum, natural gas and other mineral resources in Japan and other countries, INPEX is actively endeavoring to develop renewable energies, hydrogen energy, carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) technology, methanation technology and other new technologies.

The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

Established May 1951 Representative Morimoto Takashi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President Head Office 3-6-16 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku,Osaka Business Areas Electric power, heat supply, telecommunications, gas supply, etc.

Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.