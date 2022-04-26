Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Consortium Awarded Japan's First Public Offering Plan Certification for Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facility Maintenance Promotion Area Offshore Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan [PDF:328.7 KB]
04/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
Press Release
April 26,2022
Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC
TODA CORPORATION
ENEOS Corporation
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.
INPEX CORPORATION
Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.
Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Consortium Awarded Japan's First Public Offering Plan Certification for Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facility
Maintenance Promotion Area Offshore Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan
- Towards Realization of Floating Offshore Wind Power Generator -
Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC announced today that it has been awarded Japan's first public offering plan certification as an offshore wind power generation facility to be constructed based on the Act of Promoting Utilization of Sea Areas in Development of Power Generation Facilities Using Maritime Renewable Energy Resources (hereinafter "the Act") by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land,
Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan.
Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC was established on October 6, 2022 by TODA CORPORATION (Otani Seisuke, President and Representative Director), ENEOS
Corporation (Saito Takeshi , Representative Director, President), OSAKA GAS (Fujiwara Masataka, Representative Director and President), INPEX CORPORATION (Ueda Takayuki, Representative Director, President & CEO), Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (Morimoto Takashi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President) and Chubu
Electric Power Co., Inc. (Hayashi Kingo, President & Director) (hereinafter "Consortium") . The Consortium was selected in a public bid as the contractor within the "Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facility Maintenance Promotion Area Offshore Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan" (hereinafter "Project") on June 11, 2021.
Construction work will begin in the promotion area in September 2022, and commercial operations are scheduled to begin in January 2024.
Through the Project, Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC will contribute to the development of local communities while focusing on the construction and operation of the offshore wind farm towards the early diffusion of floating offshore wind power generation contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality in Japan.
September 1, 2022 (Equipment installation work started in the promotion area)
Operation start date (Scheduled)
January 1, 2024
Business enddate (Scheduled)
December 31, 2043 (Scheduled outage date)
【Joint Venture】
Company name
Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC
Headquaters
708-42 Shimootsu-machi Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan
Shareholders
TODA CORPORATION ENEOS Corporation OSAKA GAS CO., LTD. INPEX CORPORATION Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
Date of establishment
October 6, 2021
RepresentativeDirector
TODA CORPORATION
Rendering
【Profiles of Consortium Member Companies】TODA CORPORATION
Established
January 1881
Representative
Otani Seisuke, President and Representative Director
Head Office
8-5 Hatchobori 2-Chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Business Areas
・Research, planning, design, management, and execution related to all aspects of architectural and civil engineering comprehensive engineering and consulting related thereto
・Research, planning, design, management, and execution related to local development, urban development, etc.,
comprehensive engineering and consulting related thereto・Real estate sale and purchase, rental, intermediary services, management, and appraisal
ENEOS Corporation
Established
May 1888
Representative
Saito Takeshi , Representative Director, President
Head Office
1-1-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Business Areas
・Refining and sales of petroleum products (such as gasoline, kerosene, and lubricating oil)
・Import and sale of gas and coal
・Manufacture and sale of petrochemical products・Supply of electricity and hydrogen
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.
Established
April 1897
Representative
Fujiwara Masataka, Representative Director and President
Head Office
4-1-2 Hirano-machi, Chuo-ku, Osaka
Business Areas
・Production, supply and sale of gas・Power generation and sale of electricity, etc.
INPEX CORPORATION
Established
April 2006
Representative
Ueda Takayuki, Representative Director, President & CEO
Head Office
Akasaka Biz Tower, Akasaka 5-3-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Business Areas
In addition to the exploration, development, production and marketing of petroleum, natural gas and other mineral resources in Japan and other countries, INPEX is actively endeavoring to develop renewable energies, hydrogen energy, carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) technology, methanation technology and other new technologies.
The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.
Established
May 1951
Representative
Morimoto Takashi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President
Head Office
3-6-16 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku,Osaka
Business Areas
Electric power, heat supply, telecommunications, gas supply, etc.
Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
Established
May 1951
Representative
Hayashi Kingo, President & Director
Head Office
1, Higashi-shincho, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Aichi
Business Areas
Renewable energy business, overseas business, community support infrastructure related business, etc.