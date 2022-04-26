Log in
INPEX CORPORATION

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Consortium Awarded Japan's First Public Offering Plan Certification for Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facility Maintenance Promotion Area Offshore Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan [PDF:328.7 KB]

04/26/2022 | 02:11am EDT
Press Release

April 26,2022

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC

TODA CORPORATION

ENEOS Corporation

OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.

INPEX CORPORATION

Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC Consortium Awarded Japan's First Public Offering Plan Certification for Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facility

Maintenance Promotion Area Offshore Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan

- Towards Realization of Floating Offshore Wind Power Generator -

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC announced today that it has been awarded Japan's first public offering plan certification as an offshore wind power generation facility to be constructed based on the Act of Promoting Utilization of Sea Areas in Development of Power Generation Facilities Using Maritime Renewable Energy Resources (hereinafter "the Act") by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land,

Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) of Japan.

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC was established on October 6, 2022 by TODA CORPORATION (Otani Seisuke, President and Representative Director), ENEOS

Corporation (Saito Takeshi , Representative Director, President), OSAKA GAS (Fujiwara Masataka, Representative Director and President), INPEX CORPORATION (Ueda Takayuki, Representative Director, President & CEO), Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. (Morimoto Takashi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President) and Chubu

Electric Power Co., Inc. (Hayashi Kingo, President & Director) (hereinafter "Consortium") . The Consortium was selected in a public bid as the contractor within the "Marine Renewable Energy Power Generation Facility Maintenance Promotion Area Offshore Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan" (hereinafter "Project") on June 11, 2021.

Construction work will begin in the promotion area in September 2022, and commercial operations are scheduled to begin in January 2024.

Through the Project, Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC will contribute to the development of local communities while focusing on the construction and operation of the offshore wind farm towards the early diffusion of floating offshore wind power generation contributing to the realization of carbon neutrality in Japan.

Media Contacts

TODA

OCEAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DIV.

TEL+81-3-3535-6286

ENEOS

PR Dept. PR Group

TEL+81-3-6257-7150

OSAKA GAS

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION DEPT.

TEL+81-6-6205-4515

INPEX

Public Relations Group

TEL+81-3-5572-0233

Kansai Electric Power

Office of Corporate Communications

TEL+81-6-7501-0242

Chubu Electric Power

Corporate Communication Division

TEL+81-52-961-3582

Attachments

Project Overview

Power generation facility

Floating offshore wind power generation facility

(Hitachi, Ltd. ProductHybrid spar type, 3-point mooring method)

Power Output

16,800kW (2,100kW×8)

Supply price

36 yen/kWh

Construction startdate (Scheduled)

September 1, 2022 (Equipment installation work started in the promotion area)

Operation start date (Scheduled)

January 1, 2024

Business end date (Scheduled)

December 31, 2043 (Scheduled outage date)

Joint Venture

Company name

Goto Floating Wind Farm LLC

Headquaters

708-42 Shimootsu-machi Goto City, Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan

Shareholders

TODA CORPORATION ENEOS Corporation OSAKA GAS CO., LTD. INPEX CORPORATION Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc. Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

Date of establishment

October 6, 2021

Representative Director

TODA CORPORATION

Rendering

Profiles of Consortium Member Companies TODA CORPORATION

Established

January 1881

Representative

Otani Seisuke, President and Representative Director

Head Office

8-5 Hatchobori 2-Chome, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Areas

Research, planning, design, management, and execution related to all aspects of architectural and civil engineering comprehensive engineering and consulting related thereto

Research, planning, design, management, and execution related to local development, urban development, etc.,

comprehensive engineering and consulting related thereto Real estate sale and purchase, rental, intermediary services, management, and appraisal

ENEOS Corporation

Established

May 1888

Representative

Saito Takeshi , Representative Director, President

Head Office

1-1-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Areas

Refining and sales of petroleum products (such as gasoline, kerosene, and lubricating oil)

Import and sale of gas and coal

Manufacture and sale of petrochemical products Supply of electricity and hydrogen

OSAKA GAS CO., LTD.

Established

April 1897

Representative

Fujiwara Masataka, Representative Director and President

Head Office

4-1-2 Hirano-machi, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Business Areas

Production, supply and sale of gas Power generation and sale of electricity, etc.

INPEX CORPORATION

Established

April 2006

Representative

Ueda Takayuki, Representative Director, President & CEO

Head Office

Akasaka Biz Tower, Akasaka 5-3-1, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Business Areas

In addition to the exploration, development, production and marketing of petroleum, natural gas and other mineral resources in Japan and other countries, INPEX is actively endeavoring to develop renewable energies, hydrogen energy, carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS) technology, methanation technology and other new technologies.

The Kansai Electric Power Co., Inc.

Established

May 1951

Representative

Morimoto Takashi, Director, Representative Executive Officer, President

Head Office

3-6-16 Nakanoshima, Kita-ku,Osaka

Business Areas

Electric power, heat supply, telecommunications, gas supply, etc.

Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

Established

May 1951

Representative

Hayashi Kingo, President & Director

Head Office

1, Higashi-shincho, Higashi-ku, Nagoya, Aichi

Business Areas

Renewable energy business, overseas business, community support infrastructure related business, etc.

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
