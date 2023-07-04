INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today it has acquired the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) EU for biodiesel, with the aim of expanding its biofuel supply.

INPEX pledges and declares its commitment to comply with the ISCC EU certification requirements in accordance with the latest ISCC regulations.

INPEX will strive to further improve the corporate value of the INPEX Group while fulfilling its responsibility of contributing to the realization of a net zero carbon society by consistently supplying clean and diverse energy sources as a pioneer in energy transformation.

