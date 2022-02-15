INPEX Announces Changes of Directors[PDF:302.4 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

February 15, 2022

INPEX Announces Changes of Directors

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced the following changes of Directors tentatively decided at a board of directors meeting held today. The changes are subject to approval at the 16th Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022 and a board of directors meeting following the shareholders meeting.

Changes of Directors (effective March 25, 2022)

(1) New Directors

Name Current Title New Title Senior Executive Vice Director Senior Executive Vice President President Kenji Kawano Americas Projects Unit and Americas Projects Unit and Strategic Projects Office Strategic Projects Office Head of Overseas Projects Head of Overseas Projects Hideka Morimoto - Outside Director (2) Retiring Directors Name Current Title New Title Seiya Ito Director Corporate Advisor Corporate Advisor Shigeharu Yajima Director Counselor1 Counselor Yasushi Kimura Outside Director - Kiyoshi Ogino Outside Director -

1 Shigeharu Yajima is scheduled to be re-elected as Representative Director, President of INPEX Trading, LTD. and INPEX Shipping, LTD.