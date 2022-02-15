INPEX Announces Changes of Directors[PDF:302.4 KB]
February 15, 2022
INPEX Announces Changes of Directors
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced the following changes of Directors tentatively decided at a board of directors meeting held today. The changes are subject to approval at the 16th Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022 and a board of directors meeting following the shareholders meeting.
Changes of Directors (effective March 25, 2022)
(1) New Directors
Name
Current Title
New Title
Senior Executive Vice
Director
Senior Executive Vice
President
President
Kenji Kawano
Americas Projects Unit and
Americas Projects Unit and
Strategic Projects Office
Strategic Projects Office
Head of Overseas Projects
Head of Overseas Projects
Hideka Morimoto
-
Outside Director
(2) Retiring Directors
Name
Current Title
New Title
Seiya Ito
Director
Corporate Advisor
Corporate Advisor
Shigeharu Yajima
Director
Counselor1
Counselor
Yasushi Kimura
Outside Director
-
Kiyoshi Ogino
Outside Director
-
1 Shigeharu Yajima is scheduled to be re-elected as Representative Director, President of INPEX Trading, LTD. and INPEX Shipping, LTD.
Others
Name
Current Title
New Title
Kimiya Hirayama
Counselor
Counselor2
Takashi Kubo
Counselor
Counselor3
Kimiya Hirayama is scheduled to be re-elected as Representative Director, President of INPEX Offshore San-in Co., LTD.
Takashi Kubo is scheduled to be appointed as Representative Director, President of INPEX Solutions, LTD.
2
Appendix 1 - Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members as of March 25, 2022
1. Directors
Toshiaki Kitamura
Representative Director, Chairman
Takayuki Ueda*
Representative Director, President & CEO
Takahiko Ikeda*
Director
Kenji Kawano*
Director
Kimihisa Kittaka*
Director
Nobuharu Sase*
Director
Daisuke Yamada*
Director
Jun Yanai**
Outside Director
Norinao Iio**
Outside Director
Atsuko Nishimura**
Outside Director
Tomoo Nishikawa**
Outside Director
Hideka Morimoto***
Outside Director
Director concurrently serving as Executive Officer
Director lodged as Independent Director in accordance with Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations
Director scheduled to be lodged as Independent Director in accordance with Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations
2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Noboru Himata
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Hideyuki Toyama****
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Shinya Miyake****
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Mitsuru Akiyoshi****
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Hiroko Kiba****
Audit & Supervisory Board Member
The Audit & Supervisory Board Members listed above are not due for re-election in 2022.
Audit & Supervisory Board Members lodged as Independent Auditors in accordance with Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations
3
Appendix 2 -
Executive Officers
Name
Title
Position
Takayuki Ueda
President & CEO
-
Senior Executive Vice
Senior Vice President,
Takahiko Ikeda
Hydrogen & CCUS Development
President
HSE and Compliance
Senior Executive Vice
Americas Projects Unit and
Kenji Kawano
Strategic Projects Office
President
Head of Overseas Projects
Senior Managing
Senior Vice President,
Kimihisa Kittaka
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Executive Officer
Legal Affairs
Nobuharu Sase
Senior Managing
Senior Vice President,
Executive Officer
General Administration
Hiroshi Fujii
Senior Managing
Senior Vice President,
Executive Officer
Abu Dhabi Projects
Daisuke Yamada
Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Officer
Finance & Accounting
Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Yoshiro Ishii
Renewable Energy & New
Officer
Business
Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Toshiaki Takimoto
New Ventures &
Officer
Global Exploration
Nobusuke Shimada
Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Officer
Asia Projects
Senior Vice President,
Hitoshi Okawa
Managing Executive
Oceania Projects
Officer
General Manager, Perth Office
President Director, Australia
Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Kazuyoshi Miura
Domestic Energy Supply &
Officer
Marketing
Yuzo Sengoku
Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Officer
Europe & Middle East Projects
Yosuke Happo
Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Officer
Logistics & IMT
4
Name
Title
Position
Senior Vice President,
Hideki Kurimura
Managing Executive
Technical Headquarters
General Manager, Technical
Officer
Planning & Coordination Unit
Technical Division
Hiromi Sugiyama
Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Officer
Domestic Exploration & Production
Vice President,
Domestic Energy Supply &
Koichi Ogino
Executive Officer
Marketing
General Manager, Gas Supplying
Unit, Domestic Energy Supply &
Marketing Division
Akihiro Watanabe
Executive Officer
Vice President,
Asia Projects
Vice President,
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Munehiro Hosono
Executive Officer
General Manager, Corporate
Communications Unit, Corporate
Strategy & Planning Division
Akio Kawamura
Executive Officer
Vice President,
Finance & Accounting
Yukiyo Ikeda
Executive Officer
Vice President,
Europe & Middle East Projects
Hiroshi Kato
Executive Officer
Senior Vice President,
Global Energy Marketing
Shinichi Takada
Executive Officer
Vice President, Oceania Projects
Vice President Ichthys Phase 2
Vice President,
Hydrogen & CCUS Development
Shoichi Kaganoi
Executive Officer
General Manager, Technical
Development & Coordination Unit
Hydrogen & CCUS Development
Division
Vice President, Oceania Projects
Tetsuhiro Murayama
Executive Officer
Deputy General Manager,
Perth Office
Senior Vice President Corporate
Wataru Nojiri
Executive Officer
General Manager, HSE Unit
5
