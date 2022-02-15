Log in
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
INPEX Announces Changes of Directors[PDF:302.4 KB]

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

February 15, 2022

INPEX Announces Changes of Directors

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced the following changes of Directors tentatively decided at a board of directors meeting held today. The changes are subject to approval at the 16th Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022 and a board of directors meeting following the shareholders meeting.

Changes of Directors (effective March 25, 2022)

(1) New Directors

Name

Current Title

New Title

Senior Executive Vice

Director

Senior Executive Vice

President

President

Kenji Kawano

Americas Projects Unit and

Americas Projects Unit and

Strategic Projects Office

Strategic Projects Office

Head of Overseas Projects

Head of Overseas Projects

Hideka Morimoto

-

Outside Director

(2) Retiring Directors

Name

Current Title

New Title

Seiya Ito

Director

Corporate Advisor

Corporate Advisor

Shigeharu Yajima

Director

Counselor1

Counselor

Yasushi Kimura

Outside Director

-

Kiyoshi Ogino

Outside Director

-

1 Shigeharu Yajima is scheduled to be re-elected as Representative Director, President of INPEX Trading, LTD. and INPEX Shipping, LTD.

Others

Name

Current Title

New Title

Kimiya Hirayama

Counselor

Counselor2

Takashi Kubo

Counselor

Counselor3

  1. Kimiya Hirayama is scheduled to be re-elected as Representative Director, President of INPEX Offshore San-in Co., LTD.
  2. Takashi Kubo is scheduled to be appointed as Representative Director, President of INPEX Solutions, LTD.

2

Appendix 1 - Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members as of March 25, 2022

1. Directors

Toshiaki Kitamura

Representative Director, Chairman

Takayuki Ueda*

Representative Director, President & CEO

Takahiko Ikeda*

Director

Kenji Kawano*

Director

Kimihisa Kittaka*

Director

Nobuharu Sase*

Director

Daisuke Yamada*

Director

Jun Yanai**

Outside Director

Norinao Iio**

Outside Director

Atsuko Nishimura**

Outside Director

Tomoo Nishikawa**

Outside Director

Hideka Morimoto***

Outside Director

  • Director concurrently serving as Executive Officer
  • Director lodged as Independent Director in accordance with Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations
  • Director scheduled to be lodged as Independent Director in accordance with Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations
    2. Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Noboru Himata

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Hideyuki Toyama****

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Shinya Miyake****

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Mitsuru Akiyoshi****

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Hiroko Kiba****

Audit & Supervisory Board Member

The Audit & Supervisory Board Members listed above are not due for re-election in 2022.

  • Audit & Supervisory Board Members lodged as Independent Auditors in accordance with Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations

3

Appendix 2 -

Executive Officers

Name

Title

Position

Takayuki Ueda

President & CEO

-

Senior Executive Vice

Senior Vice President,

Takahiko Ikeda

Hydrogen & CCUS Development

President

HSE and Compliance

Senior Executive Vice

Americas Projects Unit and

Kenji Kawano

Strategic Projects Office

President

Head of Overseas Projects

Senior Managing

Senior Vice President,

Kimihisa Kittaka

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Executive Officer

Legal Affairs

Nobuharu Sase

Senior Managing

Senior Vice President,

Executive Officer

General Administration

Hiroshi Fujii

Senior Managing

Senior Vice President,

Executive Officer

Abu Dhabi Projects

Daisuke Yamada

Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Officer

Finance & Accounting

Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Yoshiro Ishii

Renewable Energy & New

Officer

Business

Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Toshiaki Takimoto

New Ventures &

Officer

Global Exploration

Nobusuke Shimada

Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Officer

Asia Projects

Senior Vice President,

Hitoshi Okawa

Managing Executive

Oceania Projects

Officer

General Manager, Perth Office

President Director, Australia

Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Kazuyoshi Miura

Domestic Energy Supply &

Officer

Marketing

Yuzo Sengoku

Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Officer

Europe & Middle East Projects

Yosuke Happo

Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Officer

Logistics & IMT

4

Name

Title

Position

Senior Vice President,

Hideki Kurimura

Managing Executive

Technical Headquarters

General Manager, Technical

Officer

Planning & Coordination Unit

Technical Division

Hiromi Sugiyama

Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Officer

Domestic Exploration & Production

Vice President,

Domestic Energy Supply &

Koichi Ogino

Executive Officer

Marketing

General Manager, Gas Supplying

Unit, Domestic Energy Supply &

Marketing Division

Akihiro Watanabe

Executive Officer

Vice President,

Asia Projects

Vice President,

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Munehiro Hosono

Executive Officer

General Manager, Corporate

Communications Unit, Corporate

Strategy & Planning Division

Akio Kawamura

Executive Officer

Vice President,

Finance & Accounting

Yukiyo Ikeda

Executive Officer

Vice President,

Europe & Middle East Projects

Hiroshi Kato

Executive Officer

Senior Vice President,

Global Energy Marketing

Shinichi Takada

Executive Officer

Vice President, Oceania Projects

Vice President Ichthys Phase 2

Vice President,

Hydrogen & CCUS Development

Shoichi Kaganoi

Executive Officer

General Manager, Technical

Development & Coordination Unit

Hydrogen & CCUS Development

Division

Vice President, Oceania Projects

Tetsuhiro Murayama

Executive Officer

Deputy General Manager,

Perth Office

Senior Vice President Corporate

Wataru Nojiri

Executive Officer

General Manager, HSE Unit

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
