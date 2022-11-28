INPEX : Announces Executive Officer and Fellow Level Changes
11/28/2022 | 01:05am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
November 28, 2022
INPEX Announces Executive Officer and Fellow Level Changes
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced the following personnel changes at the Executive Officer and Fellow level decided at a board of directors meeting held today.
1. Changes of Executive Officers (effective January 1, 2023)
Promotion of Executive Officers
Name
Current Title
New Title
Managing Executive Officer
Senior Managing Executive
Officer
Senior Vice President,
Hitoshi Okawa
Senior Vice President,
Oceania Projects
General Manager, Perth Office
Oceania Projects
General Manager, Perth Office
President Director, Australia
President Director, Australia
Managing Executive Officer
Senior Vice President,
Hiroshi Kato
Executive Officer
Global Energy Marketing
Senior Vice President,
General Manager, Gas
Global Energy Marketing
Business Development Unit,
Global Energy Marketing
Division
Akihiro Watanabe
Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Vice President,
Senior Vice President,
Asia Projects
Asia Projects
(2) New Executive Officers
Name
Current Title
New Title
Executive Officer
General Manager,
Vice President,
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Corporate Strategy & Planning
General Manager,
Kenji Hasegawa
Unit,
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Unit,
Division
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Division
Name
Current Title
New Title
Deputy Managing Director,
Executive Officer
INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS
Vice President,
Koji Ochiai
Commercial Coordination Unit,
Europe & Middle East Projects
Europe & Middle East Projects
Deputy Managing Director,
Division
INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS
Managing Director,
Executive Officer
Vice President,
INPEX Renewable Energy
Renewable Energy & New
Europe Ltd.
Yoshiro Konda
Business
Commercial Coordination Unit,
Renewable Energy & New
Managing Director,
INPEX Renewable Energy
Business Division
Europe Ltd.
(3) New appointment of Executive Officers
Name
Current Title
New Title
Director
Director
Senior Executive Vice President
Senior Vice President,
Senior Executive Vice President
Kenji Kawano
Renewable Energy & New
Americas Projects Unit and
Strategic Projects Office
Business
Americas Projects Unit and
Head of Overseas Projects
Strategic Projects Office
Head of Overseas Projects
Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Takimoto
Senior Vice President,
Senior Vice President,
New Ventures & Global
Hydrogen & CCUS
Exploration
Development
Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Senior Vice President,
Nobusuke Shimada
Senior Vice President,
New Ventures & Global
Asia Projects
Exploration
Managing Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Senior Vice President,
Hideki Kurimura
Senior Vice President,
Technical Headquarters
Technical Headquarters
HSE
2
Name
Current Title
New Title
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Munehiro Hosono
Vice President,
Vice President,
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Europe & Middle East Projects
(4) Retiring Executive Officers
Name
Current Title
New Title
Director
Senior Executive Vice President
Director
Takahiko Ikeda
Senior Vice President,
Corporate Advisor
Hydrogen & CCUS
Compliance
Development
HSE and Compliance
Managing Executive Officer
Senior Vice President,
Renewable Energy & New
Yoshiro Ishii
Business
Counselor
General Manager, Technical
Unit, Renewable Energy & New
Business Division
Executive Officer
Koichi Ogino
Vice President,
Counselor
Domestic Energy Supply &
Marketing
2. Change of Fellow
Retiring Fellow
Name
Current Title
New Title
Osamu Odawara
Fellow and Vice President,
Senior Advisor,
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Corporate Strategy & Planning
NOTE: Directors appointed at the 17th Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders held in March 2023 will be announced later.
3
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.
Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233
4
Appendix 1 -Executive Officers on and after January 1, 2023
Name
Title
Position
Takayuki Ueda
President & CEO
-
Senior Vice President,
Renewable Energy & New
Kenji Kawano
Senior Executive Vice
Business
President
Americas Projects Unit and
Strategic Projects Office
Head of Overseas Projects
Senior Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Kimihisa Kittaka
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Officer
Legal Affairs
Nobuharu Sase
Senior Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Officer
General Administration
Hiroshi Fujii
Senior Managing Executive
Senior Vice President,
Officer
Abu Dhabi Projects
Senior Vice President,
Hitoshi Okawa
Senior Managing Executive
Oceania Projects
Officer
General Manager, Perth Office
President Director, Australia
Daisuke Yamada
Managing Executive Officer
Senior Vice President,
Finance & Accounting
Senior Vice President,
Toshiaki Takimoto
Managing Executive Officer
Hydrogen & CCUS
Development
Senior Vice President,
Nobusuke Shimada
Managing Executive Officer
New Ventures & Global
Exploration
Senior Vice President,
Kazuyoshi Miura
Managing Executive Officer
Domestic Energy Supply &
Marketing
Yuzo Sengoku
Managing Executive Officer
Senior Vice President,
Europe & Middle East Projects
Yosuke Happo
Managing Executive Officer
Senior Vice President,
Logistics & IMT
Senior Vice President,
Hideki Kurimura
Managing Executive Officer
Technical Headquarters
HSE
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Inpex Corporation published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 06:04:00 UTC.