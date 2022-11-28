Advanced search
November 28, 2022
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

November 28, 2022

INPEX Announces Executive Officer and Fellow Level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced the following personnel changes at the Executive Officer and Fellow level decided at a board of directors meeting held today.

1. Changes of Executive Officers (effective January 1, 2023)

  1. Promotion of Executive Officers

Name

Current Title

New Title

Managing Executive Officer

Senior Managing Executive

Officer

Senior Vice President,

Hitoshi Okawa

Senior Vice President,

Oceania Projects

General Manager, Perth Office

Oceania Projects

General Manager, Perth Office

President Director, Australia

President Director, Australia

Managing Executive Officer

Senior Vice President,

Hiroshi Kato

Executive Officer

Global Energy Marketing

Senior Vice President,

General Manager, Gas

Global Energy Marketing

Business Development Unit,

Global Energy Marketing

Division

Akihiro Watanabe

Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

Asia Projects

Asia Projects

(2) New Executive Officers

Name

Current Title

New Title

Executive Officer

General Manager,

Vice President,

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Corporate Strategy & Planning

General Manager,

Kenji Hasegawa

Unit,

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Unit,

Division

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Division

Name

Current Title

New Title

Deputy Managing Director,

Executive Officer

INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS

Vice President,

Koji Ochiai

Commercial Coordination Unit,

Europe & Middle East Projects

Europe & Middle East Projects

Deputy Managing Director,

Division

INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS

Managing Director,

Executive Officer

Vice President,

INPEX Renewable Energy

Renewable Energy & New

Europe Ltd.

Yoshiro Konda

Business

Commercial Coordination Unit,

Renewable Energy & New

Managing Director,

INPEX Renewable Energy

Business Division

Europe Ltd.

(3) New appointment of Executive Officers

Name

Current Title

New Title

Director

Director

Senior Executive Vice President

Senior Vice President,

Senior Executive Vice President

Kenji Kawano

Renewable Energy & New

Americas Projects Unit and

Strategic Projects Office

Business

Americas Projects Unit and

Head of Overseas Projects

Strategic Projects Office

Head of Overseas Projects

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Toshiaki Takimoto

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President,

New Ventures & Global

Hydrogen & CCUS

Exploration

Development

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Senior Vice President,

Nobusuke Shimada

Senior Vice President,

New Ventures & Global

Asia Projects

Exploration

Managing Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Senior Vice President,

Hideki Kurimura

Senior Vice President,

Technical Headquarters

Technical Headquarters

HSE

2

Name

Current Title

New Title

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Munehiro Hosono

Vice President,

Vice President,

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Europe & Middle East Projects

(4) Retiring Executive Officers

Name

Current Title

New Title

Director

Senior Executive Vice President

Director

Takahiko Ikeda

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Advisor

Hydrogen & CCUS

Compliance

Development

HSE and Compliance

Managing Executive Officer

Senior Vice President,

Renewable Energy & New

Yoshiro Ishii

Business

Counselor

General Manager, Technical

Unit, Renewable Energy & New

Business Division

Executive Officer

Koichi Ogino

Vice President,

Counselor

Domestic Energy Supply &

Marketing

2. Change of Fellow

  1. Retiring Fellow

Name

Current Title

New Title

Osamu Odawara

Fellow and Vice President,

Senior Advisor,

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Corporate Strategy & Planning

NOTE: Directors appointed at the 17th Ordinary Meeting of Shareholders held in March 2023 will be announced later.

3

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

4

Appendix 1 -Executive Officers on and after January 1, 2023

Name

Title

Position

Takayuki Ueda

President & CEO

-

Senior Vice President,

Renewable Energy & New

Kenji Kawano

Senior Executive Vice

Business

President

Americas Projects Unit and

Strategic Projects Office

Head of Overseas Projects

Senior Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Kimihisa Kittaka

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Officer

Legal Affairs

Nobuharu Sase

Senior Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Officer

General Administration

Hiroshi Fujii

Senior Managing Executive

Senior Vice President,

Officer

Abu Dhabi Projects

Senior Vice President,

Hitoshi Okawa

Senior Managing Executive

Oceania Projects

Officer

General Manager, Perth Office

President Director, Australia

Daisuke Yamada

Managing Executive Officer

Senior Vice President,

Finance & Accounting

Senior Vice President,

Toshiaki Takimoto

Managing Executive Officer

Hydrogen & CCUS

Development

Senior Vice President,

Nobusuke Shimada

Managing Executive Officer

New Ventures & Global

Exploration

Senior Vice President,

Kazuyoshi Miura

Managing Executive Officer

Domestic Energy Supply &

Marketing

Yuzo Sengoku

Managing Executive Officer

Senior Vice President,

Europe & Middle East Projects

Yosuke Happo

Managing Executive Officer

Senior Vice President,

Logistics & IMT

Senior Vice President,

Hideki Kurimura

Managing Executive Officer

Technical Headquarters

HSE

5

