Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

October 23, 2023

INPEX Announces Executive Officer and General Manager-level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following Executive Officer and General Manager-level personnel changes.

1. Executive Officer

As of November 1, 2023

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Vice President,

Vice President,

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Asia Projects

Kenji Hasegawa

General Manager,

And

Corporate Strategy & Planning Unit

Vice President,

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Corporate Strategy & Planning

Division

2. General Manager level As of November 1, 2023

Name

Previous Title

New Title

General Manager,

General Manager,

Oil Marketing Unit

And

Tomoya Shinomiya

Oil Marketing Unit

General Manager,

Global Energy Marketing Division

LNG Trading Unit

Global Energy Marketing Division

General Manager,

General Manager,

Corporate Strategy & Planning Unit

Genta Okamoto

LNG Trading Unit

Corporate Strategy & Planning Division

Global Energy Marketing Division

And

Global Energy Marketing Division

1

Name

Previous Title

New Title

General Manager,

Commercial Coordination Unit

Kazuya Honda

Jakarta Office

Asia Projects Division

Asia Projects Division

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0750

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 06:04:35 UTC.