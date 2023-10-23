INPEX : Announces Executive Officer and General Manager-level Changes
October 23, 2023 at 02:05 am EDT
October 23, 2023
INPEX Announces Executive Officer and General Manager-level Changes
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following Executive Officer and General Manager-level personnel changes.
1. Executive Officer
As of November 1, 2023
Name
Previous Title
New Title
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Vice President,
Vice President,
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Asia Projects
Kenji Hasegawa
General Manager,
And
Corporate Strategy & Planning Unit
Vice President,
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Corporate Strategy & Planning
Division
2. General Manager level As of November 1, 2023
Name
Previous Title
New Title
General Manager,
General Manager,
Oil Marketing Unit
And
Tomoya Shinomiya
Oil Marketing Unit
General Manager,
Global Energy Marketing Division
LNG Trading Unit
Global Energy Marketing Division
General Manager,
General Manager,
Corporate Strategy & Planning Unit
Genta Okamoto
LNG Trading Unit
Corporate Strategy & Planning Division
Global Energy Marketing Division
And
Global Energy Marketing Division
Name
Previous Title
New Title
General Manager,
Commercial Coordination Unit
Kazuya Honda
Jakarta Office
Asia Projects Division
Asia Projects Division
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.
Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0750
Inpex Corporation published this content on 23 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2023 06:04:35 UTC.
Inpex Corporation is one of the Japanese largest oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- production et distribution of oil (76.4%): 120.1 million barrels sold in 2021;
- production et distribution of natural gas (22%): 13.2 billion m3 sold;
- liquefied petroleum gas production (0.3%);
- other (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (10.5%), Asia and Oceania (28.5%), Middle East and Africa (49.7%), Europe and CIS (9.4%) and Americas (1.9%).