March 26, 2024
INPEX Announces Executive Officer and General Manager-level Changes
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following Executive Officer and General Manager-level personnel changes.
1. Executive Officer
As of April 1, 2024
Name
Previous Title
New Title
Wataru Nojiri
Executive Officer General Manager, HSE Unit
Executive Officer Vice President,
Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing
Isao Takahashi
Executive Officer Vice President, Technical Headquarters
Executive Officer
Vice President, Technical Headquarters And
Vice President, Innovation General Manager,
I-RHEX Unit, Innovation Division
2. General Manager level As of April 1, 2024
Name
Previous Title
New Title
Takeshi Yoshida
General Manager, I-RHEX Unit Innovation Division
General Manager, HSE Unit
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas,INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visithttps://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.
Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0750
