March 26, 2024

INPEX Announces Executive Officer and General Manager-level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) today announced the following Executive Officer and General Manager-level personnel changes.

1. Executive Officer

As of April 1, 2024

Name Previous Title New Title Wataru Nojiri Executive Officer General Manager, HSE Unit Executive Officer Vice President, Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing Isao Takahashi Executive Officer Vice President, Technical Headquarters Executive Officer Vice President, Technical Headquarters And Vice President, Innovation General Manager, I-RHEX Unit, Innovation Division

2. General Manager level As of April 1, 2024

Name Previous Title New Title Takeshi Yoshida General Manager, I-RHEX Unit Innovation Division General Manager, HSE Unit

