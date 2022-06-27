INPEX Announces Executive Officer and General Manager-level Changes[PDF:214.0 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

June 27, 2022

INPEX Announces Executive Officer and General Manager-level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following Executive Officer and General Manager-level personnel changes.

1. Executive Officer As of July 6, 2022

Name Previous Title New Title Executive Officer, Executive Officer, Vice President, Europe & Middle East Projects Vice President, INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS Yukiyo Ikeda Europe & Middle East Projects (Managing Director) INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS INPEX Norge AS (Managing Director) (Managing Director)

2. General Manager level As of July 6, 2022

Name Previous Title New Title Europe & Middle East Projects Yukihiro Machida Division ― ※ INPEX Norge AS (Managing Director)

Yukihiro Machida will transfer to INPEX Solutions, LTD.

