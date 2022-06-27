Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-27 am EDT
1496.00 JPY   +3.74%
02:16aINPEX ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER-LEVEL CHANGES[PDF : 214.0 kb]
PU
06/20Japan's Nikkei ends at more than 5-week low; chip, energy shares drag
RE
06/19Japanese shares fall ahead of U.S. holiday; chip, energy stocks weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INPEX Announces Executive Officer and General Manager-level Changes[PDF:214.0 KB]

06/27/2022 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

June 27, 2022

INPEX Announces Executive Officer and General Manager-level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following Executive Officer and General Manager-level personnel changes.

1. Executive Officer As of July 6, 2022

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Executive Officer,

Executive Officer, Vice President,

Europe & Middle East Projects

Vice President,

INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS

Yukiyo Ikeda

Europe & Middle East Projects

(Managing Director)

INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS

INPEX Norge AS

(Managing Director)

(Managing Director)

2. General Manager level As of July 6, 2022

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Europe & Middle East Projects

Yukihiro Machida

Division

― ※

INPEX Norge AS

(Managing Director)

  • Yukihiro Machida will transfer to INPEX Solutions, LTD.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 06:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
02:16aINPEX ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE OFFICER AN : 214.0 kb]
PU
06/20Japan's Nikkei ends at more than 5-week low; chip, energy shares drag
RE
06/19Japanese shares fall ahead of U.S. holiday; chip, energy stocks weigh
RE
06/17INPEX and AGL Energy Limited Sign Memorandum of Understanding on South Australia Hydrog..
AQ
06/16INPEX AND AGL ENERGY LIMITED SIGN ME : 147.8 kb]
PU
06/14Japan's Nikkei sinks for fourth day amid Fed decision jitters
RE
06/09Nikkei 225 Flat on Profit-Taking, Softer Yen
MT
06/09Japan's Nikkei erases gains as shippers counter lift from autos, energy shares
RE
06/09Shell's Prelude LNG facility to be hit with industrial action from Friday
RE
06/08Japan's Nikkei subdued as chip weakness offsets SoftBank, automaker gains
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 159 B 15 982 M 15 982 M
Net income 2022 392 B 2 901 M 2 901 M
Net Debt 2022 1 265 B 9 364 M 9 364 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,14x
Yield 2022 4,99%
Capitalization 1 999 B 14 799 M 14 799 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 3 189
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 442,00 JPY
Average target price 1 830,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President
Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION43.91%14 799
CONOCOPHILLIPS25.95%115 369
EOG RESOURCES, INC.24.50%64 774
CNOOC LIMITED22.79%59 841
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED21.87%58 213
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.87%54 073