INPEX Announces General Manager-Level Changes[PDF:167.9 KB]

September 29, 2021

INPEX Announces General Manager-Level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following General Manager- level personnel changes.

As of October 11, 2021

Name Previous Title New Title LNG Trading Unit General Manager Global Energy Marketing Division LNG Trading Unit Genta Okamoto (Director, General Manager Global Energy Marketing Division INPEX Energy Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd.) General Manager LNG Trading Unit LNG Trading Unit Global Energy Marketing Division Toshihiko Mikuni Global Energy Marketing Division (INPEX Energy Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd.(※))

※Toshihiko Mikuni will be scheduled to assume the role of Director, General Manager at the Board of Directors of INPEX Energy Trading Singapore Pte.Ltd.

