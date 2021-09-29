Log in
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
INPEX Announces General Manager-Level Changes[PDF:167.9 KB]

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

September 29, 2021

INPEX Announces General Manager-Level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following General Manager- level personnel changes.

As of October 11, 2021

Name

Previous Title

New Title

LNG Trading Unit

General Manager

Global Energy Marketing Division

LNG Trading Unit

Genta Okamoto

(Director, General Manager

Global Energy Marketing Division

INPEX Energy Trading Singapore

Pte. Ltd.)

General Manager

LNG Trading Unit

LNG Trading Unit

Global Energy Marketing Division

Toshihiko Mikuni

Global Energy Marketing Division

(INPEX Energy Trading Singapore

Pte. Ltd.())

Toshihiko Mikuni will be scheduled to assume the role of Director, General Manager at the Board of Directors of INPEX Energy Trading Singapore Pte.Ltd.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
