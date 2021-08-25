Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INPEX Announces General Manager-Level Changes[PDF:210.3 KB]

08/25/2021 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

August 25, 2021

INPEX Announces General Manager-Level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following General Manager- level personnel changes.

As of September 1, 2021

Name

Previous Title

New Title

General Manager,

― ※

Tetsumi Imamura

Caracas Office

Americas Projects Division

  • Tetsumi Imamura will transfer to INPEX Solutions, LTD.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
02:14aINPEX ANNOUNCES GENERAL MANAGER-LEVE : 210.3 kb]
PU
08/19INPEX : Enters Agreement with ADNOC towards Clean Ammonia Supply Chain Demonstra..
AQ
08/19Toyota drags Nikkei to 7-month low after output cut report
RE
08/18Japanese shares fall, struggle to shake off Delta variant fears
RE
08/18INPEX ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH ADNOC TO : 109.7 kb]
PU
08/12INPEX : Announces General Manager-Level Changes
AQ
08/12INPEX : Makes Final Investment Decision on 'Shin Tokyo Line' Natural Gas Pipelin..
AQ
08/11Japanese shares gain on Wall Street strength, robust earnings
RE
08/11INPEX : Financial Results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 Presentation Ma..
PU
08/11INPEX ANNOUNCES GENERAL MANAGER-LEVE : 130.3 kb]
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 121 B 10 211 M 10 211 M
Net income 2021 167 B 1 525 M 1 525 M
Net Debt 2021 1 006 B 9 159 M 9 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,42x
Yield 2021 5,18%
Capitalization 1 075 B 9 800 M 9 785 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 163
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 736,00 JPY
Average target price 1 075,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Daisuke Yamada Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Takahiko Ikeda Director, EVP, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION32.37%9 800
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.56%73 368
CNOOC LIMITED9.05%44 631
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.26%39 492
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED33.02%36 935
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY27.80%35 508