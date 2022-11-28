Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-28 am EST
1528.00 JPY   -2.30%
01:05aInpex : Announces General Manager-level Changes
PU
01:05aInpex : Announces Executive Officer and Fellow Level Changes
PU
11/15Japanese shares fall on fears of geopolitical risks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INPEX : Announces General Manager-level Changes

11/28/2022 | 01:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

November 28, 2022

INPEX Announces General Manager-level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following General Manager- level personnel changes.

As of December 15, 2022

Name

Previous Title

New Title

Manager,

Europe & Middle East Group

and

Technical Unit

Shinya Tauchi

General Manager,

Europe & Middle East Projects

Technical Unit

Division(1)

Europe & Middle East Projects

Division

General Manager,

General Manager,

Technical Unit

Shigeru Saito

Technical Unit

Europe & Middle East Projects

Asia Projects Division

Division

Manager,

General Manager,

Technical Group

Shinji Matsuura

Technical Unit

Technical Unit

Asia Projects Division

Asia Projects Division

1 Shinya Tauchi will be appointed as Director, Branch Manager of INPEX South Iraq Ltd. Dubai Branch after obtaining a UAE visa.

As of January 1, 2023

Name

Previous Title

New Title

General Manager,

General Manager,

Technical Unit

Yoshikazu Ichimaru

Gas Business Development Unit

Renewable Energy & New

Global Energy Marketing Division

Business Division

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 06:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
01:05aInpex : Announces General Manager-level Changes
PU
01:05aInpex : Announces Executive Officer and Fellow Level Changes
PU
11/15Japanese shares fall on fears of geopolitical risks
RE
11/15Inpex : Takes FID on Kashiwazaki Clean Hydrogen/Ammonia Project in Niigata Prefecture, Jap..
PU
11/14Equinor-led Floating Wind Farm in North Sea Begins Power Production
MT
11/11INPEX Awarded Gold Certification in PRIDE Index 2022
AQ
11/10Equinor, Partners Push Back Wisting Investment Decision to 2026
MT
11/10Equinor and Partners Postpone Wisting Field Investment Decision
DJ
11/10Equinor, AkerBP to Delay Investment Decision for Wisting Oil Project in Norway
MT
11/10Plans for world's northernmost oilfield in doubt as costs soar
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 339 B 16 804 M 16 804 M
Net income 2022 410 B 2 948 M 2 948 M
Net Debt 2022 1 970 B 14 153 M 14 153 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,31x
Yield 2022 3,86%
Capitalization 2 082 B 14 958 M 14 958 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 189
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 564,00 JPY
Average target price 1 976,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President
Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION56.09%14 958
CHEVRON CORPORATION56.54%355 209
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.69%158 014
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.58%83 785
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED50.65%66 645
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION142.43%63 665