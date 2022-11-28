Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
November 28, 2022
INPEX Announces General Manager-level Changes
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following General Manager- level personnel changes.
As of December 15, 2022
Name
Previous Title
New Title
Manager,
Europe & Middle East Group
and
Technical Unit
Shinya Tauchi
General Manager,
Europe & Middle East Projects
Technical Unit
Division(※1)
Europe & Middle East Projects
Division
General Manager,
General Manager,
Technical Unit
Shigeru Saito
Technical Unit
Europe & Middle East Projects
Asia Projects Division
Division
Manager,
General Manager,
Technical Group
Shinji Matsuura
Technical Unit
Technical Unit
Asia Projects Division
Asia Projects Division
※1 Shinya Tauchi will be appointed as Director, Branch Manager of INPEX South Iraq Ltd. Dubai Branch after obtaining a UAE visa.
As of January 1, 2023
Name
Previous Title
New Title
General Manager,
General Manager,
Technical Unit
Yoshikazu Ichimaru
Gas Business Development Unit
Renewable Energy & New
Global Energy Marketing Division
Business Division
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.
