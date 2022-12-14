Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
December 14, 2022
INPEX Announces General Manager-level Changes
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following General Manager- level personnel changes.
As of January 1, 2023
|
Name
|
Previous Title
|
New Title
|
|
General Manager,
|
Vice President,
|
|
Naoetsu LNG Terminal
|
Toshihiro Tanaka
|
Domestic Energy Supply &
|
Domestic Energy Supply &
|
|
Marketing Division
|
|
Marketing Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deputy General Manager,
|
|
|
Administration Unit
|
General Manager,
|
|
and
|
|
Naoetsu LNG Terminal
|
Yoshiaki Oku
|
Deputy General Manager,
|
Domestic Energy Supply &
|
|
Naoetsu LNG Terminal
|
|
Marketing Division
|
|
Domestic Energy Supply &
|
|
|
|
Marketing Division
|
|
|
|
|
Toshio Todoroki
|
Vice President,
|
Senior Adviser,
|
Renewable Energy & New Business
|
Renewable Energy & New Business
|
|
|
|
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.
Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233
