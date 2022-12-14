Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

December 14, 2022

INPEX Announces General Manager-level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following General Manager- level personnel changes.

As of January 1, 2023

Name Previous Title New Title General Manager, Vice President, Naoetsu LNG Terminal Toshihiro Tanaka Domestic Energy Supply & Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing Division Marketing Division Deputy General Manager, Administration Unit General Manager, and Naoetsu LNG Terminal Yoshiaki Oku Deputy General Manager, Domestic Energy Supply & Naoetsu LNG Terminal Marketing Division Domestic Energy Supply & Marketing Division Toshio Todoroki Vice President, Senior Adviser, Renewable Energy & New Business Renewable Energy & New Business

