  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:51 2022-12-14 am EST
1460.00 JPY   +1.39%
01:06aInpex : Announces General Manager-level Changes
PU
12/13Inpex : Announcement Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)
PU
12/09Wall Street Cues, Tech Strength Elevate Tokyo Stock Market
MT
INPEX : Announces General Manager-level Changes

12/14/2022 | 01:06am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

December 14, 2022

INPEX Announces General Manager-level Changes

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced the following General Manager- level personnel changes.

As of January 1, 2023

Name

Previous Title

New Title

General Manager,

Vice President,

Naoetsu LNG Terminal

Toshihiro Tanaka

Domestic Energy Supply &

Domestic Energy Supply &

Marketing Division

Marketing Division

Deputy General Manager,

Administration Unit

General Manager,

and

Naoetsu LNG Terminal

Yoshiaki Oku

Deputy General Manager,

Domestic Energy Supply &

Naoetsu LNG Terminal

Marketing Division

Domestic Energy Supply &

Marketing Division

Toshio Todoroki

Vice President,

Senior Adviser,

Renewable Energy & New Business

Renewable Energy & New Business

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 06:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 354 B 17 445 M 17 445 M
Net income 2022 409 B 3 033 M 3 033 M
Net Debt 2022 1 433 B 10 617 M 10 617 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,85x
Yield 2022 4,24%
Capitalization 1 881 B 13 937 M 13 937 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 189
Free-Float 69,1%
