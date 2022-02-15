INPEX Announces Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation[PDF:244.0 KB]

Based on the additions and deletion listed above, a supplementary provision regarding the effective date, etc. will be established.

Article 32, Paragraph 7 of the proposed amendment stipulates that Article 27 of the proposed amendment shall apply mutatis mutandis to General Meeting of Class A Shareholders.

The provision for Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Material for the General Meeting of Shareholders, Etc. (Article 27 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will be no longer required and therefore deleted.

The proposed revision to Article 27, Paragraph 2 establishes provisions to limit the scope of items listed in hard copy documents issued to shareholders upon request.

The proposed revision to Article 27, Paragraph 1 stipulates that the Company shall take measures to provide information constituting the content of reference material for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format.

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held on February 15, 2022 to submit a proposal for "Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation" to the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 25, 2022.

2 Among items for which the measures to provide information in electronic format will be taken, this company may exclude all or some of the items designated by the Ministry of Justice Order from statements in the hard copy documents issued to shareholders upon request by the record date of voting rights.

Current Articles Proposed Amendments Article 32. Article 32. 1-6 (Omitted) 1-6 (Unchanged) 7 The provisions of Article 26, Article 29 7 The provisions of Article 26, Article 27, and Article 30 shall govern General Article 29 and Article 30 shall govern Meeting of Class A Shareholders, General Meeting of Class A mutatis mutandis. Shareholders, mutatis mutandis. Chapters 5-7 (Omitted) Chapters 5-7 (Unchanged) (Newly established) Supplementary Provisions Article 1.

1 The deletion of Article 27 (Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Material for General Meeting of Shareholders, Etc.) of the current Articles of Incorporation, and the addition of Article 27 (Measures for Providing Information in Electronic Format, Etc.) and amendment of Article 32, Paragraph 7 in the proposed amendments shall be effective from the date of enforcement of the revised provisions stipulated in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) (hereinafter "Date of Enforcement.")

2 Notwithstanding the provision of the preceding paragraph, Article 27 of the current Articles of Incorporation shall remain effective regarding any general meeting of shareholders (including

general meetings of class shareholders, the same applies hereinafter in these Supplementary Provisions) held on a date within six months from the Date of Enforcement.

3 These Supplementary Provisions shall be deleted on the date when six months have elapsed from the Date of

