INPEX Announces Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation[PDF:244.0 KB]

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
February 15, 2022
INPEX Announces Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation
TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held on February 15, 2022 to submit a proposal for "Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation" to the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 25, 2022.
Reasons for the Amendments
The revised provisions stipulated in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) are due to come into effect on September 1, 2022. The Company therefore proposes to make the following changes to its Articles of Incorporation in preparation for the introduction of a system for providing reference material for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format.
The proposed revision to Article 27, Paragraph 1 stipulates that the Company shall take measures to provide information constituting the content of reference material for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format.
The proposed revision to Article 27, Paragraph 2 establishes provisions to limit the scope of items listed in hard copy documents issued to shareholders upon request.
The provision for Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Material for the General Meeting of Shareholders, Etc. (Article 27 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will be no longer required and therefore deleted.
Article 32, Paragraph 7 of the proposed amendment stipulates that Article 27 of the proposed amendment shall apply mutatis mutandis to General Meeting of Class A Shareholders.
Based on the additions and deletion listed above, a supplementary provision regarding the effective date, etc. will be established.
Details of the Amendments
The details of the amendments are as follows.
（Revised portions are underlined）
Current Articles
Proposed Amendments
Chapters 1-3
(Omitted)
Chapters 1-3
(Unchanged)
Chapter 4. General Meeting of
Chapter 4. General Meeting of
Current Articles
Proposed Amendments
Shareholders
Shareholders
Articles 25-26
(Omitted)
Articles 25-26
(Unchanged)
(Internet
Disclosure
and
Deemed
(Deleted)
Provision of Reference Material for
General Meeting of Shareholders, Etc.)
Article 27.
This company, when convening a general
meeting of shareholders, may be deemed
to have provided the information related to
matters that should be noted or presented
in the reference material for general
meetings
of
shareholders,
business
reports,
accounting
statements,
and
consolidated
accounting statements
to
shareholders if having disclosed this
information on the internet in accordance
with the provisions of Ministry of Justice
ordinances.
(Newly established)
(Measures for Providing Information in
Electronic Format, Etc.)
Article 27.
1 This company, when convening a
general meeting of shareholders, shall
take measures to provide information
constituting the content of reference
material for the ordinary general
meeting of
shareholders, etc. in
electronic format.
2 Among items for which the measures to provide information in electronic format will be taken, this company may exclude all or some of the items designated by the Ministry of Justice Order from statements in the hard copy documents issued to shareholders upon request by the record date of voting rights.
Articles 28-31
(Omitted)
Articles 28-31
(Unchanged)
2
Current Articles
Proposed Amendments
Article 32.
Article 32.
1-6
(Omitted)
1-6
(Unchanged)
7 The provisions of Article 26, Article 29
7 The provisions of Article 26, Article 27,
and Article 30 shall govern General
Article 29 and Article 30 shall govern
Meeting of Class A Shareholders,
General Meeting
of
Class A
mutatis mutandis.
Shareholders, mutatis mutandis.
Chapters 5-7
(Omitted)
Chapters 5-7
(Unchanged)
(Newly established)
Supplementary Provisions
Article 1.
1 The deletion of Article 27 (Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Material for General Meeting of Shareholders, Etc.) of the current Articles of Incorporation, and the addition of Article 27 (Measures for Providing Information in Electronic Format, Etc.) and amendment of Article 32, Paragraph 7 in the proposed amendments shall be effective from the date of enforcement of the revised provisions stipulated in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) (hereinafter "Date of Enforcement.")
2 Notwithstanding the provision of the preceding paragraph, Article 27 of the current Articles of Incorporation shall remain effective regarding any general meeting of shareholders (including
general meetings of class shareholders, the same applies hereinafter in these Supplementary Provisions) held on a date within six months from the Date of Enforcement.
3 These Supplementary Provisions shall be deleted on the date when six months have elapsed from the Date of
3
Current Articles
Proposed Amendments
Enforcement or three months have
elapsed from the date of the general
meeting of shareholders in the
preceding
paragraph,
whichever
comes later.
3. Schedule
The 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022.
The effective date for the amendments is March 25, 2022.
