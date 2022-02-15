INPEX Announces Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation[PDF:244.0 KB]

Log in
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
INPEX Announces Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

February 15, 2022

INPEX Announces Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held on February 15, 2022 to submit a proposal for "Partial Amendments to Articles of Incorporation" to the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 25, 2022.

  1. Reasons for the Amendments
    The revised provisions stipulated in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) are due to come into effect on September 1, 2022. The Company therefore proposes to make the following changes to its Articles of Incorporation in preparation for the introduction of a system for providing reference material for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format.
    1. The proposed revision to Article 27, Paragraph 1 stipulates that the Company shall take measures to provide information constituting the content of reference material for the ordinary general meeting of shareholders, etc. in electronic format.
    2. The proposed revision to Article 27, Paragraph 2 establishes provisions to limit the scope of items listed in hard copy documents issued to shareholders upon request.
    3. The provision for Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Material for the General Meeting of Shareholders, Etc. (Article 27 of the current Articles of Incorporation) will be no longer required and therefore deleted.
    4. Article 32, Paragraph 7 of the proposed amendment stipulates that Article 27 of the proposed amendment shall apply mutatis mutandis to General Meeting of Class A Shareholders.
    5. Based on the additions and deletion listed above, a supplementary provision regarding the effective date, etc. will be established.
  3. Details of the Amendments
    The details of the amendments are as follows.

Revised portions are underlined

Current Articles

Proposed Amendments

Chapters 1-3

(Omitted)

Chapters 1-3

(Unchanged)

Chapter 4. General Meeting of

Chapter 4. General Meeting of

Current Articles

Proposed Amendments

Shareholders

Shareholders

Articles 25-26

(Omitted)

Articles 25-26

(Unchanged)

(Internet

Disclosure

and

Deemed

(Deleted)

Provision of Reference Material for

General Meeting of Shareholders, Etc.)

Article 27.

This company, when convening a general

meeting of shareholders, may be deemed

to have provided the information related to

matters that should be noted or presented

in the reference material for general

meetings

of

shareholders,

business

reports,

accounting

statements,

and

consolidated

accounting statements

to

shareholders if having disclosed this

information on the internet in accordance

with the provisions of Ministry of Justice

ordinances.

(Newly established)

(Measures for Providing Information in

Electronic Format, Etc.)

Article 27.

1 This company, when convening a

general meeting of shareholders, shall

take measures to provide information

constituting the content of reference

material for the ordinary general

meeting of

shareholders, etc. in

electronic format.

2 Among items for which the measures to provide information in electronic format will be taken, this company may exclude all or some of the items designated by the Ministry of Justice Order from statements in the hard copy documents issued to shareholders upon request by the record date of voting rights.

Articles 28-31

(Omitted)

Articles 28-31

(Unchanged)

2

Current Articles

Proposed Amendments

Article 32.

Article 32.

1-6

(Omitted)

1-6

(Unchanged)

7 The provisions of Article 26, Article 29

7 The provisions of Article 26, Article 27,

and Article 30 shall govern General

Article 29 and Article 30 shall govern

Meeting of Class A Shareholders,

General Meeting

of

Class A

mutatis mutandis.

Shareholders, mutatis mutandis.

Chapters 5-7

(Omitted)

Chapters 5-7

(Unchanged)

(Newly established)

Supplementary Provisions

Article 1.

1 The deletion of Article 27 (Internet Disclosure and Deemed Provision of Reference Material for General Meeting of Shareholders, Etc.) of the current Articles of Incorporation, and the addition of Article 27 (Measures for Providing Information in Electronic Format, Etc.) and amendment of Article 32, Paragraph 7 in the proposed amendments shall be effective from the date of enforcement of the revised provisions stipulated in the proviso to Article 1 of the Supplementary Provisions of the Act Partially Amending the Companies Act (Act No. 70 of 2019) (hereinafter "Date of Enforcement.")

2 Notwithstanding the provision of the preceding paragraph, Article 27 of the current Articles of Incorporation shall remain effective regarding any general meeting of shareholders (including

general meetings of class shareholders, the same applies hereinafter in these Supplementary Provisions) held on a date within six months from the Date of Enforcement.

3 These Supplementary Provisions shall be deleted on the date when six months have elapsed from the Date of

3

Current Articles

Proposed Amendments

Enforcement or three months have

elapsed from the date of the general

meeting of shareholders in the

preceding

paragraph,

whichever

comes later.

3. Schedule

The 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022.

The effective date for the amendments is March 25, 2022.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050.

For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

4

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
