INPEX Announces Retention and Partial Revision of Stock-Based Remuneration System for Directors and Executive Officers[PDF:216.5 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN February 15, 2022 INPEX Announces Retention and Partial Revision of Stock-Based Remuneration System for Directors and Executive Officers TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced today that its Board of Directors resolved at a meeting held on February 15, 2022 to submit a proposal to the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on March 25, 2022 (hereinafter the "General Shareholders' Meeting") relating to the retention and partial revision of the stock-based remuneration system (hereinafter the "System") introduced in fiscal year 2018 for Directors (excluding Outside Directors and non-residents in Japan; the same applies hereinafter) and Executive Officers (excluding non-residents in Japan; the same applies hereinafter) of the Company (hereinafter collectively "Directors, etc."). Retention of the System The Company will revise certain details of the System and retain it with the aim of clarifying the linkage between its medium- to long-term management strategy and the remuneration system of Directors, etc., raising the awareness of Directors, etc. towards increasing corporate value, and further increasing their willingness to contribute to maximizing shareholder value as well as promoting initiatives to achieve a sustainable society. The System is a stock-based remuneration system using the Board Incentive Plan Trust (hereinafter the "BIP Trust"). The BIP Trust is a performance-based stock remuneration (Performance Share) and stock-based compensation plan with transfer restrictions (Restricted Stock) in Europe and the United States, and serves as a platform to conduct the issuance and payment (hereinafter "issuance, etc.") of the Company's shares and cash amounts corresponding to the Company's shares converted (hereinafter "the Company's shares, etc.") to Directors, etc. based on their positions, performance, etc. The Company will revise certain details of the System by extending the trust period of the BIP Trust the Company has already established, in order to retain it. The partial revision of the System is subject to approval at the General Shareholders' Meeting. For the purpose of ensuring transparency and objectivity in the process of determining remuneration, the Company has set up the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee in which Outside Directors hold a majority as a voluntary advisory body to the Board of Directors. The retention and partial revision of the System was deliberated by the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee. Purpose of revision of the System As the business environment surrounding the Company has significantly changed mainly due to climate change and a transition to a decarbonized society in recent years, the Company formulated and presented its "Business Development Strategy - Towards a Net Zero Carbon Society by 2050" in January 2021 to make its business activities more sustainable and adherent to environmental and social requirements and outline its long-term vision. In February 2022, the Company formulated INPEX Vision @2022, a new medium-term business plan positioned as a medium- to long-term initiative to realize this vision. From this perspective, the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee held numerous discussions regarding an executive compensation system required to realize the Company's vision and mission. The Company has maintained that it can clarify the linkage between its medium- to long-term 1

management strategy and the remuneration system of Directors, etc., raise the awareness of Directors, etc. towards increasing corporate value, and further increase their willingness to contribute to maximizing shareholder value as well as promote initiatives to achieve a sustainable society by making the remuneration of Directors, etc. competitive, raising the ratio of the stock-based remuneration as a medium- to long-term incentive and revising it to include performance-based remuneration. Therefore, the Company has determined that the details of the System will be partially revised. The revision of the System is subject to approval at the General Shareholders' Meeting. 3. Overview of the System after revision (1) Overview of the System The System is a stock-based remuneration system for Directors, etc., where, using the Company's contribution for remuneration for Directors, etc. as funds, a trust acquires the Company's shares and conducts the issuance, etc. thereof to Directors, etc. as executive compensation based on their positions, performance etc. The timing of the issuance, etc. of the Company's shares, etc. to Directors, etc. is after their retirement from office in principle. The details of the System after the revision are described as follows. Regarding items not described below, the details of the System introduced in fiscal year 2018 will be maintained. (2) Target period of the System and maximum amount of money the Company contributes The revised System will cover fiscal years corresponding to the medium-term business plan the Company has newly presented (hereinafter the "Target Period"). The initial Target Period after the revision of the System will be the three fiscal years from the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022, until the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024 (hereinafter the "initial Target Period after the revision"). The Target Period that commenced in fiscal year 2018 based on the System before the revision (hereinafter the "Target Period before the revision") shall be until the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021. In accordance with the revision of the System, the Company will change the maximum amount of trust funds contributed as remuneration for Directors, etc. for each Target Period to the amount calculated by multiplying 434 million yen by the number of years of the said Target Period (1.3 billion yen for the three fiscal years: the initial Target Period after the revision). Then, the Company will contribute the trust funds as remuneration for Directors, etc. and establish a trust with a trust period of three years (hereinafter the "Trust") for beneficiaries, who are Directors, etc. fulfilling the beneficiary requirements (including the extension of the trust period below; the same applies hereinafter). The Trust during the initial Target Period after the revision will be established through changing a trust currently established based on the System before the revision (hereinafter the "existing Trust") and making additional contributions to the Trust within a total amount of 1.3 billion yen, covering the three fiscal years from the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022, until the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2024. By following directions from the trust administrator, using money contributed to the trust as funds, the Trust will acquire the Company's shares from the stock market. For the existing Trust, money has been contributed within the maximum amount of the trust funds in the System before the revision and the Company's shares have already been acquired. However, as the Target Period before the revision will be shortened from five fiscal years to four fiscal years, the Company's shares (excluding the Company's shares assigned as a corresponding number of points to Directors, etc. as those until 2

the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2021 where issuance has not been made) and cash that remain in the existing Trust (hereinafter collectively "remaining shares, etc. before the revision") shall be used for the initial Target Period after the revision, and the sum of trust funds through the abovementioned additional contributions to the Trust and the remaining shares, etc. before the revision shall be within 1.3 billion yen. When the trust period of the Trust expires, the Trust may be continued through amending the trust agreement and making additional contributions to the Trust in place of the establishment of a new Trust. In such case, years corresponding to a medium-term business plan the Company will present at that point in time shall be set as a new Target Period and the trust period of the Trust shall be extended for the same period as the said new Target Period. The Company will make additional contributions, not exceeding the total maximum amount of trust funds contributed for the Trust as approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting, and continue to grant Directors, etc. points during the extended trust period. However, in the abovementioned case of additional contributions, if the Company's shares (excluding the Company's shares to be assigned as a corresponding number of points to Directors, etc. where issuance has not been made) and cash (hereinafter collectively "remaining shares, etc.") remain in the trust on the final day of the trust period before the extension, the sum of the remaining shares, etc. and the amount of additional contributions to the Trust shall not exceed the total maximum amount of trust funds contributed for the Trust during the said new Target Period as approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting. Such extension of the trust period shall not be limited to one extension, and the trust period may be extended thereafter in the same manner. Calculation method and maximum amount of the Company's shares, etc. acquired by Directors, etc. On the premise of the issuance, etc. of the Company's shares, etc., Directors, etc. shall be provided with "performance-linked points" that aim to raise the willingness of Directors, etc. towards increasing the Company's medium- to long-term performance and corporate value as well as "fixed points" that aim to enhance the sharing of interests with shareholders through share ownership, for a certain period each year during the trust period. Standard point by position (fractions are rounded down) stock-based remuneration base amount according to position / average closing price (fractions are rounded down) of the Company's shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in April 2022 (if the Trust is extended, the month before the month when the fiscal year that the extension date falls under begins) Performance-linked point Calculated through multiplying a pre-determined standard point for each position by a performance- based coefficient based on a target achievement level for each fiscal year during the Target Period. A performance-based coefficient shall be evaluated using indicators, etc. cited in the Company's medium-term business plan. For the initial Target Period after the revision, it shall be determined to range from 0 to 200 percent in line with a target achievement level of financial indicators (income in the year under review, pre-exploration operating cash flow, ROE and total payout ratio) as well as non-financial indicators (production cost per BOE and GHG emissions) for each fiscal year. For a 3

target period that will begin after the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2025, it will be separately determined by the Board of Directors based on a medium-term business plan at that point in time. (ii) Fixed point Calculated through a pre-determined standard point by a position. One point shall be equal to one share of the Company, and the issuance, etc. of Company's shares, etc. corresponding to the accumulated value of performance-linked points and fixed points (hereinafter "accumulated points") shall be conducted to each Director, etc. at the time of their retirement from office (in the case where the said Director, etc. passes away, at the time of passing). Regarding the Company's shares, if a share split, share consolidation and such occurs during the trust period, depending on the ratio of the share split or consolidation, the number of the Company's shares corresponding to one point shall be adjusted. The maximum number of points to be assigned to Directors, etc. during the trust period of the Trust shall be 806,000 points multiplied by the number of years of the Target Period. The maximum number of the Company's shares that the Trust acquires to conduct the issuance, etc. thereof to Directors, etc. during the trust period shall be the number of shares corresponding to the said maximum number of points (hereinafter the "maximum number of shares to be assigned"). Therefore, the maximum number of shares to be assigned corresponding to the initial Target Period after the revision covering three fiscal years shall be 2,418,000 shares (40,000 shares in each fiscal year under the current system). The upper limit of points and the maximum number of shares to be assigned are set based on the abovementioned maximum amount of money the Company contributes and by considering the current market price of shares. In accordance with the revision to the System, the Target Period before the revision will be shortened from five fiscal years to four fiscal years; therefore, the upper limit shall be 160,000 shares in total for four fiscal years (40,000 shares in each fiscal year). If the Trust is continued, the maximum number of points to be assigned to Directors, etc. during the extended trust period shall be 806,000 points multiplied by the number of years of a new Target Period. The maximum number of the Company's shares that the Trust will acquire to conduct the issuance, etc. thereof to Directors, etc. during the trust period shall be the number of shares corresponding to the said maximum number of points. (4) Method and timing of issuance, etc. of the Company's shares, etc. to Directors, etc. After retiring from office, Directors, etc. who fulfill the beneficiary requirements will be provided with the Company's shares etc. corresponding to the accumulated points calculated based on (3) above. The said Directors, etc. will receive the Company's shares (rounded down to the nearest share unit) corresponding to 70 percent of the accumulated points, and receive the cash converted from the Company's shares in the Trust in an amount corresponding to the remaining accumulated points. If a Director, etc. who fulfills the beneficiary requirements passes away during the trust period, the Company's shares corresponding to the accumulated points calculated at that point in time will be converted to cash in the Trust, and the corresponding converted cash amount will be paid to the heir of the said Director, etc. If a Director, etc. who fulfills the beneficiary requirements is posted overseas during the trust period, the Company's shares corresponding to the accumulated points calculated at 4