Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

January 27, 2023

INPEX Announces UAE Commitment Statement

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced it presented its statement of commitment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (see attachment) to His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UAE and Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNOC. The statement outlines INPEX's core commitments in the UAE and was resolved at a meeting of the company's Board of Directors held on January 24, 2023, in Abu Dhabi in the UAE in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Japan Oil Development, Co., Ltd. (JODCO). INPEX is engaged in the development and production of crude oil in the UAE through JODCO, a wholly owned subsidiary.

INPEX's statement of commitment to the UAE defines the company's future strategies looking ahead to the next 50 years and its plans to further enhance lower-carbon crude oil production and develop a clean energy business centered on hydrogen and ammonia, as well as strengthen its social contribution activities to help reinforce relations between the UAE and Japan.

INPEX positions Abu Dhabi as one of its core business areas and will strive to help maintain and strengthen the cordial relations between the UAE and Japan by proactively engaging in the development and production of crude oil and social contribution activities.

Attachment

INPEX UAE Commitment

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation.

For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233