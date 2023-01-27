Advanced search
INPEX : Announces UAE Commitment Statement

01/27/2023 | 03:36am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

January 27, 2023

INPEX Announces UAE Commitment Statement

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced it presented its statement of commitment to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (see attachment) to His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UAE and Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNOC. The statement outlines INPEX's core commitments in the UAE and was resolved at a meeting of the company's Board of Directors held on January 24, 2023, in Abu Dhabi in the UAE in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Japan Oil Development, Co., Ltd. (JODCO). INPEX is engaged in the development and production of crude oil in the UAE through JODCO, a wholly owned subsidiary.

INPEX's statement of commitment to the UAE defines the company's future strategies looking ahead to the next 50 years and its plans to further enhance lower-carbon crude oil production and develop a clean energy business centered on hydrogen and ammonia, as well as strengthen its social contribution activities to help reinforce relations between the UAE and Japan.

INPEX positions Abu Dhabi as one of its core business areas and will strive to help maintain and strengthen the cordial relations between the UAE and Japan by proactively engaging in the development and production of crude oil and social contribution activities.

Attachment

  • INPEX UAE Commitment

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation.

For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

Approved by the Board of Directors on January 24, 2023

INPEX UAE Commitment

INPEX started its oil development and production business in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") in 1973 with the establishment of JODCO. Over the last fifty years, INPEX has expanded this business by building on the success of its longstanding and trusted partnerships with ADNOC, the UAE government, and its people.

Seeking to lead the energy transition as a responsible energy company, INPEX will continue to position the UAE as a cornerstone of its global business over the coming fifty years as it works to enhance its core business operations in close collaboration with ADNOC and the UAE.

Within this framework, INPEX is committed to:

  • Increasing and maintaining a sustainable supply of affordable crude oil and natural gas to Japan and other markets around the world, by enhancing development and production activities and minimizing the carbon footprint of its upstream operations in the UAE.
  • Expanding clean energy and net-zero solutions including hydrogen, ammonia, CCUS and renewable energy, and building supply chains that link the UAE to Japan and the rest of the world, by leveraging the UAE's favourable position in the clean energy business.
  • Developing and applying new technologies that enhance stable energy supply, accelerate the energy transition, and help achieve net zero targets, in both the UAE and Japan.
  • Contributing to the co-prosperity and greater solidarity between the UAE and Japan by supporting educational programs, cultural exchanges, and environmental conservation efforts.

INPEX believes that these commitments will contribute significantly to INPEX's sustained growth and to the flourishment of the UAE and Japan, and reflect INPEX's unwavering resolve to join hands with ADNOC and the UAE for deepening the mutual trust towards a brighter future.

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 08:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
