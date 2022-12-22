Advanced search
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
2022-12-22
1439.00 JPY   +2.49%
12:12aInpex : Drone Flight Demonstration Test Conducted Using LTE Communications Trial in Niigata Prefecture, Japan aimed to prevent natural gas pipeline accidents by automating patrols using uncrewed autonomous vehicles with CoasTitan®
PU
12/21Inpex : GEOTHERMAL Establishes Jakarta Office
PU
12/14INPEX CORPORATION - Announcement Concerning the Status and Completion of Acquisition of Own Shares
AQ
INPEX : Begins Exploratory Drilling North of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan

12/22/2022 | 01:12am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

December 22, 2022

INPEX Begins Exploratory Drilling North of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced that it commenced exploratory onshore drilling operations (hereinafter "project") at a location north of the INPEX-operated Minami- Nagaoka Gas Field in Niigata Prefecture, Japan.

The project is scheduled to involve drilling to a depth equal to the production layer of the Minami- Nagaoka Gas Field to determine the extent of oil and natural gas deposits at the drilling location. INPEX will prioritize safety throughout the execution of the project while calling on the understanding and cooperation of the local communities. If the project leads to the commercial production of oil and natural gas, this would be expected to contribute to the improvement of Japan's energy self-sufficiency rate.

The company will continue to work towards the effective and efficient utilization of domestic energy resources through new exploration and development operations in Japan.

On June 27, 2022, the project was made eligible to receive a public grant from the Japanese Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry (METI).

About the project

Location

Approximately 4.5 kilometers north of the Koshijihara Plant located in

Fukasawamachi, Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, Japan

Period

December 2022 to July 2023 (planned)

Map of project location

1

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

Exploratory drilling site

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

2

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 06:11:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
