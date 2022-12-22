Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

December 22, 2022

INPEX Begins Exploratory Drilling North of Minami-Nagaoka Gas Field in Japan

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced that it commenced exploratory onshore drilling operations (hereinafter "project") at a location north of the INPEX-operated Minami- Nagaoka Gas Field in Niigata Prefecture, Japan.

The project is scheduled to involve drilling to a depth equal to the production layer of the Minami- Nagaoka Gas Field to determine the extent of oil and natural gas deposits at the drilling location. INPEX will prioritize safety throughout the execution of the project while calling on the understanding and cooperation of the local communities. If the project leads to the commercial production of oil and natural gas, this would be expected to contribute to the improvement of Japan's energy self-sufficiency rate.

The company will continue to work towards the effective and efficient utilization of domestic energy resources through new exploration and development operations in Japan.

On June 27, 2022, the project was made eligible to receive a public grant from the Japanese Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry (METI).

About the project

Location Approximately 4.5 kilometers north of the Koshijihara Plant located in Fukasawamachi, Nagaoka City, Niigata Prefecture, Japan Period December 2022 to July 2023 (planned)

Map of project location

