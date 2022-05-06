Log in
INPEX Commences Exploratory Drilling Offshore Shimane, Yamaguchi Prefectures in Japan[PDF:228.2 KB]

05/06/2022 | 02:07am EDT
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

May 6, 2022

INPEX Commences Exploratory Drilling Offshore Shimane, Yamaguchi

Prefectures in Japan

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) announced that it commenced exploratory drilling operations (hereinafter "Project") offshore Shimane and Yamaguchi prefectures in Japan on May 5, 2022 after carrying out preparation work through INPEX Sanin Offshore Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary tasked with conducting exploration and development operations.

The Project involves conducting exploratory drilling surveys at a location approximately 130 kilometers northwest of Shimane Prefecture and approximately 150 kilometers north of Yamaguchi Prefecture. In the future, INPEX plans to carry out a detailed analysis and evaluation of the data obtained from the Project and determine the extent of oil and natural gas deposits at the drilling location.

INPEX will prioritize safety throughout the execution of the Project while calling on the understanding and cooperation of the local communities.

About the Project

Location

Approximately 150 kilometers north of Yamaguchi Prefecture and approximately 130 kilometers northwest of Shimane Prefecture; water depth approximately 240 meters

Period

May to August 2022 (planned)

Map of location

1

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation.

For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

2

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 06 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2022 06:06:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
