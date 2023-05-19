Advanced search
INPEX : Commences Floating Wind Farm-generated Power Supply of Oil Field Production Operations at Snorre Project in Norway

05/19/2023
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

May 19, 2023

INPEX Commences Floating Wind Farm-generated Power Supply of Oil Field Production Operations at Snorre Project in Norway

- World's first floating wind farm to power oil and gas installations in production -

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today it has started supplying power from the newly built Hywind Tampen floating wind farm to oil field production operations at the Snorre Project in the northern North Sea off Norway. INPEX is involved in the project through INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS (IIN), a wholly owned Norwegian subsidiary of its subsidiary INPEX Norway Co., Ltd.

The Snorre Project has the largest production scale among the numerous oil and natural gas projects that IIN is involved in in the northern North Sea, northern Norwegian Sea and Barents Sea, where IIN is maintaining stable production operations while conducting exploration activities. To reduce CO2 emissions associated with production operations, the Snorre Project partners are implementing the Hywind Tampen floating wind farm project in collaboration with the Gullfaks oil field project located nearby. The Hywind Tampen floating wind farm supplies approximately 35 percent of the electricity required for the production operations of both projects.

The Hywind Tampen floating wind farm is one of the largest of its kind in the world and consists of 11 wind turbines with a combined power generation capacity of 88 megawatts. It is also the world's first floating wind farm to power oil and gas installations in production. The wind farm began supplying electricity to the Gullfaks and Snorre projects in November 2022 and May 2023, respectively. This is expected to reduce approximately 200,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year by limiting the volume of gas combusted to operate gas turbine generators at the Snorre and Gullfaks project installations.

INPEX seeks to make its oil and gas business more resilient and cleaner as outlined in its Long- term Strategy and Medium-term Business Plan (INPEX Vision @2022) announced in February 2022. The company will maintain a stable energy supply while thoroughly making its upstream business cleaner by promoting renewable energy solutions, and proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society by 2050.

Snorre Project facts

License title

Snorre Unit (PL057 and PL089)

Northern Norwegian North Sea

License location

Approximately 200 km of the northwest coast of Bergen

License surface area

195.39km2

Water depth

Approximately 300~350m

Shareholders and

Equinor Energy AS (Operator):

33.27556 %

shareholding ratio

Petro AS:

30.00000 %

Vår Energi ASA:

18.55336 %

INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS:

9.60000 %

Wintershall Dea Norge AS:

8.57108 %

Hywind Tampen floating wind farm project facts

Capacity

88MW

Project area

Northern Norwegian North Sea

between the Snorre and Gullfaks oil fields

Status

Commissioning

Water depth

Approximately 260~300m

Hywind Tampen floating wind farm

Hywind Tampen floating wind farm project concept

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 06:09:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
