INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) has been consecutively included in the FTSE Blossom Japan and FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative indexes, both of which are important environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment indexes. These indexes include Japanese companies with outstanding ESG initiatives and have been adopted as ESG indexes by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF).

INPEX will continue to strengthen its ESG initiatives while building relationships of trust with its stakeholders based on its mission of contributing to the creation of a brighter future for society through efforts to develop, produce and deliver energy in a sustainable way.