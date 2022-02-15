INPEX Convenes 18th Advisory Committee Meeting[PDF:225.8 KB]

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 258 B 10 884 M 10 884 M Net income 2021 192 B 1 658 M 1 658 M Net Debt 2021 960 B 8 305 M 8 305 M P/E ratio 2021 9,14x Yield 2021 3,35% Capitalization 1 689 B 14 606 M 14 606 M EV / Sales 2021 2,11x EV / Sales 2022 1,67x Nbr of Employees 3 163 Free-Float 69,2% Chart INPEX CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 1 218,00 JPY Average target price 1 371,11 JPY Spread / Average Target 12,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President Takahiko Ikeda Director, EVP, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INPEX CORPORATION 14.07% 14 606 CONOCOPHILLIPS 29.57% 121 786 EOG RESOURCES, INC. 31.43% 68 314 CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 26.47% 62 741 CNOOC LIMITED 23.91% 56 964 PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 26.94% 56 366