INPEX Convenes 18th Advisory Committee Meeting[PDF:225.8 KB]

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

February 15, 2022

INPEX Convenes 18th Advisory Committee Meeting

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it convened the 18th INPEX Advisory Committee meeting on January 25, 2022. The meeting was attended by all committee members.

  1. Attending committee members
    • Dr. Kent E. Calder (virtual participation) (Vice Dean for Faculty Affairs and International Research Cooperation, Johns Hopkins University)
    • Dr. Ken Koyama (Senior Managing Director, Chief Economist, The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan)
    • Ms. Sumiko Takeuchi (Director / Chief Researcher, International Environment and Economy Institute (NPO))
    • Dr. Ryuji Yasuda (Adjunct Professor, Hitotsubashi University Business School, School of International Corporate Strategy)
    • Dr. Masayuki Yamauchi (Professor Emeritus, The University of Tokyo)
  3. INPEX attendees
    • Toshiaki Kitamura (Representative Director, Chairman)
    • Takayuki Ueda (Representative Director, President & CEO)
    • Takahiko Ikeda (Director, Senior Executive Vice President)
    • Kenji Kawano (Senior Executive Vice President)
    • Kimihisa Kittaka (Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer)
  5. Main topics
    • One year into the Biden Administration - evaluations and outlooks and US strategic policy towards Asia
    • Afghanistan today - the chaos following the withdrawal of US military forces

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
