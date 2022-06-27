INPEX Convenes 19th Advisory Committee Meeting[PDF:201.9 KB]

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 2 159 B 15 982 M 15 982 M Net income 2022 392 B 2 901 M 2 901 M Net Debt 2022 1 265 B 9 364 M 9 364 M P/E ratio 2022 5,14x Yield 2022 4,99% Capitalization 1 999 B 14 799 M 14 799 M EV / Sales 2022 1,51x EV / Sales 2023 1,28x Nbr of Employees 3 189 Free-Float 69,3% Chart INPEX CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 1 442,00 JPY Average target price 1 830,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 26,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) INPEX CORPORATION 43.91% 14 799 CONOCOPHILLIPS 25.95% 115 369 EOG RESOURCES, INC. 24.50% 64 774 CNOOC LIMITED 22.79% 59 841 CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 21.87% 58 213 PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY 22.87% 54 073