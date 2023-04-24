Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
April 24, 2023
INPEX Convenes 20th Advisory Committee Meeting
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it convened the 20th INPEX Advisory Committee meeting on March 30, 2023. The meeting was attended by all committee members.
Attending committee members
Dr. Kent E. Calder (Director, Edwin O. Reischauer Center for East Asian Studies, Johns Hopkins University)
Dr. Ken Koyama (Senior Managing Director, Chief Economist, The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan)
Ms. Sumiko Takeuchi (Director / Chief Researcher, International Environment and Economy Institute (NPO))
Dr. Ryuji Yasuda (Adjunct Professor, Hitotsubashi University Business School, School of International Corporate Strategy)
Dr. Masayuki Yamauchi (Professor Emeritus, The University of Tokyo)
INPEX attendees
Toshiaki Kitamura (Representative Director, Chairman)
Kenji Kawano (Director, Senior Executive Vice President)
Kimihisa Kittaka (Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer)
Main topics
How to respond to a net zero carbon society in 2050
Evaluations and issues concerning basic policies towards achieving green transformation (GX), with a focus on carbon pricing
