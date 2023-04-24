Advanced search
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:59:44 2023-04-24 am EDT
1444.00 JPY   -0.28%
02:07aInpex : Convenes 20th Advisory Committee Meeting
PU
04/20Inpex : SANYU ENERGY Collaborate on Renewable Fuel Business in Osaka and Shiga Prefectures in Japan
PU
04/18Japan's Nikkei rises for eighth day on earnings optimism, weaker yen
RE
INPEX : Convenes 20th Advisory Committee Meeting

04/24/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

April 24, 2023

INPEX Convenes 20th Advisory Committee Meeting

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that it convened the 20th INPEX Advisory Committee meeting on March 30, 2023. The meeting was attended by all committee members.

  1. Attending committee members
    • Dr. Kent E. Calder (Director, Edwin O. Reischauer Center for East Asian Studies, Johns Hopkins University)
    • Dr. Ken Koyama (Senior Managing Director, Chief Economist, The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan)
    • Ms. Sumiko Takeuchi (Director / Chief Researcher, International Environment and Economy Institute (NPO))
    • Dr. Ryuji Yasuda (Adjunct Professor, Hitotsubashi University Business School, School of International Corporate Strategy)
    • Dr. Masayuki Yamauchi (Professor Emeritus, The University of Tokyo)
  3. INPEX attendees
    • Toshiaki Kitamura (Representative Director, Chairman)
    • Kenji Kawano (Director, Senior Executive Vice President)
    • Kimihisa Kittaka (Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer)
  5. Main topics
    • How to respond to a net zero carbon society in 2050
    • Evaluations and issues concerning basic policies towards achieving green transformation (GX), with a focus on carbon pricing

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 06:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
