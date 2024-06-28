INPEX Discovers Oil and Gas Deposits at Offshore Block PL636 in the Kingdom of Norway[PDF:346.6 KB]
June 28, 2024 at 02:07 am EDT
June 28, 2024
INPEX Discovers Oil and Gas Deposits at Offshore Block PL636
in the Kingdom of Norway
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that its subsidiary INPEX Norway Co., Ltd. (INPEX Norway) has discovered oil and gas columns as a result of drilling the 36/7-5S exploration well from March until June 2024 at offshore block PL636 (hereinafter "block") in the Kingdom of Norway. INPEX Norway, which is co-owned by INPEX (50.5 percent) and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (49.5 percent), has a 30 percent participating interest in the block through its Norwegian subsidiary INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS (IIN).
The block is located in the Norwegian North Sea and contains the Duva Oil and Gas Field, which has been in production since 2021. As a result of drilling the well, INPEX confirmed the presence of oil and gas columns with promising reservoir characteristics in the same Cretaceous sandstone formation as the Duva Oil and Gas Field. INPEX will proceed with the analysis of the data obtained through its exploration work and evaluate opportunities for development.
The block is located in close proximity to the production facilities, allowing for early development and production. The discovery of the oil and gas columns at the block is expected to contribute to enhancing the resilience of INPEX's oil and gas business, an objective included in the company's Long-termStrategy andMedium-termBusiness Plan (INPEX Vision @2022)announced in February 2022.
【PL636 block partners】
Vår Energi ASA
30 percent (Operator)
IIN
30 percent
PGNig Upstream Norge AS
30 percent
Sval Energi AS
10 percent
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
【PL636 location map】
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visit www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.
Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0750
