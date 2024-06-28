Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Tokyo, Japan

June 28, 2024

INPEX Discovers Oil and Gas Deposits at Offshore Block PL636

in the Kingdom of Norway

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today that its subsidiary INPEX Norway Co., Ltd. (INPEX Norway) has discovered oil and gas columns as a result of drilling the 36/7-5S exploration well from March until June 2024 at offshore block PL636 (hereinafter "block") in the Kingdom of Norway. INPEX Norway, which is co-owned by INPEX (50.5 percent) and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (49.5 percent), has a 30 percent participating interest in the block through its Norwegian subsidiary INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS (IIN).

The block is located in the Norwegian North Sea and contains the Duva Oil and Gas Field, which has been in production since 2021. As a result of drilling the well, INPEX confirmed the presence of oil and gas columns with promising reservoir characteristics in the same Cretaceous sandstone formation as the Duva Oil and Gas Field. INPEX will proceed with the analysis of the data obtained through its exploration work and evaluate opportunities for development.

The block is located in close proximity to the production facilities, allowing for early development and production. The discovery of the oil and gas columns at the block is expected to contribute to enhancing the resilience of INPEX's oil and gas business, an objective included in the company's Long-termStrategy andMedium-termBusiness Plan (INPEX Vision @2022)announced in February 2022.

【PL636 block partners】 Vår Energi ASA 30 percent (Operator) IIN 30 percent PGNig Upstream Norge AS 30 percent Sval Energi AS 10 percent

