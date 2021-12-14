Log in
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
INPEX Discovers Oil and Gas Deposits at Onshore Block 4 in Abu Dhabi, UAE[PDF:345.1 KB]

12/14/2021 | 02:18am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

December 14, 2021

INPEX Discovers Oil and Gas Deposits at Onshore Block 4 in Abu Dhabi, UAE

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION ("INPEX") announced today it has discovered multiple conventional oil, condensate and gas columns as a result of drilling an exploration well from May until August 2021 at Onshore Block 4 in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through its subsidiary JODCO Exploration Limited (JEL).

This marks the first oil discovery of mainly Murban grade from this concession area as well as

from a new geological formation.

The provisional oil, condensate and gas in place combined discoveries totals up to 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Onshore Block 4 is located in a coastal area in the central part of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi that includes Abu Dhabi City, and covers a surface area of approximately 6,116 square kilometers. Since taking part in the first ever competitive bid round for new licensing opportunities for the exploration, development and production of oil and gas launched by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Abu Dhabi in 2018 and thereafter being exclusively awarded Onshore Block 4 as an operator, JEL has conducted drilling operations based on the evaluation of 3D seismic exploration data.

The block lies in the vicinity of existing oil and natural gas production infrastructure, raising expectations for the early-stage development and production of crude oil and natural gas. JEL will henceforth conduct the analysis of data extracted from crude oil and natural gas production tests, undertake further exploration activities and pursue the potential of commercially developing Onshore Block 4 in close collaboration with ADNOC.

Drilling operations at the exploration well

Based on expectations for early-stage development and production, these resources are expected to contribute to building a more resilient INPEX upstream business as outlined in INPEX's business development strategy.

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. Through building a cleaner upstream business and advancing hydrogen and renewables solutions, INPEX aims to become a leading energy company and continue providing a stable and efficient supply of energy to its customers while pioneering energy transformation towards a net zero carbon society by 2050. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 07:17:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
