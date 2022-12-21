Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

December 21, 2022

INPEX GEOTHERMAL Establishes Jakarta Office

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary INPEX GEOTHERMAL, Ltd. (INPEX Geothermal), which was established for the purpose of conducting geothermal business operations, has opened a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia.

INPEX Geothermal manages INPEX's participating interests in the Muara Laboh Geothermal Power Project1 and the Rantau Dedap Geothermal Power Project2 located on Sumatra, Indonesia. INPEX Geothermal's Jakarta office was established to further enhance the company's involvement in existing geothermal projects and presence in Indonesia's geothermal industry, and to pursue new geothermal business opportunities.

Geothermal power generation project based in the Muara Laboh Geothermal Block in the Sokol Selatan region of Indonesia's West Sumatra province. INPEX has a 30 percent stake in the project through INPEX Geothermal. Please refer to the following press releases for more information.

INPEX Joins Muara Laboh Geothermal Power Project in Indonesia (December 16, 2021) INPEX Acquires Additional Shares in Muara Laboh Geothermal Power Project in Indonesia (April 28, 2022) Geothermal power generation is based in the Rantau Dedap Geothermal Block located in Indonesia's South Sumatra province. INPEX has a 27.4 percent stake in the project through INPEX Geothermal. Please refer to the following press release for more information.

INPEX Joins Rantau Dedap Geothermal Power Project in Indonesia (October 25, 2022)

The Jakarta Office opening ceremony was held at the Fairmont Jakarta on December 12, 2022 and was hosted by Kenji Kawano, Director, Senior Executive Vice President of INPEX and Yoshiro Ishii, Representative Director, President of INPEX GEOTHERMAL. Numerous distinguished guests including Mr. Dadan Kusdiana, Director General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Kenji Kanasugi, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Indonesia, and representatives of locally active Japanese companies attended the ceremony, reflecting the expectations for INPEX Geothermal to successfully implement geothermal projects in Indonesia.