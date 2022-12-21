Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
INPEX CORPORATION

  Report
INPEX : GEOTHERMAL Establishes Jakarta Office

12/21/2022 | 01:07am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

December 21, 2022

INPEX GEOTHERMAL Establishes Jakarta Office

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary INPEX GEOTHERMAL, Ltd. (INPEX Geothermal), which was established for the purpose of conducting geothermal business operations, has opened a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia.

INPEX Geothermal manages INPEX's participating interests in the Muara Laboh Geothermal Power Project1 and the Rantau Dedap Geothermal Power Project2 located on Sumatra, Indonesia. INPEX Geothermal's Jakarta office was established to further enhance the company's involvement in existing geothermal projects and presence in Indonesia's geothermal industry, and to pursue new geothermal business opportunities.

  1. Geothermal power generation project based in the Muara Laboh Geothermal Block in the Sokol Selatan region of Indonesia's West Sumatra province. INPEX has a 30 percent stake in the project through INPEX Geothermal. Please refer to the following press releases for more information.
    INPEX Joins Muara Laboh Geothermal Power Project in Indonesia(December 16, 2021) INPEX Acquires Additional Shares in Muara Laboh Geothermal Power Project in Indonesia(April 28, 2022)
  2. Geothermal power generation is based in the Rantau Dedap Geothermal Block located in Indonesia's South Sumatra province. INPEX has a 27.4 percent stake in the project through INPEX Geothermal. Please refer to the following press release for more information.
    INPEX Joins Rantau Dedap Geothermal Power Project in Indonesia(October 25, 2022)

The Jakarta Office opening ceremony was held at the Fairmont Jakarta on December 12, 2022 and was hosted by Kenji Kawano, Director, Senior Executive Vice President of INPEX and Yoshiro Ishii, Representative Director, President of INPEX GEOTHERMAL. Numerous distinguished guests including Mr. Dadan Kusdiana, Director General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Kenji Kanasugi, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Indonesia, and representatives of locally active Japanese companies attended the ceremony, reflecting the expectations for INPEX Geothermal to successfully implement geothermal projects in Indonesia.

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

(In order from the second on the left) Mr. Dadan Kusdiana, H.E. Mr. Kenji Kanasugi,

Yoshiro Ishii and Kenji Kawano at the ceremonial toast

Staff of Jakarta Office

INPEX seeks to enhance and emphasize its renewable energy initiatives, which are one of the 5 net zero businesses outlined in the company's "INPEX Vision @2022" announced in February 2022. INPEX will accelerate its geothermal power generation business initiatives, which can utilize the technologies the company has cultivated

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

through oil and natural gas development. INPEX will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society while fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of energy.

About INPEX GEOTHERMAL, LTD.

Title

INPEX GEOTHERMAL, LTD.

Location

Akasaka Biz Tower 5-3-1, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-

6332, Japan.

Representative

Yoshiro Ishii, Representative Director, President

Area(s) of business

Exploration, development, production, and power generation

activities associated with geothermal energy resources such

as steam and hydrothermal water; supply and marketing of

electricity and heat and operation and maintenance of related

business infrastructure, etc.

Shareholder

INPEX CORPORATION 100

composition

Date of establishment

May 2021

About INPEX GEOTHERMAL, LTD. Jakarta office

Location

5th Floor, Sentral Senayan Office Tower 1, Jl. Asia Afrika No.

8, Jakarta 10270, Indonesia.

Opening date

October 2022

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation.

For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 06:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
