December 21, 2022
INPEX GEOTHERMAL Establishes Jakarta Office
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary INPEX GEOTHERMAL, Ltd. (INPEX Geothermal), which was established for the purpose of conducting geothermal business operations, has opened a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia.
INPEX Geothermal manages INPEX's participating interests in the Muara Laboh Geothermal Power Project1 and the Rantau Dedap Geothermal Power Project2 located on Sumatra, Indonesia. INPEX Geothermal's Jakarta office was established to further enhance the company's involvement in existing geothermal projects and presence in Indonesia's geothermal industry, and to pursue new geothermal business opportunities.
Geothermal power generation is based in the Rantau Dedap Geothermal Block located in Indonesia's South Sumatra province. INPEX has a 27.4 percent stake in the project through INPEX Geothermal. Please refer to the following press release for more information. INPEX Joins Rantau Dedap Geothermal Power Project in Indonesia(October 25, 2022)
The Jakarta Office opening ceremony was held at the Fairmont Jakarta on December 12, 2022 and was hosted by Kenji Kawano, Director, Senior Executive Vice President of INPEX and Yoshiro Ishii, Representative Director, President of INPEX GEOTHERMAL. Numerous distinguished guests including Mr. Dadan Kusdiana, Director General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Kenji Kanasugi, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Indonesia, and representatives of locally active Japanese companies attended the ceremony, reflecting the expectations for INPEX Geothermal to successfully implement geothermal projects in Indonesia.
(In order from the second on the left) Mr. Dadan Kusdiana, H.E. Mr. Kenji Kanasugi,
Yoshiro Ishii and Kenji Kawano at the ceremonial toast
Staff of Jakarta Office
INPEX seeks to enhance and emphasize its renewable energy initiatives, which are one of the 5 net zero businesses outlined in the company's "INPEX Vision @2022" announced in February 2022. INPEX will accelerate its geothermal power generation business initiatives, which can utilize the technologies the company has cultivated
through oil and natural gas development. INPEX will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society while fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of energy.
About INPEX GEOTHERMAL, LTD.
Title
INPEX GEOTHERMAL, LTD.
Location
Akasaka Biz Tower 5-3-1, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-
6332, Japan.
Representative
Yoshiro Ishii, Representative Director, President
Area(s) of business
Exploration, development, production, and power generation
activities associated with geothermal energy resources such
as steam and hydrothermal water; supply and marketing of
electricity and heat and operation and maintenance of related
business infrastructure, etc.
Shareholder
INPEX CORPORATION 100％
composition
Date of establishment
May 2021
About INPEX GEOTHERMAL, LTD. Jakarta office
Location
5th Floor, Sentral Senayan Office Tower 1, Jl. Asia Afrika No.
8, Jakarta 10270, Indonesia.
Opening date
October 2022
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation.
