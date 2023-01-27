Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

January 27, 2023

INPEX Holds Board Meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced it held a meeting of its Board of Directors on January 24, 2023 in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to highlight its commitment to the UAE over the next 50 years. INPEX is engaged in the development and production of crude oil in the UAE through Japan Oil Development, Co., Ltd. (JODCO), a wholly owned subsidiary that is commemorating the 50th anniversary of its establishment this year.

The Board of Directors meeting held at the ADNOC Business Center in Abu Dhabi

This marks the second time INPEX holds a meeting of its Board of Directors outside of Japan following the first such meeting held in Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia in July 2019.

The Board of Directors meeting in Abu Dhabi was held at the ADNOC Business Center, where the directors held an exchange of opinions with H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNOC, after the meeting. H.E. Dr. Al Jaber expressed his appreciation for INPEX's commitment to the UAE's energy sector and his desire to strengthen the