  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-27 am EST
1465.00 JPY   -0.75%
03:36aInpex : Announces UAE Commitment Statement
PU
03:36aInpex : Holds Board Meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE
PU
01/26Japan sets carbon capture roadmap with 6-12 million tonne/year target by 2030
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INPEX : Holds Board Meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE

01/27/2023 | 03:36am EST
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

January 27, 2023

INPEX Holds Board Meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced it held a meeting of its Board of Directors on January 24, 2023 in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to highlight its commitment to the UAE over the next 50 years. INPEX is engaged in the development and production of crude oil in the UAE through Japan Oil Development, Co., Ltd. (JODCO), a wholly owned subsidiary that is commemorating the 50th anniversary of its establishment this year.

The Board of Directors meeting held at the ADNOC Business Center in Abu Dhabi

This marks the second time INPEX holds a meeting of its Board of Directors outside of Japan following the first such meeting held in Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia in July 2019.

The Board of Directors meeting in Abu Dhabi was held at the ADNOC Business Center, where the directors held an exchange of opinions with H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNOC, after the meeting. H.E. Dr. Al Jaber expressed his appreciation for INPEX's commitment to the UAE's energy sector and his desire to strengthen the

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

partnership between ADNOC and INPEX in decarbonization, hydrogen and low-carbon and clean energy solutions to support the energy transition and advance progressive climate action.

The Board of Directors also discussed INPEX's future business strategies in the UAE over the next 50 years in addition to initiatives on enhancing low-carbon crude oil production, developing a clean energy business based on hydrogen and ammonia, and strengthening social contribution activities aimed at bolstering ties between the UAE and Japan.

INPEX positions Abu Dhabi as one of its core business areas and will strive to help maintain and strengthen the cordial relations between the UAE and Japan by proactively engaging in the development and production of crude oil and social contribution activities.

JODCO 50th Anniversary Logo

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation.

For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 08:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
