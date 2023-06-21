Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
June 21, 2023
INPEX Holds Facility Tours for Shareholders
Tokyo, Japan- INPEX Corporation(INPEX) held facility tours for shareholders at Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Joetsu City, Niigata Prefecture, on June 8 and 9, 2023.
During the facility tours, participants enjoyed close-up views of the LNG tanks and visited the INPEX MUSEUM, an interactive exhibit featuring a panoramic video presentation on natural gas. The participants also inspected the pipeline monitoring center.
Feedback from participants included the following statements:
"It was impressive to see the (huge) size of the LNG tanks with my own eyes." "I was able to understand INPEX's high level of safety awareness."
INPEX will continue to organize facility tours to deepen shareholders' understanding of its business and appreciates the continued support of all its shareholders.
Presentation on Naoetsu LNG Terminal
Inspection of pipeline monitoring room
Inspection and photography of LNG tanks
Inspection of INPEX MUSEUM exhibits
