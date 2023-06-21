Advanced search
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
INPEX : Holds Facility Tours for Shareholders

06/21/2023
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

June 21, 2023

INPEX Holds Facility Tours for Shareholders

Tokyo, Japan- INPEX Corporation(INPEX) held facility tours for shareholders at Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Joetsu City, Niigata Prefecture, on June 8 and 9, 2023.

During the facility tours, participants enjoyed close-up views of the LNG tanks and visited the INPEX MUSEUM, an interactive exhibit featuring a panoramic video presentation on natural gas. The participants also inspected the pipeline monitoring center.

Feedback from participants included the following statements:

"It was impressive to see the (huge) size of the LNG tanks with my own eyes." "I was able to understand INPEX's high level of safety awareness."

INPEX will continue to organize facility tours to deepen shareholders' understanding of its business and appreciates the continued support of all its shareholders.

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

Presentation on Naoetsu LNG Terminal

Inspection of pipeline monitoring room

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

Inspection and photography of LNG tanks

Inspection of INPEX MUSEUM exhibits

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation.

For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
