June 21, 2023

INPEX Holds Facility Tours for Shareholders

Tokyo, Japan- INPEX Corporation(INPEX) held facility tours for shareholders at Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Joetsu City, Niigata Prefecture, on June 8 and 9, 2023.

During the facility tours, participants enjoyed close-up views of the LNG tanks and visited the INPEX MUSEUM, an interactive exhibit featuring a panoramic video presentation on natural gas. The participants also inspected the pipeline monitoring center.

Feedback from participants included the following statements:

"It was impressive to see the (huge) size of the LNG tanks with my own eyes." "I was able to understand INPEX's high level of safety awareness."

INPEX will continue to organize facility tours to deepen shareholders' understanding of its business and appreciates the continued support of all its shareholders.