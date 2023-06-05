INPEX : Invests in Next-gen Lithium-ion Battery Startup TeraWatt Technology Inc.

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

June 5, 2023

INPEX Invests in Next-genLithium-ion Battery Startup TeraWatt Technology Inc.

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced it has invested in TeraWatt Technology Inc. (TeraWatt), a California-based startup developing next-generationlithium-ion battery technology. TeraWatt seeks to produce and commercialize lithium-ion batteries that are significantly smaller, lighter and larger in capacity compared to existing batteries and can be driven safely.

INPEX will support TeraWatt's business development with the aim of linking the startup's technologies to its own decarbonization-related business activities in the future.

As outlined in its Long-termStrategy and Medium-termBusiness Plan (INPEX Vision @2022)announced in February 2022, INPEX positions carbon recycling and the cultivation of new business opportunities as one of the company's 5 net zero businesses, developing new business opportunities in the clean energy sector through partnerships including international start-upsand academia. INPEX will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society by 2050 while fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of energy.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. Facts （As of June 2023）

Head Office 1504 McCarthy Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035, USA Leadership Ken Ogata (co-founder and CEO) Established January 2020 Business Next-generationlithium-ion battery development URL https://www.terawatt-technology.com/

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visit www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

