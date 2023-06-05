Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-05 am EDT
1557.50 JPY   +2.81%
03:05aInpex : Invests in Next-gen Lithium-ion Battery Startup TeraWatt Technology Inc.
PU
05/30Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak on profit-booking, firm yen
RE
05/30Indonesia presses Shell to expedite Masela project exit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INPEX : Invests in Next-gen Lithium-ion Battery Startup TeraWatt Technology Inc.

06/05/2023 | 03:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

June 5, 2023

INPEX Invests in Next-genLithium-ion Battery Startup TeraWatt Technology Inc.

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced it has invested in TeraWatt Technology Inc. (TeraWatt), a California-based startup developing next-generationlithium-ion battery technology. TeraWatt seeks to produce and commercialize lithium-ion batteries that are significantly smaller, lighter and larger in capacity compared to existing batteries and can be driven safely.

INPEX will support TeraWatt's business development with the aim of linking the startup's technologies to its own decarbonization-related business activities in the future.

As outlined in its Long-termStrategy and Medium-termBusiness Plan (INPEX Vision @2022)announced in February 2022, INPEX positions carbon recycling and the cultivation of new business opportunities as one of the company's 5 net zero businesses, developing new business opportunities in the clean energy sector through partnerships including international start-upsand academia. INPEX will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society by 2050 while fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of energy.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. Facts As of June 2023

Head Office

1504 McCarthy Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035, USA

Leadership

Ken Ogata (co-founder and CEO)

Established

January 2020

Business

Next-generationlithium-ion battery development

URL

https://www.terawatt-technology.com/

About INPEX

INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company, and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG Project in Australia as Operator. By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its 5 net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visit www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

1

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 07:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
03:05aInpex : Invests in Next-gen Lithium-ion Battery Startup TeraWatt Technology Inc.
PU
05/30Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day winning streak on profit-booking, firm yen
RE
05/30Indonesia presses Shell to expedite Masela project exit
RE
05/25Japan's Nikkei jumps 1% as chip stocks bask in Nvidia afterglow
RE
05/22INPEX Commences Floating Wind Farm-generated Power Supply of Oil Field Production Opera..
AQ
05/19Inpex : Commences Floating Wind Farm-generated Power Supply of Oil Field Production Operat..
PU
05/18INPEX CORPORATION - Notice to Shareholders Concerning Lottery for Allocation of Facilit..
AQ
05/18Inpex : Notice to Shareholders Concerning Lottery for Allocation of Facility Tours
PU
05/17Chevron, Exxon seek state backing for Australia carbon capture, hydrogen projects
RE
05/17Chevron, Exxon seek state backing for Australia carbon capture, hydrogen projects
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 068 B 14 802 M 14 802 M
Net income 2023 345 B 2 471 M 2 471 M
Net Debt 2023 247 B 1 769 M 1 769 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,80x
Yield 2023 4,37%
Capitalization 1 979 B 14 164 M 14 164 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 3 364
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 515,00 JPY
Average target price 1 794,44 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President
Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION8.52%14 164
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.94%296 057
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.26%123 850
CNOOC LIMITED21.64%76 624
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-13.59%65 457
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED0.11%61 392
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer