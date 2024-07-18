Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

July 18, 2024

INPEX Invests in Perovskite Solar Cell Startup EneCoat Technologies Co., Ltd.

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced it has made an investment in EneCoat Technologies Co., Ltd. (EneCoat), a Kyoto University-based startup company that develops next-generation perovskite solar cells.

Perovskite solar cells are a general term for thin-film solar cells that use materials with a perovskite crystal structure. They are thin and flexible, allowing them to be deployed in areas where existing renewable energy-based power could not be supplied, and are expected to expand the number of locations suited to renewable energy power generation. As perovskite solar cells use iodine compounds as raw materials, INPEX is well positioned to tap synergies in terms of raw material supply through its operations at the Naruto Gas Field in Chiba Prefecture, a water-soluble gas field where subsurface brine water is used to produce iodine following the extraction of natural gas.

Enecoat is the only startup company in Japan developing perovskite solar cells and associated materials. In collaboration with Kyoto University, the startup has established an advanced product development system and is working on developing high-performance products with the aim of commercialization. INPEX aims to expand its iodine supply chain to support Enecoat's mass production of perovskite solar cells.

As outlined in itsLong-termStrategy andMedium-termBusiness Plan (INPEX Vision @2022)announced in February 2022, INPEX promotes the cultivation of new business opportunities - one of the company's 5 net zero businesses - and seeks to develop new business in the clean energy sector through collaborations with domestic and international startups, universities, and other institutions. INPEX will proactively engage in energy landscape reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society by 2050 while fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of energy.

About Enecoat （as of July 2024）