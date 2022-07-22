INPEX, Ome City and Ome Gas Sign Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement on Realization of Zero Carbon City[PDF:177.0 KB]

July 22, 2022

INPEX, Ome City and Ome Gas Sign Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement

on Realization of Zero Carbon City

Ome City

Ome Gas Co.,Ltd.

INPEX CORPORATION

Ome City located in Tokyo Metropolis, Ome Gas Co.,Ltd. (Ome Gas) and INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) jointly announced today they entered a comprehensive cooperation agreement on the realization of a Zero Carbon City. Through this agreement, Ome City, which has announced a "Zero Carbon City Declaration" aiming for net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, will engage in cooperative discussions with Ome Gas and INPEX to determine specific courses of action based on the following joint objectives.

【Joint objectives of agreement】

To realize a Zero Carbon City To build a disaster-resistant city To realize a vibrant community

Ome City has announced that it will aim to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 in its 2022 administration policy to pass on its abundant natural and cultural resources to future generations. Ome City is encouraged and inspired to work on this agreement with Ome Gas, which has developed business solutions supporting the livelihood of Ome citizens since its inception while providing significant assistance to the Ome City government, and INPEX, Japan's largest oil and natural gas development company. Based on this agreement, Ome City is committed to turn Ome City into a Zero Carbon City in 2050 in cooperation with its citizens and its business community.

Ome Gas will utilize its knowledge of global warming countermeasures to help realize Ome City's zero-carbon ambitions from the planning stage as a city gas company that provides a gas supply to the area. To realize a Zero Carbon City, it is necessary to introduce renewable energy solutions and promote energy conservation as well as make a comprehensive effort to develop a decarbonized city and realize a material-cycle society. As a decarbonization partner to its customers, Ome Gas will assist with optimal decarbonization efforts and contribute more widely so that Zero Carbon City efforts will lead to a virtuous cycle supporting the local economy.