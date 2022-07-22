Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-22 am EDT
1400.00 JPY   -1.13%
04:14aINPEX, OME CITY AND OME GAS SIGN COMPREHENSIVE COOPERATION AGREEMENT ON REALIZATION OF ZERO CARBON CITY[PDF : 177.0 kb]
PU
07/21INPEX and Northern Territory Government Sign Statement of Commitment to a Net Zero Emissions Future
AQ
07/20INPEX AND NORTHERN TERRITORY GOVERNMENT SIGN STATEMENT OF COMMITMENT TO A NET ZERO EMISSIONS FUTURE[PDF : 348.7 kb]
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INPEX, Ome City and Ome Gas Sign Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement on Realization of Zero Carbon City[PDF:177.0 KB]

07/22/2022 | 04:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 22, 2022

INPEX, Ome City and Ome Gas Sign Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement

on Realization of Zero Carbon City

Ome City

Ome Gas Co.,Ltd.

INPEX CORPORATION

Ome City located in Tokyo Metropolis, Ome Gas Co.,Ltd. (Ome Gas) and INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) jointly announced today they entered a comprehensive cooperation agreement on the realization of a Zero Carbon City. Through this agreement, Ome City, which has announced a "Zero Carbon City Declaration" aiming for net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, will engage in cooperative discussions with Ome Gas and INPEX to determine specific courses of action based on the following joint objectives.

Joint objectives of agreement

  1. To realize a Zero Carbon City
  2. To build a disaster-resistant city
  3. To realize a vibrant community

Ome City has announced that it will aim to achieve net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 in its 2022 administration policy to pass on its abundant natural and cultural resources to future generations. Ome City is encouraged and inspired to work on this agreement with Ome Gas, which has developed business solutions supporting the livelihood of Ome citizens since its inception while providing significant assistance to the Ome City government, and INPEX, Japan's largest oil and natural gas development company. Based on this agreement, Ome City is committed to turn Ome City into a Zero Carbon City in 2050 in cooperation with its citizens and its business community.

Ome Gas will utilize its knowledge of global warming countermeasures to help realize Ome City's zero-carbon ambitions from the planning stage as a city gas company that provides a gas supply to the area. To realize a Zero Carbon City, it is necessary to introduce renewable energy solutions and promote energy conservation as well as make a comprehensive effort to develop a decarbonized city and realize a material-cycle society. As a decarbonization partner to its customers, Ome Gas will assist with optimal decarbonization efforts and contribute more widely so that Zero Carbon City efforts will lead to a virtuous cycle supporting the local economy.

INPEX will provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy through making its oil and natural gas business cleaner as outlined in its "Long-term Strategy and Medium-Term Management Plan (INPEX Vision @2022 | INPEX CORPORATION)" formulated in February 2022. In this plan, INPEX lays out its long-term strategy towards 2030 and 2050 as well as the company's medium-term business plan, which consists of specific goals and initiatives covering the three-year period from 2022 until 2024, reflecting changes in INPEX's management environment. The company will work closely with city gas business operators to which it supplies wholesale natural gas and implement measures contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases on a global scale alongside its customers by responding to their needs through providing solutions such as carbon neutral gas and other forms of clean energy.

Media Contacts:

INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Ome City, Tel) +81-428-22-1111

Ome Gas Tel) +81-428-31-8111

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
04:14aINPEX, OME CITY AND OME GAS SIGN COM : 177.0 kb]
PU
07/21INPEX and Northern Territory Government Sign Statement of Commitment to a Net Zero Emis..
AQ
07/20INPEX AND NORTHERN TERRITORY GOVERNM : 348.7 kb]
PU
07/20Shell pay battle escalates at Prelude LNG off Australia
RE
07/15INPEX and Sakata Natural Gas Sign Agreement on Carbon Neutralization of Liquefied Natur..
AQ
07/15INPEX AND SAKATA NATURAL GAS SIGN AG : 79.6 kb]
PU
07/13Japan's Nikkei gains as chip stocks, airlines boost
RE
07/11Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield resumes output after maintenance
RE
07/06Nikkei 225 Down 1.2% on Recession, Pandemic Outlook
MT
07/06Japan's Nikkei falls on slowdown worries, energy losses
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 200 B 15 934 M 15 934 M
Net income 2022 395 B 2 862 M 2 862 M
Net Debt 2022 1 040 B 7 533 M 7 533 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,00x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 1 963 B 14 221 M 14 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 3 189
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 416,00 JPY
Average target price 1 830,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President
Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION41.32%14 221
CONOCOPHILLIPS25.67%115 116
EOG RESOURCES, INC.16.58%61 834
CNOOC LIMITED24.03%60 685
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION119.21%59 558
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED20.51%58 944