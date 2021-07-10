INPEX Receives Carbon-neutral LNG Shipment from Ichthys LNG Project at Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Japan[PDF:344.0 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
July 10, 2021
INPEX Receives Carbon-neutral LNG Shipment from Ichthys LNG Project
at Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Japan
Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced that it made arrangements to offtake carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Ichthys LNG Project (hereinafter "Project"), which it operates in Australia, and received the shipment of carbon-neutral LNG at its Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Joetsu City in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The shipment marks INPEX's first offtake of carbon-neutral LNG.
The carbon footprint of the LNG shipment was offset using carbon credits in an arrangement with the Ichthys major partner TotalEnergies SE. The credits were applied to greenhouse gas emissions across the Project's entire natural gas supply chain including upstream production, liquefaction, transportation, regasification, marketing and combustion by customers in Japan.
The shipment of carbon-neutral LNG received at the Naoetsu LNG Terminal will be supplied as carbon neutral natural gas to INPEX's customers in Japan, in response to their needs. The carbon credits used to offset the shipment's carbon footprint meet the Verified Carbon Standard deriving from greenhouse gas reduction efforts at global forest conservation projects, etc.
"Symphonic Breeze" at the Naoetsu LNG Terminal
INPEX has set goals to achieve its own net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as outlined in its "Business Development Strategy - Towards a Net Zero Carbon Society by 2050" announced in January 2021.This carbon-neutral LNG shipment from the Project to the Naoetsu LNG Terminal is aligned with this strategy and contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions from INPEX's upstream operations as well as to CO2 reduction efforts across the company's entire value chain.
INPEX will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society by 2050 while fulfilling its responsibility for the development and stable supply of energy over the long-term.
