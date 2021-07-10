INPEX Receives Carbon-neutral LNG Shipment from Ichthys LNG Project at Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Japan[PDF:344.0 KB]

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

July 10, 2021

INPEX Receives Carbon-neutral LNG Shipment from Ichthys LNG Project

at Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Japan

Tokyo, Japan - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced that it made arrangements to offtake carbon-neutral liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Ichthys LNG Project (hereinafter "Project"), which it operates in Australia, and received the shipment of carbon-neutral LNG at its Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Joetsu City in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The shipment marks INPEX's first offtake of carbon-neutral LNG.

The carbon footprint of the LNG shipment was offset using carbon credits in an arrangement with the Ichthys major partner TotalEnergies SE. The credits were applied to greenhouse gas emissions across the Project's entire natural gas supply chain including upstream production, liquefaction, transportation, regasification, marketing and combustion by customers in Japan.

The shipment of carbon-neutral LNG received at the Naoetsu LNG Terminal will be supplied as carbon neutral natural gas to INPEX's customers in Japan, in response to their needs. The carbon credits used to offset the shipment's carbon footprint meet the Verified Carbon Standard deriving from greenhouse gas reduction efforts at global forest conservation projects, etc.

"Symphonic Breeze" at the Naoetsu LNG Terminal