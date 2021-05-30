Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INPEX and Nihonkai Gas Sign Carbon Neutral Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement[PDF:104.1 KB]

05/30/2021 | 10:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 31, 2021

INPEX and Nihonkai Gas Sign Carbon Neutral Gas

Sales and Purchase Agreement

INPEX CORPORATION

NIHONKAIGAS KIZUNA HOLDINGS CO., LTD

INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) and NIHONKAIGAS KIZUNA HOLDINGS CO., LTD (Nihonkai Gas) jointly announced they entered into a carbon neutral gas sales and purchase agreement. Through this agreement, Nihonkai Gas will purchase carbon neutral gas from INPEX and convert the natural gas utilized by its headquarters and affiliated facilities to carbon neutral gas. In addition, Nihonkai Gas plans to begin supplying its commercial and industrial customers with carbon neutral gas by around summertime this year.

Nihonkai Gas is promoting efforts toward the achievement of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) such as reducing CO2 emissions through energy saving proposals to customers and fuel conversion as well as forest conservation. These efforts are based on Nihonkai Gas Kizuna Holdings' management philosophy of "aiming to be a comprehensive energy group that contributes to the creation of prosperity and an eco-friendly environment." The introduction of carbon neutral gas will enable Nihonkai Gas to reduce its CO2 emissions and contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society and the sustainable growth of communities by supplying carbon neutral gas to customers within its natural gas supply network in the future.

INPEX, as outlined in its "Business Development Strategy - Towards a Net Zero Carbon Society by 2050," has set goals to achieve its own net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society. The company will work closely with city gas business operators to which it supplies wholesale natural gas and implement measures contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases on a global scale alongside its customers by responding to their needs by providing solutions such as carbon neutral gas and other forms of clean energy.

About carbon neutral gas

The neutrality of the natural gas to be supplied through this agreement is based on carbon credits certified by a credible certifier as deriving from CO2 reduction efforts at forest conservation projects, etc. based around the world where greenhouse gas emissions have been offset throughout the entire value chain process from development to combustion.

Media Contacts:

Nihonkai Gas Toyama Office, General Administration Group, Tel) +81-76-443-2630 INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 30 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 02:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
05/30INPEX AND NIHONKAI GAS SIGN CARBON N : 104.1 kb]
PU
05/28INPEX SIGNS MEMBERSHIP CONTRACT WITH : 207.1 kb]
PU
05/21Nikkei 225 Up 0.8% on US Yields, Vaccines Outlooks
MT
05/21Japanese shares end higher on Wall Street gains, stable U.S. rates
RE
05/20Japanese shares track Wall Street higher as stable U.S. rates boost sentiment
RE
05/132021/05/13 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RE : 273kb]
PU
05/13INPEX  : Japan's Inpex lifts 2021 profit forecast on higher oil prices
RE
05/13INPEX  : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 202..
PU
05/13INPEX  : Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2021 Support Mate..
PU
05/13ANNOUNCEMENT OF REVISION OF CONSOLID : 475.0 kb]
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 003 B 9 141 M 9 141 M
Net income 2021 137 B 1 248 M 1 248 M
Net Debt 2021 1 306 B 11 908 M 11 908 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,03x
Yield 2021 4,60%
Capitalization 1 100 B 10 004 M 10 023 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 163
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 983,00 JPY
Last Close Price 753,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Daisuke Yamada Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Takahiko Ikeda Director, EVP, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION35.43%10 004
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.38%75 217
CNOOC LIMITED18.38%48 898
EOG RESOURCES, INC.61.10%46 887
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.81%41 018
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY33.41%37 127