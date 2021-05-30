INPEX and Nihonkai Gas Sign Carbon Neutral Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement[PDF:104.1 KB]

May 31, 2021

INPEX and Nihonkai Gas Sign Carbon Neutral Gas

Sales and Purchase Agreement

INPEX CORPORATION

NIHONKAIGAS KIZUNA HOLDINGS CO., LTD

INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) and NIHONKAIGAS KIZUNA HOLDINGS CO., LTD (Nihonkai Gas) jointly announced they entered into a carbon neutral gas sales and purchase agreement. Through this agreement, Nihonkai Gas will purchase carbon neutral gas from INPEX and convert the natural gas utilized by its headquarters and affiliated facilities to carbon neutral gas. In addition, Nihonkai Gas plans to begin supplying its commercial and industrial customers with carbon neutral gas by around summertime this year.

Nihonkai Gas is promoting efforts toward the achievement of SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) such as reducing CO2 emissions through energy saving proposals to customers and fuel conversion as well as forest conservation. These efforts are based on Nihonkai Gas Kizuna Holdings' management philosophy of "aiming to be a comprehensive energy group that contributes to the creation of prosperity and an eco-friendly environment." The introduction of carbon neutral gas will enable Nihonkai Gas to reduce its CO2 emissions and contribute to the realization of a carbon-free society and the sustainable growth of communities by supplying carbon neutral gas to customers within its natural gas supply network in the future.

INPEX, as outlined in its "Business Development Strategy - Towards a Net Zero Carbon Society by 2050," has set goals to achieve its own net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society. The company will work closely with city gas business operators to which it supplies wholesale natural gas and implement measures contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases on a global scale alongside its customers by responding to their needs by providing solutions such as carbon neutral gas and other forms of clean energy.

About carbon neutral gas

The neutrality of the natural gas to be supplied through this agreement is based on carbon credits certified by a credible certifier as deriving from CO2 reduction efforts at forest conservation projects, etc. based around the world where greenhouse gas emissions have been offset throughout the entire value chain process from development to combustion.

