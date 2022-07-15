Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:37 2022-07-15 am EDT
1339.00 JPY   -2.90%
07/13Japan's Nikkei gains as chip stocks, airlines boost
RE
07/11Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield resumes output after maintenance
RE
07/06Nikkei 225 Down 1.2% on Recession, Pandemic Outlook
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INPEX and Sakata Natural Gas Sign Agreement on Carbon Neutralization of Liquefied Natural Gas[PDF:79.6 KB]

07/15/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 15, 2022

INPEX and Sakata Natural Gas Sign Agreement on Carbon Neutralization of Liquefied Natural Gas

INPEX CORPORATION

Sakata Natural Gas Co., Ltd.

INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) and Sakata Natural Gas Co., Ltd. (Sakata Natural Gas) jointly announced today they entered into an agreement on the carbon neutralization of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Through this agreement, Sakata Natural Gas will purchase carbon neutral LNG from INPEX and convert the LNG utilized by its head office and facilities to carbon neutral LNG.

Given the accelerating regional efforts aimed at decarbonization, Sakata Natural Gas will leverage this shift to carbon neutral gas consumption to continue actively promoting various initiatives to help develop a sustainable society and fulfill its social responsibility as an energy supplier.

INPEX will provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy through making its oil and natural gas business cleaner as outlined in its "Long-term Strategy and Medium-Term Management Plan (INPEX Vision @2022 | INPEX CORPORATION)" formulated in February 2022. In this plan, INPEX lays out its long-term strategy towards 2030 and 2050 as well as the company's medium-term business plan, which consists of specific goals and initiatives covering the three-year period from 2022 until 2024, reflecting changes in INPEX's management environment. The company will work closely with city gas business operators to which it supplies wholesale natural gas and implement measures contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases on a global scale alongside its customers by responding to their needs through providing solutions such as carbon neutral gas and other forms of clean energy.

About carbon neutral LNG

The neutrality of the LNG is based on carbon credits certified by a credible certifier as deriving from CO2 reduction efforts at global forest conservation projects, etc. based around the world where greenhouse gas emissions have been offset throughout the entire value chain process from development to combustion.

Media Contacts:

INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 04:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
07/13Japan's Nikkei gains as chip stocks, airlines boost
RE
07/11Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield resumes output after maintenance
RE
07/06Nikkei 225 Down 1.2% on Recession, Pandemic Outlook
MT
07/06Japan's Nikkei falls on slowdown worries, energy losses
RE
07/05Japanese shares fall on energy rout, economic slowdown fears
RE
06/30Japanese stocks drop 1.5% as production data fans slowdown fears
RE
06/30ANNUAL REPORT 2021(SINGLE PAGE)[PDF : 5.95mb]
PU
06/29Japan stocks drop as lacklustre production data dents sentiment
RE
06/29INPEX, IHI, MOL DEMONSTRATE CLEAN AM : 376.0 kb]
PU
06/29INPEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 200 B 15 812 M 15 812 M
Net income 2022 395 B 2 840 M 2 840 M
Net Debt 2022 1 040 B 7 475 M 7 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,87x
Yield 2022 5,21%
Capitalization 1 912 B 13 744 M 13 744 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 189
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 379,00 JPY
Average target price 1 830,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President
Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION36.33%13 790
CONOCOPHILLIPS13.06%105 471
EOG RESOURCES, INC.7.08%58 214
CNOOC LIMITED19.30%58 136
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD37.25%57 466
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED15.40%54 942