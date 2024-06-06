INPEX : to Commence Exploratory Drilling for Geothermal Energy Development in Hokkaido, Japan
June 06, 2024 at 12:06 am EDT
Share
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
June 6, 2024
INPEX to Commence Exploratory Drilling for Geothermal Energy Development
in Hokkaido, Japan
Tokyo, Japan -INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced it will commence exploratory drilling for geothermal energy development in Shibetsu Town, Hokkaido, Japan, where it has carried out surveys on the potential of geothermal resources.
The project is located in the Sempo area northwest of Mt. Musadake in the western part of Shibetsu Town, where surface and geophysical surveys as well as drilling operations in the vicinity have indicated the presence of geothermal resources. INPEX was nominated in the process of the "Selection of Operators for the Musadake Region Geothermal Survey" in Shibetsu Town in 2020 and has since been conducting extensive surveys. If the exploratory drilling operations result in the discovery of geothermal resources in sufficient quantities to warrant the development of the project, this is expected to contribute to the expansion of INPEX's geothermal business in Japan in alignment with the company's net zero ambitions.
INPEX seeks to enhance and emphasize its renewable energy initiatives, which are one of the 5 net zero businesses outlined in the company's "INPEX Vision @2022" announced in February 2022. INPEX will accelerate its initiatives aimed at its geothermal power generation business, which can utilize the technologies cultivated by the company through oil and natural
gas development. INPEX will proactively engage in energy landscape development to help realize a net zero carbon society while fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of energy.
Project overview
Location
Shibetsu Town, Hokkaido, Japan
Planned commencement of drilling
2027
Participating interest
INPEX 100%
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG project in Australia (as Operator). By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its five net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.
Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0750
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Inpex Corporation published this content on
06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
06 June 2024 04:05:03 UTC.
Inpex Corporation is one of the Japanese largest oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- production et distribution of oil (76.4%): 120.1 million barrels sold in 2021;
- production et distribution of natural gas (22%): 13.2 billion m3 sold;
- liquefied petroleum gas production (0.3%);
- other (1.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (10.5%), Asia and Oceania (28.5%), Middle East and Africa (49.7%), Europe and CIS (9.4%) and Americas (1.9%).