Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INPEX to Issue Inaugural Green Bonds[PDF:260.9 KB]

09/13/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

September 13, 2021

INPEX to Issue Inaugural Green Bonds

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced that it will issue its inaugural green bonds to promote the company's initiatives toward the realization of a net zero carbon society by 2050 and to diversify its financing sources. The use of funds raised through the issuance of green bonds will be restricted to businesses and operations that help improve the state of the environment, such as the development of renewable energies.

This issuance of green bonds is aligned to the "INPEX Green Bond Framework" formulated by INPEX. Third party assessment provider DNV Business Assurance Japan KK and credit rating service provider Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) have assessed or verified the eligibility of this framework against various standards related to the issuance of green bonds. The framework has also received R&I's provisional rating of GA1, the highest R&I green bond assessment rating. In addition, the framework has been certified by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI)*1, an international not-for-profit organization that develops a standard to ensure the credibility and transparency of green bonds.

INPEX, as outlined in its "Business Development Strategy - Towards a Net Zero Carbon Society by 2050," has set goals to achieve its own net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and will proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society.

Overview of the issuance of inaugural green bonds

Total issue amount

10 billion yen

Duration

10 years

Timing of issuance

October 2021

Underwriters

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

*1: CBI certification is issued by CBI to bonds that undergo third-party verification of conformity with the Climate Bonds Standard. The Climate Bonds Standard is a standard

based on rigorous scientific criteria by which CBI confirms that said bonds are consistent with the 2 degrees Celsius warming limit in the Paris Agreement.

*This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not intended to solicit securities.

Reference 1: INPEX CORPORATION Green Bond Framework

Reference 2: INPEX CORPORATION GREEN BOND ELIGIBILITY FOR PRE-ISSUANCEDNV VERIFICATION REPORT

Reference 3: R&I Second Opinion

Reference 4: R&I Green Bond Assessment

Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
02:12aINPEX TO ISSUE INAUGURAL GREEN BONDS : 260.9 kb]
PU
09/12INPEX TO SUPPLY CARBON-NEUTRAL LNG S : 203.6 kb]
PU
09/01INPEX : to Supply Carbon-neutral LNG Shipment to SHIZUOKA GAS
AQ
08/31INPEX TO SUPPLY CARBON-NEUTRAL LNG S : 203.8 kb]
PU
08/31INPEX : and IRUMA GAS Sign Carbon Neutral Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement
AQ
08/31INPEX AND IRUMA GAS SIGN CARBON NEUT : 107.7 kb]
PU
08/30Indonesia approves Ubadari natural gas field, Vorwata carbon project
RE
08/30SKK MIGAS APPROVED PLAN OF DEVELOPME : 471.8 kb]
PU
08/29Japan's Inpex sells Venezuela oil and gas assets to local group -sources
RE
08/27Japan's inpex corp sells venezuela oil, gas assets to caracas-based sucre ene..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 165 B 10 591 M 10 591 M
Net income 2021 170 B 1 550 M 1 550 M
Net Debt 2021 984 B 8 953 M 8 953 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,72x
Yield 2021 4,95%
Capitalization 1 145 B 10 419 M 10 411 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 163
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 784,00 JPY
Average target price 1 080,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda President & Representative Director
Daisuke Yamada Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Toshiaki Kitamura Chairman
Takahiko Ikeda Director, EVP, GM-Technology & Head-Compliance
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION41.01%10 419
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.36%74 627
CNOOC LIMITED12.40%46 322
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED39.13%39 948
EOG RESOURCES, INC.34.63%39 200
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY32.65%36 857