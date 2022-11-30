INPEX : updates "HSE Policy" and establishes environment-related commitments

INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) has revised its "HSE Policy" to reflect the orientation of the company's efforts towards addressing global environmental issues including biodiversity, water and waste that have become increasingly diverse in recent years.

In addition, INPEX has formulated commitments concerning more specific initiatives in the three areas of "biodiversity conservation," "water management," and "waste management."

Based on the new HSE Policy and commitments in these three areas, INPEX will promote company-wide efforts to address global environmental issues.

・Basic Policies

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/company/policies.html

・INPEX Policy and commitment on Biodiversity Conservation

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/company/pdf/Policy_and_commitments_on_Biodiversity_Conservation_E.pdf

・INPEX Policy and commitment on Water Management

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/company/pdf/Policy_and_commitments_on_Water_Management_E.pdf

・INPEX Policy and commitment on Waste Management

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/company/pdf/Policy_and_commitments_on_Waste_Management_E.pdf

【Related information】

・Corporate Position on Climate Change (March, 2022)

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/company/pdf/Corporate_Position_on_Climate_Change_en.pdf

