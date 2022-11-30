Advanced search
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:52 2022-11-30 pm EST
1533.00 JPY    0.00%
11/30Inpex : updates "HSE Policy" and establishes environment-related commitments
PU
11/28Labour turmoil sweeps Australia as inflation stirs 'spirit of anger'
RE
11/28Inpex : Announces General Manager-level Changes
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
INPEX : updates "HSE Policy" and establishes environment-related commitments

11/30/2022 | 09:54pm EST
INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) has revised its "HSE Policy" to reflect the orientation of the company's efforts towards addressing global environmental issues including biodiversity, water and waste that have become increasingly diverse in recent years.

In addition, INPEX has formulated commitments concerning more specific initiatives in the three areas of "biodiversity conservation," "water management," and "waste management."

Based on the new HSE Policy and commitments in these three areas, INPEX will promote company-wide efforts to address global environmental issues.

・Basic Policies

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/company/policies.html

・INPEX Policy and commitment on Biodiversity Conservation

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/company/pdf/Policy_and_commitments_on_Biodiversity_Conservation_E.pdf

・INPEX Policy and commitment on Water Management

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/company/pdf/Policy_and_commitments_on_Water_Management_E.pdf

・INPEX Policy and commitment on Waste Management

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/company/pdf/Policy_and_commitments_on_Waste_Management_E.pdf

【Related information】

・Corporate Position on Climate Change (March, 2022)

https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/company/pdf/Corporate_Position_on_Climate_Change_en.pdf

Attachments

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 02:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
