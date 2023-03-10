Advanced search
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
2023-03-10
1471.00 JPY   -1.28%
02:50aIndonesia invites oil and gas operators to set up carbon capture facilities
RE
03/03Indonesia close to Abadi LNG deal with Pertamina, says minister
RE
03/02INPEX Awarded Yearbook Member Status in S&P Global Sustainability Awards
AQ
Indonesia invites oil and gas operators to set up carbon capture facilities

03/10/2023 | 02:50am EST
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Oil and gas companies operating in Indonesia are being encouraged to install carbon capture facilities in their working areas, the Energy Ministry said on Friday.

The resource-rich country, which is also one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, issued a new regulation it said was aimed at lowering emissions while boosting the country's declining oil and gas output, but did not make it mandatory for companies to install such facilities.

"Indonesia has geological formations that can be used to store carbon emissions permanently through the use of technology," the ministry said, adding that companies should put forward detailed proposals for government approval.

The carbon injected into their reservoirs could come from the oil and gas industry as well as other industries, the regulation showed.

Authorities have so far approved one carbon capture, storage and utilisation (CCUS) project at BP's Tangguh LNG project in West Papua province, while Japan's Inpex Corp is expected to submit its revised plan of development for its Abadi LNG project, which will include a carbon capture installation.

Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina has conducted several studies on CCUS with partners including ExxonMobil, Japan's Mitsui. It also conducted a carbon injection test at one of its oil field late last year.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -2.34% 544.89 Delayed Quote.17.29%
BRENT OIL -0.72% 80.9 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
INPEX CORPORATION -1.28% 1471 Delayed Quote.6.73%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -2.61% 4179 Delayed Quote.11.37%
WTI -0.72% 75.001 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 340 B 17 164 M 17 164 M
Net income 2022 401 B 2 944 M 2 944 M
Net Debt 2022 1 125 B 8 252 M 8 252 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,06x
Yield 2022 4,17%
Capitalization 1 946 B 14 272 M 14 272 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 189
Free-Float 69,1%
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President
Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
