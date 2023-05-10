Inpex : 2023/05/10 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023

: Yoshihiro Wakita, General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit
TEL +81-3-5572-0233
Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Financial Report
: May 11, 2023
Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends
: -
Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials
: Yes
Meeting of quarterly financial results presentation
: None
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023)
Consolidated operating results
(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
For the three months ended
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
March 31, 2023
578,476
19.2
306,300
34.1
367,995
32.4
151,475
61.2
March 31, 2022
485,391
-
228,408
-
277,996
-
93,968
-
(Note): Consolidated comprehensive income: for the three months ended March 31, 2023, ¥170,405 million; [(37.1)%]
for the three months ended March 31, 2022, ¥271,123 million; [-%]
Net income per
Net income per
share-basic
share-diluted
For the three months ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2023
115.98
-
March 31, 2022
67.77
-
(Notes): 1. In the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company finalized the tentative accounting treatment of the business combinations. As a result, the figures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflect the finalization of the tentative accounting treatment.
2. The figures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were adjusted retrospectively according to the changes in accounting policies, and the figures after retrospective application are presented. The changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year are not shown.
Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Net assets excluding non-controlling
interests as a percentage of total assets
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
As of March 31, 2023
6,312,568
4,161,753
61.8
As of December 31, 2022
6,259,853
4,022,370
60.1
(Reference): Net assets excluding non-controlling interests: as of March 31, 2023, ¥3,900,146 million as of December 31, 2022, ¥3,760,852 million
(Note): The figures as of December 31, 2022 were adjusted retrospectively according to the changes in accounting policies, and the figures after retrospective application are presented.
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
At 1st quarter end
At 2nd quarter end
At 3rd quarter end
At fiscal year end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
For the year ended
-
30.00
-
32.00
62.00
December 31, 2022
For the year ending
-
December 31, 2023
For the year ending
December 31, 2023
32.00
-
32.00
64.00
(forecast)
(Notes): 1. Changes in projected dividends for the year ending December 31, 2023 from the previous forecast: None
2. "Dividends" as stated above refer to common stock. For information regarding Class A stock (not listed), please refer to Exhibit "Dividends of Class A stock."
3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the year ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)
(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
For the six months ending
1,071,000
(2.5)
551,000
(5.7)
630,000
0.6
218,000
18.4
166.92
June 30, 2023
For the year ending
1,994,000
(14.2)
984,000
(21.1)
1,077,000
(25.3)
300,000
(34.9)
229.71
December 31, 2023
(Notes): 1. Changes in forecasts for consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023 from the previous forecast: Yes
In the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company finalized the tentative accounting treatment of the business combinations. As a result, the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year presented are for the comparison with the figures for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year that reflect the finalization of the tentative accounting treatment.
The changes from the previous fiscal year and the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year were adjusted retrospectively according to the changes in accounting policies, and the changes presented are for the comparison with the figures for the previous fiscal year and the figures for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year after retrospective application.
Notes
(1)
Significant changes in scope of consolidation
: None
(Changes in the specified subsidiaries during the period due to change in scope of consolidation)
(2)
Adoption of accounting treatments which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements
: None
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
1.
Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations
: Yes
2.
Other changes in accounting policies
: None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4.
Restatement of corrections
: None
(Note): Please refer to "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 9 for further information.
(4)
Number of shares issued (Common stock)
1.
Number of shares issued at the end of the period
1,386,667,167 shares as of March 31, 2023
(including treasury stock):
1,386,667,167 shares as of December 31, 2022
2.
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period:
80,667,273 shares as of March 31, 2023
80,672,863 shares as of December 31, 2022
3.
Average number of shares:
1,305,995,701 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2023
1,386,518,175 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2022
(Note): The shares held by "the Board Incentive Plan Trust" are included in number of treasury stock at end of period. (As of March 31, 2023: 904,773 shares As of December 31, 2022: 910,363 shares)
*This quarterly earnings report is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.
*Explanation regarding the appropriate use of estimated consolidated financial results
The aforementioned forecasts are based on the currently available information and contain many uncertainties. The final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas price levels, production and sales plans, project development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes. Regarding the forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements (3) Explanation regarding future forecast information such as Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results" on page 4.
Exhibit:
Dividends of Class A stock
Cash dividends per share
At 1st quarter end
At 2nd quarter end
At 3rd quarter end
At fiscal year end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
For the year ended
-
12,000.00
-
12,800.00
24,800.00
December 31, 2022
For the year ending
-
December 31, 2023
For the year ending
December 31, 2023
12,800.00
-
12,800.00
25,600.00
(forecast)
(Note): The Company conducted a stock split at a ratio of 1:400 of common stock effective October 1, 2013. However, for Class A stock (not listed), no stock split was implemented. The article specifying that dividends of Class A stock are equivalent to dividends of common stock prior to the stock split is included in the Articles of Incorporation.
