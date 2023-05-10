Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
1458.00 JPY   -0.75%
02:15aJapan's Inpex posts 61% jump in Q1 net profit
RE
02:07aInpex : 2023/05/10 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023
PU
02:07aInpex : 2023/05/10 Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (Support Material)
PU
Inpex : 2023/05/10 Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (Support Material)

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Support Material

Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2023

May 10, 2023

Cautionary Statement

This presentation includes forward-looking information that reflects the plans and expectations of the Company. Such forward-looking information is based on the current assumptions and judgments of the Company in light of the information currently available to it, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation:

  • Price volatility and change in demand in crude oil and natural gas
  • Foreign exchange rate volatility
  • Change in costs and other expenses pertaining to exploration, development and production

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the disclosure of information in this presentation (including forward-looking information) after the date of this presentation.

Copyright © 2023 INPEX CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

1

Subsidiaries and Affiliates

67 Consolidated Subsidiaries

Major Subsidiaries

Country / Region

Ownership

Phase

Accounting Term

INPEX Sahul, Ltd.

Timor-Leste

100%

Production

December

INPEX Ichthys Pty Ltd

Australia

100%

Production

December

INPEX Oil & Gas Australia Pty Ltd

Australia

100%

Production

December

INPEX Southwest Caspian Sea, Ltd.

Azerbaijan

51%

Production

December

INPEX North Caspian Sea, Ltd.

Kazakhstan

51%

Production

December

Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd.

UAE

100%

Production

December

JODCO Onshore Limited

UAE

65.76 %

Production

December

JODCO Lower Zakum Limited

UAE

100%

Production

December

INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS

Norway

50.5%

Production

December

INPEX Masela

Indonesia

51.9%

Preparation for

December

development

25 Equity Method Affiliates

Major Equity Method Affiliates

Country / Region

Ownership

Phase

Accounting Term

Ichthys LNG Pty Ltd

Australia

66.245%

Production

December

MI Berau B.V.

Indonesia

44%

Production

December

Copyright © 2023 INPEX CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

2

Highlights of the Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2023

1Q FY2022

1Q FY2023

Change

% Change

Net sales

(Billions of yen)

485.3

578.4

93.0

19.2%

Crude oil sales

355.4

399.6

44.1

12.4%

Natural gas sales

(including LPG)

123.9

173.7

49.8

40.2%

Other

5.9

5.0

(0.9)

(15.6%)

Operating income (Billions of yen)

228.4

306.3

77.8

34.1%

Ordinary income

(Billions of yen)

277.9

367.9

89.9

32.4%

Net income attributable to owners of

93.9

151.4

57.5

61.2%

parent*(Billions of yen)

Net income per share** (Yen)

67.77

115.98

48.21

71.1%

  • International Accounting Standards (IAS) 12 "Income Taxes" (amended in May 2021) has been applied to some foreign consolidated subsidiaries and foreign equity-method affiliates from FY2023, and the figures for 1QFY2022 listed as reference to 1QFY2023 have been revised primarily due to this. Please see pages 10- 14 for details.
  • Average number of INPEX shares issued and outstanding during the three months ended March 31, 2022: 1,386,518,175 shares
  • Average number of INPEX shares issued and outstanding during the three months ended March 31, 2023: 1,305,995,701 shares

Average crude oil price (Brent) ($/bbl)

97.90

82.10

(15.80)

(16.1%)

Average exchange rate (¥/$)

116.34

132.40

16.06 yen

13.8%

depreciation

depreciation

Copyright © 2023 INPEX CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

3

Sales by Product

1Q FY2022

1Q FY2023

Change

% Change

Net sales (Billions of yen)

355.4

399.6

44.1

12.4%

Sales volume (thousand bbl)

35,176

36,677

1,502

4.3%

Crude Oil

Average unit price of overseas sales ($/bbl)

86.92

82.20

(4.72)

(5.4%)

Average unit price of domestic sales (¥/kl)

70,656

67,005

(3,652)

(5.2%)

Average exchange rate (¥/$)

116.22

132.58

16.36yen

14.1%

depreciation

depreciation

Net sales (Billions of yen)

122.8

168.9

46.1

37.6%

Sales volume (million cf)

125,785

128,241

2,456

2.0%

Natural Gas

Average unit price of overseas sales ($/thousand cf)

6.06

6.73

0.67

11.1%

(excluding LPG)

Average unit price of domestic sales (¥/m3)

65.76

110.67

44.91

68.3%

Average exchange rate (¥/$)

115.4

132.89

17.49yen

15.2%

depreciation

depreciation

Net sales (Billions of yen)

1.0

4.7

3.7

339.2%

Sales volume (thousand bbl)

35

441

406

-%

LPG

Average unit price of overseas sales ($/bbl)

69.56

47.02

(22.54)

(32.4%)

Average unit price of domestic sales (¥/kg)

108.93

-

-

-

Average exchange rate (¥/$)

115.93

133.33

17.40yen

15.0%

depreciation

depreciation

* 1m3=41.8605MJ

Copyright © 2023 INPEX CORPORATION. All rights reserved.

4

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 06:06:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
