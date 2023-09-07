Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

INPEX CORPORATION

September 7, 2023

Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Own Shares (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announces that it has acquired its own shares based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applicable under the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act. Details are as follows.

1. Type of shares acquired: Common shares 2. Period of acquisition: From August 10, 2023 to August 31, 2023 3. Total number of shares acquired: 10,910,600 shares 4. Total cost of acquisition: 21,920,371,600 yen 5. Method of acquisition: Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 9, 2023

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 80 million shares (6.12% of total number of issued shares excluding own shares) (3) Total cost of acquisition: Up to 100.0 billion yen (4) Period of acquisition: From August 10, 2023 to December 29, 2023 (5) Method of acquisition: Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The shares held by the Board Incentive Plan Trust are not included in the number of own shares.

2. Accumulated total of acquired own shares until August 31, 2023 pursuant to the abovementioned resolution of the Board of Directors

(1) Total number of shares acquired: 10,910,600 shares (2) Total cost of acquisition: 21,920,371,600 yen

