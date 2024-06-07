Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

June 7, 2024

Announcement Concerning the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Under the provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act)

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announces that it has acquired its treasury stock based on the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, applicable under the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Act. Details are as follows.

1. Type of shares acquired: Common shares 2. Period of acquisition: From May 15, 2024 to May 31, 2024 3. Total number of shares acquired: 6,223,000 shares 4. Total cost of acquisition: 14,894,368,600 yen 5. Method of acquisition: Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Details of resolution at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 14, 2024

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: Up to 40 million shares (3.18% of total number of issued shares excluding treasury stock) (3) Total cost of acquisition: Up to 50.0 billion yen (4) Period of acquisition: From May 15, 2024 to December 31, 2024 (5) Method of acquisition: Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The shares held by the Board Incentive Plan Trust are not included in the number of treasury stock.

2. Accumulated total of acquired treasury stock until May 31, 2024 pursuant to the abovementioned resolution of the Board of Directors

(1) Total number of shares acquired: 6,223,000 shares (2) Total cost of acquisition: 14,894,368,600 yen

