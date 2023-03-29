Inpex : Announcement of Correction of Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022

Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

March 29, 2023

(Corrections)

Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) hereby announces that there have been corrections made to the above-mentioned disclosure material released on February 09, 2023 at 03:00 p.m. (JST). Note that no corrections have been made to numerical data.

1.

Details of corrections

The details of the corrections are as shown in the attachment.

2. Reason for corrections

The Company has made corrections to the "Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]" due to the identification of errors contained in a portion of the content after submission.

(Attachment)

(Segment Information and Others)

(Information on amortization of goodwill and unamortized balance by reportable segment)

(Before)

For the year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments Elimination s and other *1 Total Japan Asia & Oceania Eurasia (Europe & NIS) Middle East & Africa Americas Total Balance as of December 31, 2021 - - - - - - 29,550 29,550

Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.

2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.

For the year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments Elimination s and other *1 Total Japan Asia & Oceania Eurasia (Europe & NIS) Middle East & Africa Americas Total Balance as of December 31, 2022 - - 17,735 - - - 22,597 40,332

Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.

2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.

(Corrected)

For the year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments Elimination s and other *1 Total Japan Asia & Oceania Eurasia (Europe & NIS) Middle East & Africa Americas Total Balance as of December 31, 2021 - - - - - - 29,550 29,550

Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.

2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.

For the year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments Elimination s and other *1 Total Japan Asia & Oceania Eurasia (Europe & NIS) Middle East & Africa Americas Total Balance as of December 31, 2022 - - 17,735 - - 17,735 22,597 40,332

Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.

2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.