Inpex : Announcement of Correction of Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022

March 29, 2023
(Corrections)
Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022
[Japanese GAAP]
TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) hereby announces that there have been corrections made to the above-mentioned disclosure material released on February 09, 2023 at 03:00 p.m. (JST). Note that no corrections have been made to numerical data.
1.
Details of corrections
The details of the corrections are as shown in the attachment.
2. Reason for corrections
The Company has made corrections to the "Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]" due to the identification of errors contained in a portion of the content after submission.
(Attachment)
(Segment Information and Others)
(Information on amortization of goodwill and unamortized balance by reportable segment)
(Before)
For the year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen)
|
Reportable segments
|
Elimination s and other *1
|
Total
|
Japan
|
Asia & Oceania
|
Eurasia (Europe & NIS)
|
Middle East & Africa
|
Americas
|
Total
|
Balance as of December 31, 2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29,550
|
29,550
Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.
2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.
For the year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
|
Reportable segments
|
Elimination s and other *1
|
Total
|
Japan
|
Asia & Oceania
|
Eurasia (Europe & NIS)
|
Middle East & Africa
|
Americas
|
Total
|
Balance as of December 31, 2022
|
-
|
-
|
17,735
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
22,597
|
40,332
Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.
2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.
(Corrected)
For the year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen)
|
Reportable segments
|
Elimination s and other *1
|
Total
|
Japan
|
Asia & Oceania
|
Eurasia (Europe & NIS)
|
Middle East & Africa
|
Americas
|
Total
|
Balance as of December 31, 2021
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29,550
|
29,550
Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.
2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.
For the year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)
(Millions of yen)
|
Reportable segments
|
Elimination s and other *1
|
Total
|
Japan
|
Asia & Oceania
|
Eurasia (Europe & NIS)
|
Middle East & Africa
|
Americas
|
Total
|
Balance as of December 31, 2022
|
-
|
-
|
17,735
|
-
|
-
|
17,735
|
22,597
|
40,332
Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.
2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.