Inpex : Announcement of Correction of Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022
PU
INPEX Sponsors LA FOLLE JOURNEE TOKYO 2023
AQ
Japan's Inpex to send test batch of Kashagan crude via BTC pipeline
RE
Inpex : Announcement of Correction of Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022

03/29/2023 | 12:16am EDT
Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN

March 29, 2023

(Corrections)

Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) hereby announces that there have been corrections made to the above-mentioned disclosure material released on February 09, 2023 at 03:00 p.m. (JST). Note that no corrections have been made to numerical data.

1.

Details of corrections

The details of the corrections are as shown in the attachment.

2. Reason for corrections

The Company has made corrections to the "Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]" due to the identification of errors contained in a portion of the content after submission.

(Attachment)

(Segment Information and Others)

(Information on amortization of goodwill and unamortized balance by reportable segment)

(Before)

For the year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Elimination s and other *1

Total

Japan

Asia & Oceania

Eurasia (Europe & NIS)

Middle East & Africa

Americas

Total

Balance as of December 31, 2021

-

-

-

-

-

-

29,550

29,550

Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.

2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.

For the year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Elimination s and other *1

Total

Japan

Asia & Oceania

Eurasia (Europe & NIS)

Middle East & Africa

Americas

Total

Balance as of December 31, 2022

-

-

17,735

-

-

-

22,597

40,332

Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.

2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.

(Corrected)

For the year ended December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Elimination s and other *1

Total

Japan

Asia & Oceania

Eurasia (Europe & NIS)

Middle East & Africa

Americas

Total

Balance as of December 31, 2021

-

-

-

-

-

-

29,550

29,550

Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.

2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.

For the year ended December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Elimination s and other *1

Total

Japan

Asia & Oceania

Eurasia (Europe & NIS)

Middle East & Africa

Americas

Total

Balance as of December 31, 2022

-

-

17,735

-

-

17,735

22,597

40,332

Notes: 1. This is the unamortized balance of goodwill not attributable to a reportable segment.

2. Please refer to "Segment information" regarding to the amounts of amortization of goodwill.

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 04:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
