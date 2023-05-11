Inpex : Astomos, INPEX Agree to Supply Middle East's First Ever Marine Biofuel for VLGC

May 11, 2023

Astomos, INPEX Agree to Supply Middle East's First Ever

Marine Biofuel for VLGC

Astomos Energy

INPEX CORPORATION

Tokyo, Japan - Astomos Energy Corporation (Astomos) and INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today they reached an agreement to supply B24 biofuel bunker to a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) chartered by Astomos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Over the next several months, INPEX will supply B24 biofuel to the VLGC through a bunker vessel operated by Monjasa1 at Khor Fakkan port in the UAE emirate of Sharjah. This will be the first instance in which biofuel is supplied to a VLGC in the Middle East.

B24 biofuel consists of 24 percent fatty acid methyl ester (FAME2) and 76 percent very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), a conventional bunker fuel. Dubai-based Neutral Fuels3 will produce the FAME from waste cooking oil collected from restaurants and hotels in the UAE. Monjasa will supply the VLSFO and blend it with the FAME. The use of B24 biofuel is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 15~20 percent compared to conventional bunker fuel. The FAME is certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification system, which guarantees the sustainability of its sources.

Biofuel can be utilized to power vessels without modifications. Biofuel is also gaining attention as a viable option towards the decarbonization of bunker fuel due to its raw materials consisting of plant-based waste cooking oil.

Astomos realized the world's first CN LPG procurement and launched Japan's first LPG- fueled vessel toward the realization of the Japanese government's "Carbon Neutral Society by 2050" policy.

Furthermore, Astomos has established the "Green Business Development Office" for the purpose of strategic planning and promotion from a long-term and comprehensive perspective regarding efforts to build a low-carbon society. As an energy supplier, Astomos will continue to work with its customers to actively promote reduction of environmental impact and efforts toward the realization of a sustainable society and