Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Inpex Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:19:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
1473.00 JPY   +1.03%
12:14aInpex : Astomos, INPEX Agree to Supply Middle East's First Ever Marine Biofuel for VLGC
PU
05/10Japan's Inpex posts 61% jump in Q1 net profit
RE
05/10Inpex : 2023/05/10 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Inpex : Astomos, INPEX Agree to Supply Middle East's First Ever Marine Biofuel for VLGC

05/11/2023 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 11, 2023

Astomos, INPEX Agree to Supply Middle East's First Ever

Marine Biofuel for VLGC

Astomos Energy

INPEX CORPORATION

Tokyo, Japan - Astomos Energy Corporation (Astomos) and INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today they reached an agreement to supply B24 biofuel bunker to a Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) chartered by Astomos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Over the next several months, INPEX will supply B24 biofuel to the VLGC through a bunker vessel operated by Monjasa1 at Khor Fakkan port in the UAE emirate of Sharjah. This will be the first instance in which biofuel is supplied to a VLGC in the Middle East.

B24 biofuel consists of 24 percent fatty acid methyl ester (FAME2) and 76 percent very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO), a conventional bunker fuel. Dubai-based Neutral Fuels3 will produce the FAME from waste cooking oil collected from restaurants and hotels in the UAE. Monjasa will supply the VLSFO and blend it with the FAME. The use of B24 biofuel is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 15~20 percent compared to conventional bunker fuel. The FAME is certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification system, which guarantees the sustainability of its sources.

Biofuel can be utilized to power vessels without modifications. Biofuel is also gaining attention as a viable option towards the decarbonization of bunker fuel due to its raw materials consisting of plant-based waste cooking oil.

Astomos realized the world's first CN LPG procurement and launched Japan's first LPG- fueled vessel toward the realization of the Japanese government's "Carbon Neutral Society by 2050" policy.

Furthermore, Astomos has established the "Green Business Development Office" for the purpose of strategic planning and promotion from a long-term and comprehensive perspective regarding efforts to build a low-carbon society. As an energy supplier, Astomos will continue to work with its customers to actively promote reduction of environmental impact and efforts toward the realization of a sustainable society and

achievement of SDGs.

INPEX seeks to proactively engage in energy structure reforms towards the realization of a net zero carbon society by 2050 while responding to the energy demands of Japan and other countries around the world, as outlined in its Long-term Strategy and Medium- term Business Plan (INPEX Vision @2022) announced in February 2022. The agreement announced today is aligned to these objectives and is intended to help achieve energy supply diversification and make energy cleaner. INPEX, in collaboration with partners around the world, plans to expand its biofuel business, develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering business in the UAE and Indonesia and develop alternative fuels including ammonia and methanol.

In addition, the INPEX Group has conducted the exploration and production of crude oil and associated business activities in the UAE for 50 years since 1973. The group will strive to help maintain and strengthen the cordial relations between the UAE and Japan by proactively engaging in the development and production of both crude oil and clean energy such as hydrogen and ammonia, as well as social contribution activities, in the UAE.

1Monjasa is a global partner in the oil and shipping industries and among the world's 10 largest marine fuel suppliers with a fleet of 30 vessels and total volume of around 6 million tons yearly. As part of its Responsibility framework, Monjasa is engaged with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping as Mission Ambassador.

2FAME is an abbreviation of Fatty Acid Methyl Ester. The ingredient determines designations. (e.g., UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester), PME (Palm Methyl Ester), RME (Rapeseed Methyl Ester), SME (Soybean Methyl Ester), TME (Tallow Methyl Ester)). The B24 biofuel INPEX will supply consists of 24% FAME and 76% VLSFO.

3Neutral Fuels was founded in 2011 in the Emirate of Dubai and produces biodiesel from waste cooking oil collected from restaurants and hotels in the UAE. In response to the global decarbonization requirements, Neutral Fuels aims to expand biodiesel production in the Middle East and other regions.

Media Contact:

Astomos Energy, Head Office, Administration Department, Tel) +81-50-3816-0700 INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0233

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 04:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INPEX CORPORATION
12:14aInpex : Astomos, INPEX Agree to Supply Middle East's First Ever Marine Biofuel for VLGC
PU
05/10Japan's Inpex posts 61% jump in Q1 net profit
RE
05/10Inpex : 2023/05/10 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 202..
PU
05/10Inpex : 2023/05/10 Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (Support Mat..
PU
05/10Inpex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/10Inpex : Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2023 Support Material
PU
05/10Inpex : Notice Regarding Changes in Accounting Principles
PU
05/10Inpex : Notice Regarding Changes in Segment Income and Reportable Segments
PU
05/06Australian Treasurer urges parliament to back petroleum tax changes
RE
05/06Australia govt to change petroleum tax, LNG projects to pay more
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INPEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 136 B 15 872 M 15 872 M
Net income 2023 342 B 2 542 M 2 542 M
Net Debt 2023 247 B 1 836 M 1 836 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,64x
Yield 2023 4,54%
Capitalization 1 904 B 14 149 M 14 149 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 3 364
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart INPEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Inpex Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INPEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 458,00 JPY
Average target price 1 786,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takayuki Ueda Executive Vice President
Daisuke Yamada Managing Executive Officer
Toshiaki Kitamura Executive Vice President
Takashi Kubo General Manager-Materials & Information Systems
Hideki Kurimura Managing Executive Officer & GM-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INPEX CORPORATION5.23%14 200
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.35%301 476
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.96%122 857
CNOOC LIMITED29.66%78 490
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.16%66 539
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED1.52%62 422
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer