    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-08 am EDT
1471.00 JPY   +4.70%
Inpex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022 (PDF 262KB)

08/08/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

August 8, 2022

Note: The following report is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.

Company name

: INPEX CORPORATION

Stock Exchange on which the Company is listed : Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number

: 1605

URL https://www.inpex.co.jp

Representative

: Takayuki Ueda, President

Contact person

: Yoshihiro Wakita, General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit

TEL+81-3-5572-0233

Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Financial Report

: August 10, 2022

Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends

: September 1, 2022

Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials

: Yes

Meeting of quarterly financial results presentation

: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

  1. Consolidated operating results

(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

For the six months ended

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

June 30, 2022

1,098,476

120.4

584,493

161.3

626,194

184.8

184,462

254.9

June 30, 2021

498,397

27.2

223,673

80.7

219,845

47.3

51,982

-

(Note): Consolidated comprehensive income: for the six months ended June 30, 2022, ¥691,290 million; [235.3%]

for the six months ended June 30, 2021, ¥206,147 million; [-%]

Net income per

Net income per

share-basic

share-diluted

For the six months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

133.06

-

June 30, 2021

35.60

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Net assets excluding non-controlling

interests as a percentage of total assets

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

6,423,707

4,020,416

58.7

As of December 31, 2021

5,158,196

3,346,409

60.6

(Reference): Net assets excluding non-controlling interests: as of June 30, 2022, ¥3,769,384 million

as of December 31, 2021, ¥3,124,065 million

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

At 1st quarter end

At 2nd quarter end

At 3rd quarter end

At fiscal year end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

For the year ended

-

20.00

-

28.00

48.00

December 31, 2021

For the year ending

-

30.00

December 31, 2022

For the year ending

-

30.00

60.00

December 31, 2022

(forecast)

(Notes): 1. Changes in projected dividends for the year ending December 31, 2022 from the previous forecast: Yes

  1. "Dividends" as stated above refer to common stock. For information regarding Class A stock (not listed), please refer to Exhibit "Dividends of Class A stock."
  2. For information regarding revision of dividend forecast, please refer to the press release "Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast" issued today (August 8, 2022).

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)

(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

For the year ending

2,182,000

75.3

1,133,000

91.8

1,255,000

90.8

350,000

56.9

252.47

December 31, 2022

(Note): 1. Changes in forecasts for consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 from the previous forecast: Yes

2. The effect of the acquisition of own shares decided at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2022 is not included in the calculation of "Net income per share". Regarding more details of the acquisition of own shares, please refer to "Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares" of "Significant Subsequent Events" on page 14.

Notes

(1)

Significant changes in scope of consolidation

: None

(Changes in the specified subsidiaries during the period due to change in scope of consolidation)

(2)

Adoption of accounting treatments which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements

: None

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections

1.

Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations

: Yes

2.

Other changes in accounting policies

: None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

: Yes

4.

Restatement of corrections

: None

(Note): Please refer to "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) and (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on pages 11 and 12 for further information.

(4)

Number of shares issued (Common stock)

1.

Number of shares issued at the end of the period

1,386,667,167 shares as of June 30, 2022

(including treasury stock):

1,462,323,600 shares as of December 31, 2021

2.

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period:

910,363 shares as of June 30, 2022

75,805,993 shares as of December 31, 2021

3.

Average number of shares:

1,386,326,951 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2022

1,460,205,381 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2021

(Note): The shares held by "the Board Incentive Plan Trust" are included in number of treasury stock at end of period. (As of June 30, 2022: 910,363 shares As of December 31, 2021: 149,593 shares)

*This quarterly earnings report is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.*Explanation regarding the appropriate use of estimated consolidated financial results

The aforementioned forecasts are based on the currently available information and contain many uncertainties. The final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas price levels, production and sales plans, project

development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes. Regarding the forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements (3) Explanation regarding future forecast information such as Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results" on page 4.

Exhibit:

Dividends of Class A stock

Cash dividends per share

At 1st quarter end

At 2nd quarter end

At 3rd quarter end

At fiscal year end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

For the year ended

-

8,000.00

-

11,200.00

19,200.00

December 31, 2021

For the year ending

-

12,000.00

December 31, 2022

For the year ending

-

12,000.00

24,000.00

December 31, 2022

(forecast)

(Notes): 1. The Company conducted a stock split at a ratio of 1:400 of common stock effective October 1, 2013. However, for Class A stock (not listed), no stock split was implemented. The article specifying that dividends of Class A stock are equivalent to dividends of common stock prior to the stock split is included in the Articles of Incorporation.

2. For information regarding revision of dividend forecast, please refer to the press release "Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast" issued today (August 8, 2022).

Index of the Attachments

1. Qualitative Information ∕ Financial Statements......................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation on Consolidated Financial Results...............................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation on Consolidated Financial Position..............................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Explanation regarding future forecast information such as Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results ......................................

4

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes........................................................................................................................

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet.............................................................................................................................................................

5

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ..........................................................

7

Consolidated Statement of Income....................................................................................................................................................

7

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income ..........................................................................................................................

8

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows............................................................................................................................................

9

(4)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements..................................................................................................................................

11

(Conditions or events that indicate there could be substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern)

.........................................................................................................................................................................................................

11

(Note on significant changes in shareholders' equity).....................................................................................................................

11

(Changes in Accounting Policies) ...................................................................................................................................................

11

(Changes in Accounting Estimates).................................................................................................................................................

12

(Additional Information) .................................................................................................................................................................

12

(Segment Information and Others) ..................................................................................................................................................

13

(Significant Subsequent Events)......................................................................................................................................................

14

3. Supplementary Information.................................................................................................................................................................

15

(1)

Production, Orders Received and Sales Performance ....................................................................................................................

15

- 1 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 06:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
