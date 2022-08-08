Inpex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022 (PDF 262KB)

For the six months ended

for the six months ended June 30, 2021, ¥206,147 million; [-%]

(Note): Consolidated comprehensive income: for the six months ended June 30, 2022, ¥691,290 million; [235.3%]

For the six months ended

(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)

: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Meeting of quarterly financial results presentation

Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Financial Report

Stock Exchange on which the Company is listed : Tokyo Stock Exchange

Note: The following report is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share At 1st quarter end At 2nd quarter end At 3rd quarter end At fiscal year end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen For the year ended - 20.00 - 28.00 48.00 December 31, 2021 For the year ending - 30.00 December 31, 2022 For the year ending - 30.00 60.00 December 31, 2022 (forecast)

(Notes): 1. Changes in projected dividends for the year ending December 31, 2022 from the previous forecast: Yes

"Dividends" as stated above refer to common stock. For information regarding Class A stock (not listed), please refer to Exhibit "Dividends of Class A stock." For information regarding revision of dividend forecast, please refer to the press release "Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast" issued today (August 8, 2022).

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)

(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net income Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to per share owners of parent Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Yen For the year ending 2,182,000 75.3 1,133,000 91.8 1,255,000 90.8 350,000 56.9 252.47 December 31, 2022

(Note): 1. Changes in forecasts for consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 from the previous forecast: Yes

2. The effect of the acquisition of own shares decided at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2022 is not included in the calculation of "Net income per share". Regarding more details of the acquisition of own shares, please refer to "Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares" of "Significant Subsequent Events" on page 14.

Notes (1) Significant changes in scope of consolidation : None (Changes in the specified subsidiaries during the period due to change in scope of consolidation) (2) Adoption of accounting treatments which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements : None (3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections 1. Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations : Yes 2. Other changes in accounting policies : None 3. Changes in accounting estimates : Yes 4. Restatement of corrections : None

(Note): Please refer to "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) and (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on pages 11 and 12 for further information.

(4) Number of shares issued (Common stock) 1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period 1,386,667,167 shares as of June 30, 2022 (including treasury stock): 1,462,323,600 shares as of December 31, 2021 2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period: 910,363 shares as of June 30, 2022 75,805,993 shares as of December 31, 2021 3. Average number of shares: 1,386,326,951 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2022 1,460,205,381 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2021

(Note): The shares held by "the Board Incentive Plan Trust" are included in number of treasury stock at end of period. (As of June 30, 2022: 910,363 shares As of December 31, 2021: 149,593 shares)

*This quarterly earnings report is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.*Explanation regarding the appropriate use of estimated consolidated financial results

The aforementioned forecasts are based on the currently available information and contain many uncertainties. The final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas price levels, production and sales plans, project