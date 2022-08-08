Inpex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022 (PDF 262KB)

: Yoshihiro Wakita, General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit
Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Financial Report
: August 10, 2022
Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends
: September 1, 2022
Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials
: Yes
Meeting of quarterly financial results presentation
: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)
Consolidated operating results
(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
For the six months ended
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
June 30, 2022
1,098,476
120.4
584,493
161.3
626,194
184.8
184,462
254.9
June 30, 2021
498,397
27.2
223,673
80.7
219,845
47.3
51,982
-
(Note): Consolidated comprehensive income: for the six months ended June 30, 2022, ¥691,290 million; [235.3%]
for the six months ended June 30, 2021, ¥206,147 million; [-%]
Net income per
Net income per
share-basic
share-diluted
For the six months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
133.06
-
June 30, 2021
35.60
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Net assets excluding non-controlling
interests as a percentage of total assets
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
6,423,707
4,020,416
58.7
As of December 31, 2021
5,158,196
3,346,409
60.6
(Reference): Net assets excluding non-controlling interests: as of June 30, 2022, ¥3,769,384 million
as of December 31, 2021, ¥3,124,065 million
2. Dividends
Cash dividends per share
At 1st quarter end
At 2nd quarter end
At 3rd quarter end
At fiscal year end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
For the year ended
-
20.00
-
28.00
48.00
December 31, 2021
For the year ending
-
30.00
December 31, 2022
For the year ending
-
30.00
60.00
December 31, 2022
(forecast)
(Notes): 1. Changes in projected dividends for the year ending December 31, 2022 from the previous forecast: Yes
"Dividends" as stated above refer to common stock. For information regarding Class A stock (not listed), please refer to Exhibit "Dividends of Class A stock."
For information regarding revision of dividend forecast, please refer to the press release "Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast" issued today (August 8, 2022).
3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)
(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
For the year ending
2,182,000
75.3
1,133,000
91.8
1,255,000
90.8
350,000
56.9
252.47
December 31, 2022
(Note): 1. Changes in forecasts for consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022 from the previous forecast: Yes
2. The effect of the acquisition of own shares decided at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on August 8, 2022 is not included in the calculation of "Net income per share". Regarding more details of the acquisition of own shares, please refer to "Acquisition of the Company's Own Shares" of "Significant Subsequent Events" on page 14.
Notes
(1)
Significant changes in scope of consolidation
: None
(Changes in the specified subsidiaries during the period due to change in scope of consolidation)
(2)
Adoption of accounting treatments which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements
: None
(3)
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
1.
Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations
: Yes
2.
Other changes in accounting policies
: None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
: Yes
4.
Restatement of corrections
: None
(Note): Please refer to "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) and (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on pages 11 and 12 for further information.
(4)
Number of shares issued (Common stock)
1.
Number of shares issued at the end of the period
1,386,667,167 shares as of June 30, 2022
(including treasury stock):
1,462,323,600 shares as of December 31, 2021
2.
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period:
910,363 shares as of June 30, 2022
75,805,993 shares as of December 31, 2021
3.
Average number of shares:
1,386,326,951 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2022
1,460,205,381 shares for the six months ended June 30, 2021
(Note): The shares held by "the Board Incentive Plan Trust" are included in number of treasury stock at end of period. (As of June 30, 2022: 910,363 shares As of December 31, 2021: 149,593 shares)
*This quarterly earnings report is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.*Explanation regarding the appropriate use of estimated consolidated financial results
The aforementioned forecasts are based on the currently available information and contain many uncertainties. The final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas price levels, production and sales plans, project
development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes. Regarding the forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements (3) Explanation regarding future forecast information such as Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results" on page 4.
Exhibit:
Dividends of Class A stock
Cash dividends per share
At 1st quarter end
At 2nd quarter end
At 3rd quarter end
At fiscal year end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
For the year ended
-
8,000.00
-
11,200.00
19,200.00
December 31, 2021
For the year ending
-
12,000.00
December 31, 2022
For the year ending
-
12,000.00
24,000.00
December 31, 2022
(forecast)
(Notes): 1. The Company conducted a stock split at a ratio of 1:400 of common stock effective October 1, 2013. However, for Class A stock (not listed), no stock split was implemented. The article specifying that dividends of Class A stock are equivalent to dividends of common stock prior to the stock split is included in the Articles of Incorporation.
2. For information regarding revision of dividend forecast, please refer to the press release "Announcement of Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecasts for Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022, and Notice of Retained Earnings Dividend (Interim Dividend) and Revision of Year-End Dividend Forecast" issued today (August 8, 2022).
Index of the Attachments
1. Qualitative Information ∕ Financial Statements......................................................................................................................................
2
(1)
Explanation on Consolidated Financial Results...............................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Explanation on Consolidated Financial Position..............................................................................................................................
3
(3)
Explanation regarding future forecast information such as Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results ......................................
4
2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes........................................................................................................................
