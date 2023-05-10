Inpex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP] May 10, 2023 Note: The following report is an English translation of the Japanese-language original. Company name : INPEX CORPORATION Stock Exchange on which the Company is listed : Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number : 1605 URL https://www.inpex.co.jp Representative : Takayuki Ueda, President Contact person : Yoshihiro Wakita, General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit TEL +81-3-5572-0233 Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Financial Report : May 11, 2023 Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends : - Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials : Yes Meeting of quarterly financial results presentation : None (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023) Consolidated operating results (Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent For the three months ended Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % March 31, 2023 578,476 19.2 306,300 34.1 367,995 32.4 151,475 61.2 March 31, 2022 485,391 - 228,408 - 277,996 - 93,968 - (Note): Consolidated comprehensive income: for the three months ended March 31, 2023, ¥170,405 million; [(37.1)%] for the three months ended March 31, 2022, ¥271,123 million; [-%] Net income per Net income per share-basic share-diluted For the three months ended Yen Yen March 31, 2023 115.98 - March 31, 2022 67.77 - (Notes): 1. In the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company finalized the tentative accounting treatment of the business combinations. As a result, the figures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflect the finalization of the tentative accounting treatment. 2. The figures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were adjusted retrospectively according to the changes in accounting policies, and the figures after retrospective application are presented. The changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year are not shown. Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Net assets excluding non-controlling interests as a percentage of total assets Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % As of March 31, 2023 6,312,568 4,161,753 61.8 As of December 31, 2022 6,259,853 4,022,370 60.1 (Reference): Net assets excluding non-controlling interests: as of March 31, 2023, ¥3,900,146 million as of December 31, 2022, ¥3,760,852 million (Note): The figures as of December 31, 2022 were adjusted retrospectively according to the changes in accounting policies, and the figures after retrospective application are presented.

2. Dividends Cash dividends per share At 1st quarter end At 2nd quarter end At 3rd quarter end At fiscal year end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen For the year ended - 30.00 - 32.00 62.00 December 31, 2022 For the year ending - December 31, 2023 For the year ending December 31, 2023 32.00 - 32.00 64.00 (forecast) (Notes): 1. Changes in projected dividends for the year ending December 31, 2023 from the previous forecast: None 2. "Dividends" as stated above refer to common stock. For information regarding Class A stock (not listed), please refer to Exhibit "Dividends of Class A stock." 3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the year ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023) (Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year) Net income Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to per share owners of parent Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Yen For the six months ending 1,071,000 (2.5) 551,000 (5.7) 630,000 0.6 218,000 18.4 166.92 June 30, 2023 For the year ending 1,994,000 (14.2) 984,000 (21.1) 1,077,000 (25.3) 300,000 (34.9) 229.71 December 31, 2023 (Notes): 1. Changes in forecasts for consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023 from the previous forecast: Yes In the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company finalized the tentative accounting treatment of the business combinations. As a result, the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year presented are for the comparison with the figures for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year that reflect the finalization of the tentative accounting treatment. The changes from the previous fiscal year and the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year were adjusted retrospectively according to the changes in accounting policies, and the changes presented are for the comparison with the figures for the previous fiscal year and the figures for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year after retrospective application.

Notes (1) Significant changes in scope of consolidation : None (Changes in the specified subsidiaries during the period due to change in scope of consolidation) (2) Adoption of accounting treatments which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements : None (3) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections 1. Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations : Yes 2. Other changes in accounting policies : None 3. Changes in accounting estimates : None 4. Restatement of corrections : None (Note): Please refer to "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 9 for further information. (4) Number of shares issued (Common stock) 1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period 1,386,667,167 shares as of March 31, 2023 (including treasury stock): 1,386,667,167 shares as of December 31, 2022 2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period: 80,667,273 shares as of March 31, 2023 80,672,863 shares as of December 31, 2022 3. Average number of shares: 1,305,995,701 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2023 1,386,518,175 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Note): The shares held by "the Board Incentive Plan Trust" are included in number of treasury stock at end of period. (As of March 31, 2023: 904,773 shares As of December 31, 2022: 910,363 shares) *This quarterly earnings report is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms. *Explanation regarding the appropriate use of estimated consolidated financial results The aforementioned forecasts are based on the currently available information and contain many uncertainties. The final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas price levels, production and sales plans, project development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes. Regarding the forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements (3) Explanation regarding future forecast information such as Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results" on page 4.

Exhibit: Dividends of Class A stock Cash dividends per share At 1st quarter end At 2nd quarter end At 3rd quarter end At fiscal year end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen For the year ended - 12,000.00 - 12,800.00 24,800.00 December 31, 2022 For the year ending - December 31, 2023 For the year ending December 31, 2023 12,800.00 - 12,800.00 25,600.00 (forecast) (Note): The Company conducted a stock split at a ratio of 1:400 of common stock effective October 1, 2013. However, for Class A stock (not listed), no stock split was implemented. The article specifying that dividends of Class A stock are equivalent to dividends of common stock prior to the stock split is included in the Articles of Incorporation.