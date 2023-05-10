Advanced search
    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
1458.00 JPY   -0.75%
02:15aJapan's Inpex posts 61% jump in Q1 net profit
RE
02:07aInpex : 2023/05/10 Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023
PU
02:07aInpex : 2023/05/10 Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (Support Material)
PU
Inpex : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023

05/10/2023 | 02:07am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP]

May 10, 2023

Note: The following report is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.

Company name

: INPEX CORPORATION

Stock Exchange on which the Company is listed : Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number

: 1605

URL https://www.inpex.co.jp

Representative

: Takayuki Ueda, President

Contact person

: Yoshihiro Wakita, General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit

TEL +81-3-5572-0233

Scheduled date of filing Quarterly Financial Report

: May 11, 2023

Scheduled date of payment of cash dividends

: -

Preparation of supplementary explanatory materials

: Yes

Meeting of quarterly financial results presentation

: None

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded off)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended March 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - March 31, 2023)

  1. Consolidated operating results

(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

For the three months ended

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

March 31, 2023

578,476

19.2

306,300

34.1

367,995

32.4

151,475

61.2

March 31, 2022

485,391

-

228,408

-

277,996

-

93,968

-

(Note): Consolidated comprehensive income: for the three months ended March 31, 2023, ¥170,405 million; [(37.1)%]

for the three months ended March 31, 2022, ¥271,123 million; [-%]

Net income per

Net income per

share-basic

share-diluted

For the three months ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2023

115.98

-

March 31, 2022

67.77

-

(Notes): 1. In the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company finalized the tentative accounting treatment of the business combinations. As a result, the figures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 reflect the finalization of the tentative accounting treatment.

  1. 2. The figures for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were adjusted retrospectively according to the changes in accounting policies, and the figures after retrospective application are presented. The changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year are not shown.

  2. Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Net assets excluding non-controlling

interests as a percentage of total assets

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

%

As of March 31, 2023

6,312,568

4,161,753

61.8

As of December 31, 2022

6,259,853

4,022,370

60.1

(Reference): Net assets excluding non-controlling interests: as of March 31, 2023, ¥3,900,146 million as of December 31, 2022, ¥3,760,852 million

(Note): The figures as of December 31, 2022 were adjusted retrospectively according to the changes in accounting policies, and the figures after retrospective application are presented.

2. Dividends

Cash dividends per share

At 1st quarter end

At 2nd quarter end

At 3rd quarter end

At fiscal year end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

For the year ended

-

30.00

-

32.00

62.00

December 31, 2022

For the year ending

-

December 31, 2023

For the year ending

December 31, 2023

32.00

-

32.00

64.00

(forecast)

(Notes): 1. Changes in projected dividends for the year ending December 31, 2023 from the previous forecast: None

2. "Dividends" as stated above refer to common stock. For information regarding Class A stock (not listed), please refer to Exhibit "Dividends of Class A stock."

3. Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results for the year ending December 31, 2023 (January 1, 2023 - December 31, 2023)

(Figures in % represent the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

For the six months ending

1,071,000

(2.5)

551,000

(5.7)

630,000

0.6

218,000

18.4

166.92

June 30, 2023

For the year ending

1,994,000

(14.2)

984,000

(21.1)

1,077,000

(25.3)

300,000

(34.9)

229.71

December 31, 2023

(Notes): 1. Changes in forecasts for consolidated financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023 from the previous forecast: Yes

  1. In the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company finalized the tentative accounting treatment of the business combinations. As a result, the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year presented are for the comparison with the figures for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year that reflect the finalization of the tentative accounting treatment.
  2. The changes from the previous fiscal year and the changes from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year were adjusted retrospectively according to the changes in accounting policies, and the changes presented are for the comparison with the figures for the previous fiscal year and the figures for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year after retrospective application.

Notes

(1)

Significant changes in scope of consolidation

: None

(Changes in the specified subsidiaries during the period due to change in scope of consolidation)

(2)

Adoption of accounting treatments which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements

: None

(3)

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections

1.

Changes in accounting policies resulting from the revision of the accounting standards and other regulations

: Yes

2.

Other changes in accounting policies

: None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

4.

Restatement of corrections

: None

(Note): Please refer to "2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes (3) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)" on page 9 for further information.

(4)

Number of shares issued (Common stock)

1.

Number of shares issued at the end of the period

1,386,667,167 shares as of March 31, 2023

(including treasury stock):

1,386,667,167 shares as of December 31, 2022

2.

Number of treasury stock at the end of the period:

80,667,273 shares as of March 31, 2023

80,672,863 shares as of December 31, 2022

3.

Average number of shares:

1,305,995,701 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2023

1,386,518,175 shares for the three months ended March 31, 2022

(Note): The shares held by "the Board Incentive Plan Trust" are included in number of treasury stock at end of period. (As of March 31, 2023: 904,773 shares As of December 31, 2022: 910,363 shares)

*This quarterly earnings report is not subject to audit by certified public accountants or audit firms.

*Explanation regarding the appropriate use of estimated consolidated financial results

The aforementioned forecasts are based on the currently available information and contain many uncertainties. The final results might be significantly different from the aforementioned forecasts due to changes in business conditions including oil and natural gas price levels, production and sales plans, project development schedules, government regulations and financial and tax schemes. Regarding the forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements (3) Explanation regarding future forecast information such as Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results" on page 4.

Exhibit:

Dividends of Class A stock

Cash dividends per share

At 1st quarter end

At 2nd quarter end

At 3rd quarter end

At fiscal year end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

For the year ended

-

12,000.00

-

12,800.00

24,800.00

December 31, 2022

For the year ending

-

December 31, 2023

For the year ending

December 31, 2023

12,800.00

-

12,800.00

25,600.00

(forecast)

(Note): The Company conducted a stock split at a ratio of 1:400 of common stock effective October 1, 2013. However, for Class A stock (not listed), no stock split was implemented. The article specifying that dividends of Class A stock are equivalent to dividends of common stock prior to the stock split is included in the Articles of Incorporation.

Index of the Attachments

1. Qualitative Information ∕ Financial Statements

2

(1)

Explanation on Consolidated Financial Results

2

(2)

Explanation on Consolidated Financial Position

3

(3)

Explanation Regarding Future Forecast Information Such as Forecasts for Consolidated Financial Results

4

2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

5

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

7

Consolidated Statement of Income

7

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

8

(3)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

9

(Conditions or events that indicate there could be substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern).9

(Note on significant changes in shareholders' equity)

9

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

9

(Additional Information)

9

(Segment Information and Others)

10

(Business Combinations)

12

(Significant Subsequent Events)

12

3. Supplementary Information

13

(1) Production, Orders Received and Sales Performance

13

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
