Investment in intellectual property

In August 2022, the INPEX Group devised the "INPEX Technical Strategies," which outline our core technologies as well as the ideal state and orientation of technologies supporting new business development and our future targets. These strategies are positioned to help us contribute to the realization of the energy transition and fulfill our responsibilities as a major energy supplier based on "INPEX Vision @2022." In April 2022, we established the "INPEX Research Hub for Energy Transformation" (I-RHEX) at our Technical Research Center to promote research and development in our net- zero businesses.

[Supplementary Principle 4-11-3: Analysis and Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors as a Whole] With the aims of regularly verifying that the Board of Directors is functioning as intended and continuing to identify issues and effectuate improvement, the Company undertakes an evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors each year and discloses the summary of the evaluation results. Based on this policy, the eighth evaluation was conducted in FY 2022. The evaluation method and summary of the results are as follows.

[Evaluation Method]

An interim review of the issues identified in the effectiveness evaluation for the FY 2021 was undertaken at the meeting with Outside Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members held in August 2022. The specific implementation method of effectiveness evaluation was also discussed, including the involvement of third-party evaluation organizations. As a result, the Board of Directors decided to adopt the self-evaluation method by the Board of Directors itself, which was confirmed to be appropriate by the third-party evaluation organization in the FY 2020 evaluation. Subsequently, the implementation policy and evaluation items for FY 2022 were deliberated at the meeting of the Board of Directors meeting held in October 2022, including the content and composition of the survey prepared by the Board of Directors secretariat. The evaluation items included the self-evaluation of each Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member, the composition, operations, roles and responsibilities of the Board of Directors, operations of the Nomination and Compensation Advisory Committee, as well as the status of improvement of issues identified in the previous evaluation. An anonymous online survey of all Directors and Audit