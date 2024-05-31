Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit

May 31, 2024

"Energy for Life"

INPEX to Air New Commercial Featuring Actor Kaya Kiyohara from June 1

TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today it has released a new commercial based on the theme "Energy for Life" and featuring Japanese actor Kaya Kiyohara. The new commercial is scheduled to air on Japanese television and select digital media starting on June 1, 2024.

New commercial video:https://youtu.be/1iyve7yq0yo

Since 2021, INPEX has executed commercial campaigns based on the key message "A New Wind for Energy" to convey the company's commitment to help realize a net-zero society by providing a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables while developing its 5 net-zero businesses. The theme "Energy for Life," is intended to enhance public awareness that people's everyday lives and futures are sustained by the energy that INPEX develops and produces around the world, as one of Japan's leading energy development companies.

Commercial synopsis

The commercial begins with Kaya Kiyohara warmly watching over people leading various lives and speaking the words "energy is needed in every moment of life," whether it is falling in love, dreaming or traveling. The sequence then shifts to INPEX seeking, developing and delivering