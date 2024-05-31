Public Relations Group, Corporate Communications Unit
Akasaka Biz Tower, 5-3-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-6332 JAPAN
May 31, 2024
"Energy for Life"
INPEX to Air New Commercial Featuring Actor Kaya Kiyohara from June 1
TOKYO, JAPAN - INPEX CORPORATION(INPEX) announced today it has released a new commercial based on the theme "Energy for Life" and featuring Japanese actor Kaya Kiyohara. The new commercial is scheduled to air on Japanese television and select digital media starting on June 1, 2024.
New commercial video:https://youtu.be/1iyve7yq0yo
Since 2021, INPEX has executed commercial campaigns based on the key message "A New Wind for Energy" to convey the company's commitment to help realize a net-zero society by providing a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables while developing its 5 net-zero businesses. The theme "Energy for Life," is intended to enhance public awareness that people's everyday lives and futures are sustained by the energy that INPEX develops and produces around the world, as one of Japan's leading energy development companies.
Commercial synopsis
The commercial begins with Kaya Kiyohara warmly watching over people leading various lives and speaking the words "energy is needed in every moment of life," whether it is falling in love, dreaming or traveling. The sequence then shifts to INPEX seeking, developing and delivering
the energy that sustains the lives of people in Japan and other parts of the world, illustrated by footage of the company's flagship Ichthys LNG Project in Australia, the Naoetsu LNG Terminal in Japan and an offshore wind farm interspersed with scenes of employees of different nationalities engaged in various professional roles. The commercial concludes with a message expressing the company's commitment to put smiles on the faces of people by providing a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen and renewables.
INPEX will provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy through making its oil and natural gas business cleaner as outlined in its "Long-term Strategy and Medium-Term Management Plan (INPEX Vision @2022 | INPEX CORPORATION)" formulated in February 2022. In this plan, INPEX lays out its long-term strategy towards 2030 and 2050 as well as the company's medium-term business plan, which consists of specific goals and initiatives covering the three-year period from 2022 until 2024, reflecting changes in INPEX's management environment. INPEX will proactively work to reform the energy landscape and help realize a net zero carbon society by 2050 while fulfilling its responsibilities for the stable development and supply of energy.
【Outline of Commercial】
Theme
"Energy for Life"
On air
From June 1, 2024
Broadcasting stations
Commercial TV networks in the Kanto, Kansai and Tokai areas
and Niigata Prefecture (planned)
TV program sponsorship
"Promise with the Earth-Sceneries Engraved in the Heart"
Broadcasting stations:
Fuji Television affiliate (Kanto region)
NST (Niigata Sogo Television)
Launch date:
Kanto area: January 10, 2023 (Tuesday)
Niigata Prefecture: January 18, 2023 (Wednesday)
Broadcast times (JST):
Kanto area: every Tuesday from 22:54 to 23:00
Niigata Prefecture: every Wednesday from 21:54 to 22:00
URL:www.fujitv.co.jp/chikyu/
Other
The commercial video may be viewed on the INPEX website.
URL：https://www.inpex.co.jp/company/movie.html
Official SNS accounts
Official X:https://twitter.com/INPEX_OFFICIAL
Official Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/inpex_official/
About INPEX
INPEX CORPORATION is Japan's largest exploration and production (E&P) company and is currently involved in projects across multiple continents, including the Ichthys LNG project in Australia (as Operator). By thoroughly making its oil and gas business cleaner while expanding its five net zero business areas, INPEX aims to provide a stable supply of diverse and clean energy sources including oil, natural gas, hydrogen, ammonia and renewables as a pioneer in energy transformation. For more information, visit https://www.inpex.co.jp/english/index.html.
Media Contact: INPEX Tokyo Office, Public Relations Group, Tel) +81-3-5572-0750
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Inpex Corporation published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 02:04:04 UTC.