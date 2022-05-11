Inpex : Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2022 Support Material (PDF 1.45MB)

Support Material
Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022
May 11, 2022
Cautionary Statement
This presentation includes forward-looking information that reflects the plans and expectations of the Company. Such forward-looking information is based on the current assumptions and judgments of the Company in light of the information currently available to it, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation:
-
Price volatility and change in demand in crude oil and natural gas
-
Foreign exchange rate volatility
-
Change in costs and other expenses pertaining to exploration, development and production
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the disclosure of information in this presentation (including forward-looking information) after the date of this presentation.
66 Consolidated Subsidiaries
|
Major Subsidiaries
|
Country / Region
|
Ownership
|
Phase
|
Accounting Term
|
INPEX Sahul, Ltd.
|
Timor-Leste
|
100%
|
Production
|
December
|
INPEX Ichthys Pty Ltd
|
Australia
|
100%
|
Production
|
December
|
INPEX Oil & Gas Australia Pty Ltd
|
Australia
|
100%
|
Production
|
December
|
INPEX Southwest Caspian Sea, Ltd.
|
Azerbaijan
|
51%
|
Production
|
December
|
INPEX North Caspian Sea, Ltd.
|
Kazakhstan
|
51%
|
Production
|
December
|
Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd.
|
UAE
|
100%
|
Production
|
December
|
JODCO Onshore Limited
|
UAE
|
65.76 %
|
Production
|
December
|
JODCO Lower Zakum Limited
|
UAE
|
100%
|
Production
|
December
|
INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
|
United States
|
100%
|
Production
|
December
|
INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS
|
Norway
|
50.5%
|
Production
|
December
24 Equity Method Affiliates
|
Major Equity Method Affiliates
|
Country / Region
|
Ownership
|
Phase
|
Accounting Term
|
Ichthys LNG Pty Ltd
|
Australia
|
66.245%
|
Production
|
December
|
MI Berau B.V.
|
Indonesia
|
44%
|
Production
|
December
Highlights of the Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022
|
1Q FY2021
|
1Q FY2022
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Net sales
(Billions of yen)
|
243.6
|
485.3
|
241.6
|
99.2%
|
Crude oil sales
|
174.4
|
355.4
|
180.9
|
103.7%
|
Natural gas sales (including LPG)
|
64.6
|
123.9
|
59.2
|
91.6%
|
Others
|
4.5
|
5.9
|
1.4
|
32.4%
|
Operating income (Billions of yen)
|
106.0
|
228.3
|
122.2
|
115.3%
|
Ordinary income (Billions of yen)
|
106.0
|
277.8
|
171.8
|
162.0%
|
Net income attributable to owners of parent (Billions of yen)
|
38.1
|
94.0
|
55.9
|
146.4%
|
Net income per share
(Yen)
|
26.15
|
67.86
|
41.71
|
159.5%
* Average number of INPEX shares issued and outstanding during the three months ended March 31, 2022: 1,386,518,175
|
Average crude oil price (Brent) ($/bbl)
|
61.32
|
97.90
|
36.58
|
59.7%
|
Average exchange rate (¥/$)
|
106.09
|
116.34
|
10.25yen depreciation
|
9.7% depreciation
|
1Q FY2021
|
1Q FY2022
|
Change
|
% Change
|
Net sales (Billions of yen)
|
174.4
|
355.4
|
180.9
|
103.7%
|
Sales volume (thousand bbl)
|
27,241
|
35,176
|
7,935
|
29.1%
|
Average unit price of overseas sales ($/bbl)
|
60.38
|
86.92
|
26.54
|
44.0%
|
Average unit price of domestic sales (¥/kl)
|
43,174
|
70,656
|
27,482
|
63.7%
|
Average exchange rate (¥/$)
|
106.03
|
116.22
|
10.19yen depreciation
|
9.6% depreciation
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Inpex Corporation published this content on 11 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2022 06:11:05 UTC.