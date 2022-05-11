Inpex : Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2022 Support Material (PDF 1.45MB)

Support Material

Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022

May 11, 2022

66 Consolidated Subsidiaries

Major Subsidiaries Country / Region Ownership Phase Accounting Term INPEX Sahul, Ltd. Timor-Leste 100% Production December INPEX Ichthys Pty Ltd Australia 100% Production December INPEX Oil & Gas Australia Pty Ltd Australia 100% Production December INPEX Southwest Caspian Sea, Ltd. Azerbaijan 51% Production December INPEX North Caspian Sea, Ltd. Kazakhstan 51% Production December Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd. UAE 100% Production December JODCO Onshore Limited UAE 65.76 % Production December JODCO Lower Zakum Limited UAE 100% Production December INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC United States 100% Production December INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS Norway 50.5% Production December

24 Equity Method Affiliates

Major Equity Method Affiliates Country / Region Ownership Phase Accounting Term Ichthys LNG Pty Ltd Australia 66.245% Production December MI Berau B.V. Indonesia 44% Production December

Highlights of the Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022

1Q FY2021 1Q FY2022 Change % Change Net sales (Billions of yen) 243.6 485.3 241.6 99.2% Crude oil sales 174.4 355.4 180.9 103.7% Natural gas sales (including LPG) 64.6 123.9 59.2 91.6% Others 4.5 5.9 1.4 32.4% Operating income (Billions of yen) 106.0 228.3 122.2 115.3% Ordinary income (Billions of yen) 106.0 277.8 171.8 162.0% Net income attributable to owners of parent (Billions of yen) 38.1 94.0 55.9 146.4% Net income per share (Yen) 26.15 67.86 41.71 159.5%

* Average number of INPEX shares issued and outstanding during the three months ended March 31, 2022: 1,386,518,175

Average crude oil price (Brent) ($/bbl) 61.32 97.90 36.58 59.7% Average exchange rate (¥/$) 106.09 116.34 10.25yen depreciation 9.7% depreciation

