    1605   JP3294460005

INPEX CORPORATION

(1605)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/11 02:00:00 am EDT
1478.00 JPY   +0.48%
INPEX : Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2022 Support Material (PDF 1.45MB)
PU
ANNOUNCEMENT OF REVISION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL FORECASTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2022 AND FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022
PU
INPEX Commences Exploratory Drilling Offshore Shimane, Yamaguchi Prefectures in Japan
AQ
Inpex : Financial Result for the three months ended March 31, 2022 Support Material (PDF 1.45MB)

05/11/2022 | 02:12am EDT
Support Material

Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022

May 11, 2022

Cautionary Statement

This presentation includes forward-looking information that reflects the plans and expectations of the Company. Such forward-looking information is based on the current assumptions and judgments of the Company in light of the information currently available to it, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any future results, performance, achievements or financial position expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation:

  • Price volatility and change in demand in crude oil and natural gas

  • Foreign exchange rate volatility

  • Change in costs and other expenses pertaining to exploration, development and production

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the disclosure of information in this presentation (including forward-looking information) after the date of this presentation.

66 Consolidated Subsidiaries

Major Subsidiaries

Country / Region

Ownership

Phase

Accounting Term

INPEX Sahul, Ltd.

Timor-Leste

100%

Production

December

INPEX Ichthys Pty Ltd

Australia

100%

Production

December

INPEX Oil & Gas Australia Pty Ltd

Australia

100%

Production

December

INPEX Southwest Caspian Sea, Ltd.

Azerbaijan

51%

Production

December

INPEX North Caspian Sea, Ltd.

Kazakhstan

51%

Production

December

Japan Oil Development Co., Ltd.

UAE

100%

Production

December

JODCO Onshore Limited

UAE

65.76 %

Production

December

JODCO Lower Zakum Limited

UAE

100%

Production

December

INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

United States

100%

Production

December

INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS

Norway

50.5%

Production

December

24 Equity Method Affiliates

Major Equity Method Affiliates

Country / Region

Ownership

Phase

Accounting Term

Ichthys LNG Pty Ltd

Australia

66.245%

Production

December

MI Berau B.V.

Indonesia

44%

Production

December

Highlights of the Consolidated Financial Results for the three months ended March 31, 2022

1Q FY2021

1Q FY2022

Change

% Change

Net sales

(Billions of yen)

243.6

485.3

241.6

99.2%

Crude oil sales

174.4

355.4

180.9

103.7%

Natural gas sales (including LPG)

64.6

123.9

59.2

91.6%

Others

4.5

5.9

1.4

32.4%

Operating income (Billions of yen)

106.0

228.3

122.2

115.3%

Ordinary income (Billions of yen)

106.0

277.8

171.8

162.0%

Net income attributable to owners of parent (Billions of yen)

38.1

94.0

55.9

146.4%

Net income per share

(Yen)

26.15

67.86

41.71

159.5%

* Average number of INPEX shares issued and outstanding during the three months ended March 31, 2022: 1,386,518,175

Average crude oil price (Brent) ($/bbl)

61.32

97.90

36.58

59.7%

Average exchange rate (¥/$)

106.09

116.34

10.25yen depreciation

9.7% depreciation

1Q FY2021

1Q FY2022

Change

% Change

Net sales (Billions of yen)

174.4

355.4

180.9

103.7%

Sales volume (thousand bbl)

27,241

35,176

7,935

29.1%

Average unit price of overseas sales ($/bbl)

60.38

86.92

26.54

44.0%

Average unit price of domestic sales (¥/kl)

43,174

70,656

27,482

63.7%

Average exchange rate (¥/$)

106.03

116.22

10.19yen depreciation

9.6% depreciation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inpex Corporation published this content on 11 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2022 06:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Consensus
